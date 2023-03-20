AppBlogHilfe
EQS-PVR: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

EQS Group · Uhr

EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: BASF SE
BASF SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

20.03.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: BASF SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
PLZ: 67056
Ort: Ludwigshafen
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PM64WH8AF1E917

2. Grund der Mitteilung
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
14.03.2023

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 0,11 % 4,74 % 4,85 % 893.854.929
letzte Mitteilung 0,18 % 4,92 % 5,10 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000BASF111 0 805.958 0 % 0,09 %
US0552625057 0 164.610 0 % 0,02 %
Summe 970.568 0,11 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Rückübertragungsanspruch Offen 728.943 0,08 %
Nutzungsrecht Offen 496.957 0,06 %
Call Warrant 07.07.2031 1.918.822 0,21 %
Call Option 21.06.2024 4.357.200 0,49 %
Swap 07.07.2031 2.370.691 0,27 %
    Summe 9.872.612 1,10 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Call Warrant 29.11.2032 Bar 1.640.428 0,18 %
Put Option 19.12.2025 Physisch 3.365.900 0,38 %
Future 20.12.2030 Bar 13.263.370 1,48 %
Put Option 20.12.2030 Bar 2.160.217 0,24 %
Call Option 31.03.2035 Bar 6.203.084 0,69 %
Forward 20.12.2024 Bar 371.979 0,04 %
Swap 20.05.2033 Bar 5.501.829 0,62 %
      Summe 32.506.807 3,64 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Finance Corp. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
IMD Holdings LLC % % %
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % %
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Murray Street Corporation % % %
Sphere Fundo De Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No Exterior Credito Privado % % %
Sphere Fund % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments, Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:
 

Datum
16.03.2023


20.03.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Deutschland
Internet: www.basf.com

 
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

1586721  20.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1586721&application_name=news&site_id=onvista
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
BASF
EQS Group
BASF ADR

