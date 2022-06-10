AppBlogHilfe

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 3 June to 9 June 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 3 June to 9 June 2022

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

03/06/2022

FR0013230612

2,925

21.5329

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

06/06/2022

FR0013230612

1,338

21.4997

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

07/06/2022

FR0013230612

795

21.2791

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

08/06/2022

FR0013230612

2,991

21.2883

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

09/06/2022

FR0013230612

3,514

21.5000

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

11,563

21.4384

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220610005313/en/

Tikehau Capital

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
TIKEH­­AU CA­­P. S.­­C.A. ­­EO 12­­

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Credit-Suisse-Chef - Fragen zu Übernahme durch State-Street sind "dumm"

 · Uhr · Reuters

Weltweites Privatvermögen auf Rekordhoch - Reichtum ungleich verteilt

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

Steigende Bauzinsen - Experten erwarten Wende am Immobilienmarkt

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

DWS-Aufsichtsratschef warnt vor Vorverurteilungen nach Razzia

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

Chef der US-Börsenaufsicht fordert neue Regeln für den Aktienmarkt

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX
Weitere News

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. FED & EZB: Der Absturz der Superhelden

     · Uhr · Heiko Böhmer

  2. Markt-Update: EZB passt Inflationserwartung unerwartet deutlich an - "damit haben die wenigsten gerechnet" - Indizes unter Druck, Abverkauf an den Anleihemärkten

     · Uhr · onvista

  3. onvista-Chartzeit: EZB bremst Erholung - Wie geht es nun weiter am Aktienmarkt?

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel