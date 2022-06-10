Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 3 June to 9 June 2022

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 3 June to 9 June 2022 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market (MIC

Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 03/06/2022 FR0013230612 2,925 21.5329 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 06/06/2022 FR0013230612 1,338 21.4997 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 07/06/2022 FR0013230612 795 21.2791 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 08/06/2022 FR0013230612 2,991 21.2883 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 09/06/2022 FR0013230612 3,514 21.5000 XPAR TOTAL 11,563 21.4384

