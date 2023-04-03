Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares On 31/03/2023
Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
| Identity code of the financial
instrument
| Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
| Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares*
|Market (MIC Code)
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|31/03/2023
|
FR0010307819
|
52,000
|
84.0501
|XPAR
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|31/03/2023
|
FR0010307819
|
0
|
0.0000
|CEUX
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|31/03/2023
|
FR0010307819
|
0
|
0.0000
|TQEX
|LEGRAND SA
|969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|31/03/2023
|
FR0010307819
|
0
|
0.0000
|AQEU
|
|
|
|* Rounded to four decimal places
|
TOTAL
|
52,000
|
84.0501
Legrand