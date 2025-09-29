Werbung ausblenden

Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 22nd September to 26th September 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Artikel teilen:

Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

22/09/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.5592

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

23/09/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.5362

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

24/09/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.0072

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

25/09/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

60.9076

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

26/09/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

61.1093

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

50 000

61.8239

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250929454189/en/

Eurofins

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
On Holding
Eurofins Scientific

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Aktien New York Ausblick
Wall Street dürfte sich trotz möglichen Shutdowns erholenheute, 14:39 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Wall Street dürfte sich trotz möglichen Shutdowns erholen
Pharmakonzern
AstraZeneca plant direkte Börsennotierung in New Yorkheute, 09:10 Uhr · Reuters
AstraZeneca plant direkte Börsennotierung in New York
Online-Apotheke
Redcare schwächeln nach Ausstieg des Finanzchefsheute, 10:49 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Redcare schwächeln nach Ausstieg des Finanzchefs
Britischer Arzneimittelhersteller
Pharmakonzern GSK bekommt neuen Unternehmenschefheute, 08:53 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Pharmakonzern GSK bekommt neuen Unternehmenschef
Neue Einfuhrgebühren
EU sieht Pharmaexporte vor 100-Prozent-US-Zöllen geschützt26. Sept. · dpa-AFX
EU sieht Pharmaexporte vor 100-Prozent-US-Zöllen geschützt
Weitere Artikel
Premium-Beiträge
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Chartzeit Investment-Depot: ein Verkauf und ein Kaufheute, 18:11 Uhr · onvista
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Euphorie unter Kleinanlegern: Hochmut kommt vor dem Fall27. Sept. · Acatis
Chinesischer E-Auto-Hersteller
BYD bleibt auch nach Buffetts Ausstieg eine interessante Aktie24. Sept. · onvista
Alle Premium-News
Werbung ausblenden