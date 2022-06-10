Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 3 June to 9 June 2022
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 3 June to 9 June 2022
|
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted
|
Market (MIC
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
03/06/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
2,925
|
21.5329
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
06/06/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
1,338
|
21.4997
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
07/06/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
795
|
21.2791
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
08/06/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
2,991
|
21.2883
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
09/06/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
3,514
|
21.5000
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
11,563
|
21.4384
|
Tikehau Capital