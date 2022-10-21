Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 14 October to 20 October 2022

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 14 October to 20 October 2022 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day

(number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 14/10/2022 FR0013230612 32,006 24.3677 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 14/10/2022 FR0013230612 35 24.1000 CEUX TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 17/10/2022 FR0013230612 1,995 24.6094 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 18/10/2022 FR0013230612 3,432 24.6122 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 19/10/2022 FR0013230612 3,175 24.4976 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 20/10/2022 FR0013230612 5,210 24.3354 XPAR TOTAL 45,853 24.4016

