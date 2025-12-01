W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 24th November to 28th November 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

24/11/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

58.4487

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

25/11/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

58.6804

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

26/11/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

58.8153

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

27/11/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

59.0788

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

28/11/2025

FR0014000MR3

20 000

59.0689

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

100 000

58.8184

 

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

Eurofins

