TotalEnergies SE: Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meetings

April 30, 2022

2,609,773,274

2,759,163,712

 

A total number of 2,778,549,221 voting rights are attached to the 2,609,773,274 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

-

19,385,509 voting rights attached to the 19,385,509 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

 

TotalEnergies SE

