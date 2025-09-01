Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: INTELLEGO TECHNOLOGIES AB (von Montega AG): Buy

01.09.2025
Original-Research: INTELLEGO TECHNOLOGIES AB - von Montega AG

01.09.2025 / 14:53 CET/CEST
Einstufung von Montega AG zu INTELLEGO TECHNOLOGIES AB

     Unternehmen:               INTELLEGO TECHNOLOGIES AB
     ISIN:                      SE0016075063

     Anlass der Studie:         Update
     Empfehlung:                Buy
     seit:                      01.09.2025
     Kursziel:                  SEK 300.00 (prior: SEK 170.00)
     Kursziel auf Sicht von:    12 Monaten
     Letzte Ratingänderung:     -
     Analyst:                   Tim Kruse, CFA; Ingo Schmidt, CIIA

HIT-feedback: Presentation and strong Q2 illustrate further potential -
estimates and PT increased

Intellego published its financial figures for the second quarter of 2025 on
Wednesday after market close and presented at the Hamburg Investordays (HIT)
the following day. The strong Q2 performance, combined with our impressions
from the conference, has led us to raise our projections and price target
once again.

[Table]

Q2 sales came in at a very strong SEK 217.1m, representing a 297% yoy
increase, driven by robust dosimeter sales across all business lines. The
high share of dosimeter sales was reflected in an exceptionally strong gross
margin of 89.4% - almost 10pp above Q1/25. Thanks to the highly scalable
business model, this strong margin combined with lower-than-expected
operating costs resulted in an impressive 71% EBIT margin and 51.6% net
margin. Strong earnings power and low CAPEX also translated into a
significant increase in free cash flow, which reached SEK 63m in the quarter
despite slightly higher DSO compared to Q1/25. With the new CFO onboard -
who made his debut at our HIT conference last week - we expect working
capital efficiency to be a key area of improvement going forward.

[Chart]

Outlook raised again - momentum remains strong: As announced, the company
raised its full-year forecast once more, now guiding for sales above SEK
700m (previously >SEK 600m) and EBIT above SEK 400m (previously >SEK 250m).
We view these targets as conservative given current sales dynamics. Both
Likang and Henkel are performing better than expected, yet they represent
only two of several new projects. In total, 12 new products have already
been pre-ordered and paid for by customers, which underpins continued strong
momentum in our view. Accordingly, we have lifted our projections for the
coming years and believe the company may already reach its mid-term target
of SEK 2bn in sales earlier than anticipated.

Conclusion: We are highly impressed with Intellego's progress since our
initiation. Despite the substantial share price appreciation, we continue to
see upside for the company and its investment case on multiple fronts.
Industry collaborations are only just beginning, and market penetration
remains in its early stages. Consequently, we see further upside to our
current estimates, particularly as the company provides more transparency on
its new mid-term targets in the coming months. We reiterate our Buy
recommendation with a new price target of SEK 300 (previously SEK 170).



2191472 01.09.2025 CET/CEST

