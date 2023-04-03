AppBlogHilfe
Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares On 31/03/2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial
instrument		 Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		 Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares*		 Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90 31/03/2023

FR0010307819

52,000

84.0501

XPAR
LEGRAND SA 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90 31/03/2023

FR0010307819

0

0.0000

CEUX
LEGRAND SA 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90 31/03/2023

FR0010307819

0

0.0000

TQEX
LEGRAND SA 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90 31/03/2023

FR0010307819

0

0.0000

AQEU

 

 

 

* Rounded to four decimal places

TOTAL

52,000

84.0501

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005519/en/

Legrand

Legrand

