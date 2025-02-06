Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Beaconsmind AG (now Swissnet Group) (von First Berlin Equi...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Beaconsmind AG (now Swissnet Group) - from First Berlin
Equity Research GmbH

06.02.2025 / 12:21 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Beaconsmind AG (now
Swissnet Group)

     Company Name:                Beaconsmind AG (now Swissnet Group)
     ISIN:                        CH0451123589

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        06.02.2025
     Target price:                EUR18.50
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Christian Orquera

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on beaconsmind
AG (ISIN: CH0451123589). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his BUY rating
and maintained his EUR 18.50 price target.

Abstract:
On 15 January 2025, beaconsmind completed the acquisition of information and
communication technology (ICT) services provider Swissnet AG and Dubai-based
traveltech specialist Lokalee for a total consideration of CHF21.3m. These
transactions were followed by beaconsmind's rebranding as Swissnet Group
(Swissnet) a few days later. In line with the acquisition roadmap,
beaconsmind previously held an Extraordinary General Meeting in December
2024, where shareholders unanimously approved the issuance of 850k new
shares, raising the required CHF4.35m cash component of the purchase price.
This capital increase was subscribed by the management team, board members,
anchor investors, and new institutional investors. Swissnet also had a good
start to the new year as it secured two significant contracts, one with the
large private nursing home operator Vitanas Group (project valued at
~EUR800k), and one with the multinational tobacco group Philip Morris (project
valued at ~CHF1.2m). In our view, Swissnet is accomplishing its strategic
goals as expected. We anticipate that 2025 will be a strong year for the
company. Based on unchanged estimates, we reiterate our price target of
EUR18.50 and our Buy recommendation.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu beaconsmind AG
(ISIN: CH0451123589) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian Orquera bestätigt
seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 18,50.

Zusammenfassung:
Am 15. Januar 2025 schloss beaconsmind die Akquisition des Informations- und
Kommunikationstechnologie (ICT)-Dienstleisters Swissnet AG und des in Dubai
ansässigen Traveltech-Spezialisten Lokalee für einen Gesamtbetrag von
CHF21,3 Mio. ab. Wenige Tage später folgte die Umfirmierung von beaconsmind
in Swissnet Group (Swissnet). Im Einklang mit dem Akquisitionsplan hatte
beaconsmind bereits im Dezember 2024 eine ausserordentliche
Generalversammlung abgehalten, an der die Aktionäre einstimmig der Ausgabe
von 850 Tsd. neuen Aktien zustimmten, um die erforderliche Barkomponente des
Kaufpreises in Höhe von CHF4,35 Mio. aufzubringen. Diese Kapitalerhöhung
wurde vom Managementteam, den Verwaltungsratsmitgliedern, Ankerinvestoren
und neuen institutionellen Investoren gezeichnet. Swissnet hatte auch einen
guten Start ins neue Jahr, da sie zwei bedeutende Aufträge erhielt, einen
mit dem großen privaten Pflegeheimbetreiber Vitanas Group (Projekt im Wert
von ca. EUR800 Tsd.) und einen mit dem multinationalen Tabakkonzern Philip
Morris (Projekt im Wert von ca. CHF 1,2 Mio.). Wir sind der Ansicht, dass
Swissnet ihre strategischen Ziele wie erwartet umsetzt. Wir gehen davon aus,
dass 2025 ein starkes Jahr für das Unternehmen sein wird. Auf der Grundlage
unveränderter Schätzungen bekräftigen wir unser Kursziel von EUR18,50 und
unsere Kaufempfehlung.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31713.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

2082717 06.02.2025 CET/CEST

