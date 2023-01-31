Yard Force Robotic Mowers Have Obtained "Green Product" Mark by TÜV

Yard Force, a leading manufacturer of innovative outdoor power equipment, has announced the launch of its MB400 and MB800 robotic mowers on the German market. These models come equipped with Bluetooth and app control, providing users with convenient and easy access to their mowers from their smartphones or tablets.

In addition to their advanced technology features, both the Yard Force MB400 and MB800 come with a unique feature that allows for decking to be cleaned using water. This innovative feature not only makes cleaning the decking easier, but also helps to prevent the build-up of algae and other contaminants that can affect the appearance and longevity of the decking.

The Yard Force MB400 and MB800 are also equipped with a free garage, providing users with a convenient and secure storage solution for their mowers. This is particularly useful for those who wish the robotic mower could find shelter during rain or snow and use the robotic mower for a longer life.

Yard Force launches the two new models on the 10th anniversary of its robotic mowers, setting the standard once again: In addition to their impressive features, both the Yard Force MB400 and MB800 have been awarded the "Green Product" certification by TÜV, a leading certification organizaition for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. This certification recognizes the mowers' eco-friendly design and technology, making them a smart and sustainable choice for homeowners looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

In 2013, the company started selling its robotic mowers in Germany and has since equipped tens of thousands of German gardens with the innovative and practical robotic mowers.

The new Yard Force MB400 and MB800 are designed to provide users with a convenient and efficient solution for maintaining their lawns. With maximum 400m2 and 800 m2 working area respectively, these mowers are perfect for small to medium sized lawns, and can easily navigate around obstacles such as trees and garden furniture.

The Bluetooth and app control features of the Yard Force MB400 and MB800 allow users to easily set up and customize their mowing schedule, as well as monitor the mower's performance and receive notifications on their smartphone or tablet. This level of control and convenience makes the MB400 and MB800 a popular choice for busy homeowners who want to maintain their lawns without the hassle of traditional mowing methods.

The decking cleaning feature of the Yard Force MB400 and MB800 is another standout feature that sets these mowers apart from their competitors. By using water to clean the decking, users can easily remove dirt and debris, ensuring that their decking stays looking clean and fresh all year round. This feature also helps to prevent the build-up of algae and other contaminants, which can damage the decking and reduce its lifespan.

Overall, the Yard Force MB400 and MB800 are a highly innovative and convenient solution for maintaining a healthy and well-groomed lawn. With their advanced technology, eco-friendly design, and unique decking cleaning feature, these mowers are sure to be a hit with German homeowners looking for a more efficient and sustainable way to care for their lawns.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005560/en/

Email: linyinlu@sumec.com.cnPhone number: +86-13770517766