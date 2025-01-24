Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 17 January 2025 to 23 January 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 17/01/2025 FR0013230612 1,482 21.1171 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 20/01/2025 FR0013230612 1,022 21.0897 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 21/01/2025 FR0013230612 1,490 21.1139 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 22/01/2025 FR0013230612 1,976 21.4183 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 23/01/2025 FR0013230612 1,110 21.6444 XPAR TOTAL 7,080 21.2792

