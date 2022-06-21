AppBlogHilfe

IPSEN: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 13/06/2022 and 17/06/2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

IPSEN:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/06/2022 FR0010259150

7,500

86.2925

XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/06/2022 FR0010259150

5,433

84.7013

XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/06/2022 FR0010259150

2,500

84.1820

XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/06/2022 FR0010259150

7,000

81.6339

XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/06/2022 FR0010259150

4,957

81.2863

XPAR
TOTAL

27,390

83.6876

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220621005839/en/

Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com

Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com

Ipsen

