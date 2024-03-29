EQS-PVR: STRABAG SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: STRABAG SE
STRABAG SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
29.03.2024 / 11:30 CET/CEST
Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018
Moscow, Russia, 28.3.2024
Überblick
1. Emittent: STRABAG SE
2. Grund der Mitteilung: Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien (Stimmrechten)
3. Meldepflichtige Person
Oleg Deripaska
4. Namen der Aktionäre: MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 22.3.2024
6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person
|
Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören (7.A)
|Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die die Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente repräsentieren (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
|
Summe von
7.A + 7.B in %
|
Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte des Emittenten
|Situation am
Tag der Schwellenberührung
|
0,00 %
|
0,00 %
|
0,00 %
|
118 221 982
|Situation in der vorherigen Meldung (sofern anwendbar)
|
27,78 %
|
57,78 %
|
85,56 %
Details
7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle:
|A: Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören
|
ISIN der Aktien
|Anzahl der Stimmrechte
|Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte
|Direkt
(§ 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirekt
(§ 133 BörseG 2018)
|Direkt
(§ 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirekt
(§ 133 BörseG
2018)
|AT000000STR1
|0
|0,00 %
|Subsumme A
|0
|0,00 %
|B 1: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018
|
Art des Instruments
|
Verfalldatum
|
Ausübungsfrist
|Anzahl der Stimmrechte die erworben werden können
|
Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte
|Subsumme B.1
|B 2: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018
|Art des Instruments
|Verfalldatum
|Ausübungsfrist
|Physisches oder Cash Settlement
|Anzahl der Stimmrechte
|Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte
|Right of first refusal
|na
|na
|Physisch
|0
|0,00 %
|Subsumme B.2
|0
|0,00 %
8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person:
Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person:
|Ziffer
|Name
|Direkt kontrolliert durch Ziffer
|Direkt gehaltene Stimmrechte in Aktien (%)
|Direkt gehaltene Finanz-/sonstige Instrumente (%)
|Total von beiden (%)
|1
|Oleg Deripaska
|2
|Bradmion Holdings Limited
|1
|3
|Melisantis Limited
|2
|4
|MKAO Valtoura Holdings Limited
|3
9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht
Datum der Hauptversammlung: -
Stimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
This notification is an amendment and clarification to the latest major holdings notification submitted on 26 March 2024.
This notification is submitted due to completion of the sale and purchase agreement relating to 100% of the share capital of MKAO RASPERIA TRADING LIMITED between Joint Stock Company ILIADIS and MKAO Valtoura Holdings Limited dated 14 December 2023 (the signing of which was notified on 18 December 2023 as amended on 8 January 2024).
As a result MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited is not (directly or indirectly) controlled by Mr. Deripaska and, therefore, it is not listed in line 8.
This notification takes into account the right of first refusal (as a financial instrument pursuant to Sec 131 para. 1 no. 1 Stock Exchange Act 2018) arising from the syndicate agreement dated 23.04.2007 (last amended on 15.03.2013) and terminated by Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung with effect as of the end of 31.12.2022. Notification of such right of first refusal is made merely as a precaution for the sake of formal completeness. MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited takes the legal position that the rights of first refusal arising from the syndicate agreement do not continue to apply after termination of the syndicate agreement.
Total number of voting rights of issuer (line 6) has changed comparing to the previous notification due to the implementation of non-cash capital increase of Strabag SE registered on 21 March 2024. MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited takes the legal position that such non-cash capital increase is not valid and challenges it.
Moscow, Russia am 28.3.2024
29.03.2024 CET/CEST
