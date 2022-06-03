Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 27 May to 2 June 2022
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted
|
Market (MIC
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
27/05/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
3,161
|
21.3296
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
30/05/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
1,058
|
21.3740
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
31/05/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
2,406
|
21.0834
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
01/06/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
2,630
|
21.0932
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
02/06/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
991
|
21.1586
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
10,246
|
21.1991
|
