Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 27 May to 2 June 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

27/05/2022

FR0013230612

3,161

21.3296

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

30/05/2022

FR0013230612

1,058

21.3740

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

31/05/2022

FR0013230612

2,406

21.0834

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

01/06/2022

FR0013230612

2,630

21.0932

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

02/06/2022

FR0013230612

991

21.1586

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

10,246

21.1991

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220603005400/en/

Tikehau Capital

