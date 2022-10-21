Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 14 October to 20 October 2022
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 14 October to 20 October 2022
|
|
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
14/10/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
32,006
|
24.3677
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
14/10/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
35
|
24.1000
|
CEUX
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
17/10/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
1,995
|
24.6094
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
18/10/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
3,432
|
24.6122
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
19/10/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
3,175
|
24.4976
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
20/10/2022
|
FR0013230612
|
5,210
|
24.3354
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
45,853
|
24.4016
|
Tikehau Capital