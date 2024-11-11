AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: PNE AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

Original-Research: PNE AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

11.11.2024 / 14:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to PNE AG

     Company Name:            PNE AG
     ISIN:                    DE000A0JBPG2

     Reason for the           Update
     research:
     Recommendation:          Buy
     from:                    11.11.2024
     Target price:            20,00 Euro
     Target price on sight    12 Monate
     of:
     Last rating change:      02.02.2023: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf
                              Kaufen
     Analyst:                 Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu PNE AG (ISIN:
DE000A0JBPG2) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt
seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 21,00 auf EUR 20,00.

Zusammenfassung:
PNE hat die 9M-Zahlen berichtet und eine Telefonkonferenz abgehalten. Obwohl
das EBITDA in den ersten neun Monaten nur EUR6,2 Mio. betrug gegenüber FBe von
EUR9,6 Mio. und EUR16,5 Mio. in 9M/23, sind wir zuversichtlich, dass PNE die
Guidance für 2024 (EUR40 Mio. - EUR50 Mio.) und unsere Prognose (EUR43 Mio.)
erreichen wird, vor allem aufgrund des jüngsten Verkaufs des großen
deutschen Repowering-Projekts Papenrode (59 MW). Darüber hinaus erwartet PNE
Meilensteinzahlungen aus früheren Projektverkäufen. Das Management gab einen
Strategiewechsel hin zu einer stärkeren Ausrichtung auf die Rentabilität
bekannt. Wir erwarten daher mehr Projektverkäufe und ein langsameres
Wachstum des eigenen Anlagenportfolios. Wir haben unsere Segment- und
Konzernprognosen entsprechend angepasst. Auf Basis einer aktualisierten
Sum-of-the-Parts-Bewertung ergibt sich ein neues Kursziel von EUR 20 (bisher:
EUR 21). Wir bestätigen unsere Kaufempfehlung.


First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on PNE AG
(ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY
rating and decreased the price target from EUR 21.00 to EUR 20.00.

Abstract:
PNE reported 9M figures and held a conference call. Although 9M EBITDA
amounted to only EUR6.2m versus FBe of EUR9.6m and EUR16.5m in 9M/23, we are
confident that PNE will reach 2024 guidance (EUR40m - EUR50m) and our forecast
(EUR43m) due mainly to the recent sale of the large German repowering project
Papenrode (59 MW). Furthermore, PNE expects milestone payments from earlier
project sales. Management announced a shift in strategy towards a stronger
focus on profitability. We thus expect more project sales and slower growth
in the own plant portfolio. We have adjusted our segment and group forecasts
accordingly. An updated sum-of-the-parts valuation yields a new price target
of EUR20 (previously: EUR21). We confirm our Buy recommendation.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31263.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

