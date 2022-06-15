AppBlogHilfe

TotalEnergies SE: Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meetings

May 31, 2022

2,609,773,274

2,741,009,024

A total number of 2,778,375,456 voting rights are attached to the 2,609,773,274 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

- 37,366,432 voting rights attached to the 37,366,432 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005738/en/

TotalEnergies SE

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Total
Total­­Energ­­ies A­­DR

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Die OPEC will die Ölproduktion erhöhen: Kaufe diese 2 Öl-Aktien, wenn sie fallen

 · Uhr · The Motley Fool

dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 14.06.2022 - 15.15 Uhr

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

Siemens Energy: Nord-Stream-Gasturbine nach Wartung noch in Kanada

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX
Werbung

Kloeckner, Fraport Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide, Uniper: Hoher Buzz bei den Aktien aus Deutschland!

 · Uhr · Stockpulse

Gazprom schickt weniger Gas durch Pipeline Nord Stream 1

 · Uhr · Reuters
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Depots trennen nach kurz- und langfristigen Aktien

     · Uhr · Hermann Kutzer

  2. Markt-Update: Die Rezessionsangst greift um sich - Abwärtsdruck auf alle großen Indizes verschärft sich - JPMorgan hält die derzeitige Reaktion jedoch für übertrieben

     · Uhr · onvista

  3. Bitcoin: 200-Wochen-Trend als letzte Verteidigungslinie? So ist die Lage

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel