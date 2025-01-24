Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 17 January 2025 to 23 January 2025
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
17/01/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,482
|
21.1171
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
20/01/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,022
|
21.0897
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
21/01/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,490
|
21.1139
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
22/01/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,976
|
21.4183
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
23/01/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,110
|
21.6444
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
7,080
|
21.2792
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250124436748/en/
Tikehau Capital