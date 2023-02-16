AppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

EQS-DD: Linde plc: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

EQS Group · Uhr


Linde plc: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

16.02.2023 / 20:00 CET/CEST
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 
a) Name Mr. Sanjiv Lamba
 
2 Reason for the notification
 
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification
 
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
 
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		 Deferred Stock Units (“DSUs”)
 
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
 
b) Nature of the transactions   Acquisition of DSUs
The acquisition of 143.57 DSUs under the company’s Compensation Deferral Plan (the “Plan”).
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Acquisition
    US$0.00 143.57
 
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 15 FEBRUARY 2023
f) Place of the transactions Outside of trading venue
 
g) Additional Information The 143.57 DSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the Plan.
 

 


16.02.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
Großbritannien
Internet: www.linde.com

 
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

80993  16.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1562243&application_name=news&site_id=onvista
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Linde
EQS Group

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. US-Einzelhandelsdaten steigen überraschend stark

     · Uhr · onvista
  2. Edelmetall verliert 23 USD je Feinunze

    Goldpreis nimmt erste Zielzone ins Visier

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. Das sagen Experten

    Ökonomen-Stimmen zur Inflationsentwicklung in den USA

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden