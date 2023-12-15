EQS-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

|Unternehmen
|Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher
|Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|BlackRock, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|Trident Merger LLC
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|Trident Merger LLC
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|Amethyst Intermediate LLC
|%
|%
|%
|Aperio Holdings LLC
|%
|%
|%
|Aperio Group, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|%
|%
|%
|SAE Liquidity Fund (GenPar), LLC
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Lux Finco S. a r.l.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Group Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock International Limited
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Group Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Group Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A.
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Group Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock International Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Life Limited
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Group Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Group Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Investment Management Ireland Holdings Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Group Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock UK Holdco Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Group Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Fund Managers Limited
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Group Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|%
|%
|%
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|%
|%
|%
|-
|%
|%
|%