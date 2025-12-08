W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Releases Date of Annual London Investor Presentation

Business Wire · Uhr
Artikel teilen:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) today announced that it will hold its annual PSH Investor Presentation on 11 February 2026 at 15:00 GMT (10:00 EST).

Any person wishing to attend must be an existing PSH shareholder or bondholder at the time of the presentation. A livestream of the event will also be available. Additional eligibility and registration details are available at www.pershingsquareholdings.com.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

Category: (Events)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251205586423/en/

Media Contact
Camarco
Ed Gascoigne-Pees / Julia Tilley +44 (0)20 3757 4980, MediaInquiries@pershingsquareholdings.com

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Pershing Square Holdings

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Italienischer Sportwagenbauer
Ferrari-Aktie unter Druck - Morgan Stanley wird pessimistischergestern, 10:12 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Ferrari-Aktie unter Druck - Morgan Stanley wird pessimistischer
Rekordhoch in Reichweite
Aktienkurs von Flatexdegiro überwindet Korrekturtrendgestern, 10:58 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Aktienkurs von Flatexdegiro überwindet Korrekturtrend
Weitere Artikel
Premium-Beiträge
Plus
Unilever spaltet Magnum ab
Was du zum neuen Eiscreme-Konzern wissen musstgestern, 14:30 Uhr · onvista
Plus
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe 07.12.2025
Powell riskiert Turbulenzen an den Märkten07. Dez. · onvista
Plus
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Trump wird zum Vorbild für deutsche Rentenpolitik07. Dez. · onvista-Partners
Alle Premium-News
W​e​r​b​u​n​g ausblenden