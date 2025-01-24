Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 17 January 2025 to 23 January 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

17/01/2025

FR0013230612

1,482

21.1171

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

20/01/2025

FR0013230612

1,022

21.0897

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

21/01/2025

FR0013230612

1,490

21.1139

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

22/01/2025

FR0013230612

1,976

21.4183

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

23/01/2025

FR0013230612

1,110

21.6444

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

7,080

21.2792

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250124436748/en/

Tikehau Capital

