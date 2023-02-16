EQS-DD: Linde plc: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

Linde plc: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen
16.02.2023 / 19:44 CET/CEST Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Guillermo Bichara
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior VP & Chief Legal Officer
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Linde public limited company
b)
LEI
8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Deferred Stock Units (“DSUs”)
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82 German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC Ticker Symbol: LIN
b)
Nature of the transactions
Acquisition of DSUs The acquisition of 65.28 DSUs under the company’s Compensation Deferral Plan (the “Plan”).
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Acquisition
US$0.00
65.28
d)
Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
N/A
N/A
e)
Dates of the transactions
15 FEBRUARY 2023
f)
Place of the transactions
Outside of trading venue
g)
Additional Information
The 65.28 DSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the Plan.
16.02.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com