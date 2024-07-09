PABLO NOW Illuminates the REVIVING CRAFT Exhibition in Paris

The high-end Chinese furniture brand PABLO NOW made a sensation at the REVIVING CRAFT exhibition, dedicated to contemporary Chinese arts and crafts and design, which opened on July 5th at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris. This major event, bringing together 40 exceptional artisans and 20 international exhibitors, marks the first large-scale appearance of Chinese intangible cultural heritage on the international stage.

Collection "Shunde Loong" (Photo: Business Wire)

PABLO NOW, the flagship brand of Foshan Fulais Furniture Co., Ltd., captivated the audience with its "Shunde Loong" collection, a bold fusion of Chinese tradition and contemporary design. Drawing inspiration from the iconic shapes and colors of the famous traditional dragon boats, PABLO NOW presented a range of furniture combining modern aesthetics and ancestral symbolism.

Among the flagship pieces, the circular side table in red leather embodies power and warmth, while the "Chrysler" chair, with its backrest evoking a dragon's head, combines majesty and lightness. The "St. Louis" chair, with its multicolored leathers, infuses vibrant energy into the space. The "Cloud" recliner, with its fluid curves, recalls the undulating tail of a dragon cutting through water.

Yang Lan, co-curator of the REVIVING CRAFT exhibition and president of Sun Media Group, emphasized the importance of this event "to strengthen Sino-French cultural exchanges and breathe new life into global cultural diversity."

PABLO NOW, a spearhead of the Chinese furniture brand, advocates a philosophy of integrating art into everyday life. The brand is committed to promoting innovation through design, improving daily life through aesthetics, and anchoring its development in Chinese cultural richness.

This exhibition marks a crucial step in the international recognition of Chinese intangible cultural heritage. For PABLO NOW, it's an opportunity to demonstrate its ability to marry heritage and innovation, while revealing the infinite potential of traditional Chinese culture.

In the future, PABLO NOW intends to continue its quest for excellence by combining Chinese craftsmanship with its modern design concepts. The brand aims to play a key role in promoting and spreading Chinese culture internationally.

Thanks to the commitment of visionary brands like PABLO NOW, Chinese cultural heritage is promised a bright future on the global stage, enriching the dialogue between East and West.

