Vinpai Reports 2024 Sales up 16%, to ¬9.2 Million

4th quarter 2024 sales of ¬2.6 million, bringing annual sales to ¬9.2 million Backlog at ¬3.8 million as of December 31, 2024

Regulatory News:

Vinpai (ISIN: FR001400AXT1; ticker: ALVIN), a specialist in the design, manufacture and marketing of algae- and plant-based functional ingredients for the food and cosmetics industries, today announces its 2024 annual sales, ending December 31, 2024.

2024 revenue and activity

By Segment

In ¬k - unaudited 31/12/2024 31/12/2023 % change Food 7,599 6,420 +18% Cosmetics & Nutraceuticals 1,558 1,480 +5% Total sales 9,157 7,901 +16%

By Geography

In ¬k - unaudited 31/12/2024 31/12/2023 % change France 2,641 2,828 -7% MEA 4,654 2,813 +65% Americas 1,015 1,518 -33% Europe (excl. France) 677 652 +4% APAC 170 89 +90% Total sales 9,157 7,901 +16%

2024 sales totaled ¬9,157k, up 16% compared to ¬7,901k in 2023. Over the last quarter of 2024, Vinpai recorded sales of ¬2.6m, up by ¬0.8m compared with a 2023 4th quarter impacted by the saturation of the industrial tool. The scaling up of the latter enabled Vinpai to get back to a sustained level of activity towards the end of the year.

The backlog stood at ¬3.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

Next financial announcement: 2024 full-year results, on April 7, 2025, after market close

About Vinpai

Vinpai is an ingredien'tech company specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of algae, plants, mineral and fiber-based functional ingredients offering manufacturers natural alternatives to chemical additives. Positioned in the most promising market segments, Vinpai now supports manufacturers in the food industry, its historical market, cosmetics and nutraceuticals, thanks to cross-technology know-how, enabling them to increase the nutritional qualities of their finished products. The combination and association of ingredients and food additives allows manufacturers to accelerate their development, optimize their production costs and generate profitability. Operating from two sites, in Saint-Dolay and Rieux (Morbihan) near the port of Saint-Nazaire, Vinpai has developed more than 3,500 formulas and now has 43 employees. In 2024, the Company generated revenues of ¬9.2 million, over 70% of which abroad, and is established in more than 36 countries.

For further information: www.vinpai.com.

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company's objectives and prospects. These forward-looking statements are based on the current estimates and expectations of the Company's management, and are subject to risk factors and uncertainties, including those described in its 2023 annual financial report published on April 10, 2024. Readers' attention is particularly drawn to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's short- or medium terms working capital requirements, its current financing horizon being limited to the end of December 2024. The Company is also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as the Company's ability to implement its strategy, the pace of development of Vinpai's production and sales, changes in the competitive environment and, more broadly, any risks associated with managing the Company's growth. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not be achieved due to these or other unknown risk factors and uncertainties, or factors which the Company does not currently consider material and specific. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause the actual results, financial conditions, performances, or achievements of Vinpai be materially different from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe, Vinpai shares in any country.

