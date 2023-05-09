AppBlogHilfe
Accelleron Industries AG General Assembly 2023: All Proposals Receive Approval

Business Wire · Uhr

The shareholders of Accelleron Industries AG have approved all proposals of the Board of Directors with a large majority on the occasion of the first Annual General Meeting today.

At the first Annual General Meeting of Accelleron Industries AG, the shareholders approved all proposals, including the total maximum aggregate of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors for the period from the Annual General Meeting 2023 to the Annual General Meeting 2024 and the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the members of the Executive Committee for the financial year 2024, in each case by a large majority.

The proposed dividend for the financial year 2022 was approved by a large majority. Shareholders will receive a distribution in the form of a dividend of CHF 0.73 gross per share.

All the proposed members of the Board of Directors were confirmed. Oliver Riemenschneider was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors with a large majority. A total of 55,863,682 registered shares with voting rights were represented at the Annual General Meeting of Accelleron Industries AG, representing 59.12 % of the share capital entered in the share register with voting rights.

Accelleron is a leading global supplier of turbochargers and optimization solutions for engines from 0.5 to 80+ MW, helping to provide sustainable, efficient and reliable energy to the marine, energy, rail and off-highway sectors. Through its innovative product offering and research leadership, the company is accelerating the decarbonization of the industries in which it operates. Accelleron has an installed base of approximately 180,000 turbochargers and a network of more than 100 service stations in 50 countries worldwide (www.accelleron-industries.com).

Important data

 

May 23, 2023

Ex date for dividend payment

May 25, 2023

Distribution of the dividend

September 5, 2023

Publication of half-year report 2023

Information for the media

Images and other digital content are available at www.accelleron-industries.com.

Accelleron sharesThe registered shares of Accelleron Industries AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich, under the ticker symbol "ACLN" (ISIN: CH1169360919 / Swiss security number: 116936091).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509006003/en/

Contact for the media:
Martin Regnet
Head of External Communications and Public Affairs
media@accelleron-industries.com
Phone: +41 79 627 63 88

Contact for investors:
Michael Daiber
Vice President Strategy & IR
investors@accelleron-industries.com
Phone: +41 79 698 6085

