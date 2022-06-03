Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 27 May to 2 June 2022

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market (MIC

Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 27/05/2022 FR0013230612 3,161 21.3296 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 30/05/2022 FR0013230612 1,058 21.3740 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 31/05/2022 FR0013230612 2,406 21.0834 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 01/06/2022 FR0013230612 2,630 21.0932 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 02/06/2022 FR0013230612 991 21.1586 XPAR TOTAL 10,246 21.1991

