Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 01/06/2022 And 03/06/2022
Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|
Issuer name
|
Issuer identification code
|
Transaction date
|
Identification code of the
|
Daily total volume (in
|
Daily weighted
|
Platform
|
IPSEN
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
01/06/2022
|
FR0010259150
|
3000
|
94,2039
|
XPAR
|
IPSEN
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
02/01/1900
|
FR0010259150
|
4 500
|
94,1873
|
XPAR
|
IPSEN
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
03/01/1900
|
FR0010259150
|
4 000
|
94,2559
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
11 500
|
|
94,2155
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607005760/en/
For further information:
Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com