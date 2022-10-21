AppBlogHilfe
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 14 October to 20 October 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

 

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 14 October to 20 October 2022

 

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day
(number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

14/10/2022

FR0013230612

32,006

24.3677

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

14/10/2022

FR0013230612

35

24.1000

CEUX

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

17/10/2022

FR0013230612

1,995

24.6094

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

18/10/2022

FR0013230612

3,432

24.6122

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

19/10/2022

FR0013230612

3,175

24.4976

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

20/10/2022

FR0013230612

5,210

24.3354

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

45,853

24.4016

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005344/en/

Tikehau Capital



