Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 01/06/2022 And 03/06/2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name

 

Issuer identification code

 

Transaction date

 

Identification code of the
financial instrument

 

Daily total volume (in
number of shares)

 

Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired

 

Platform

IPSEN

 

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

 

01/06/2022

 

FR0010259150

 

3000

 

94,2039

 

XPAR

IPSEN

 

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

 

02/01/1900

 

FR0010259150

 

4 500

 

94,1873

 

XPAR

IPSEN

 

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

 

03/01/1900

 

FR0010259150

 

4 000

 

94,2559

 

XPAR

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

 

11 500

 

94,2155

 

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607005760/en/

For further information:

Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com

Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com

