Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 5 July 2024 50 11 July 2024
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)
|
Weighted
average price
per day
|
Market (MIC
Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
05/07/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,223
|
22.1382
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
08/07/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
553
|
22.4121
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
09/07/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
553
|
22.4318
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
10/07/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,238
|
22.5074
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
11/07/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,141
|
22.8704
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
6,708
|
22.4868
|
