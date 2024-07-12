Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 5 July 2024 50 11 July 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 05/07/2024 FR0013230612 2,223 22.1382 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 08/07/2024 FR0013230612 553 22.4121 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 09/07/2024 FR0013230612 553 22.4318 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 10/07/2024 FR0013230612 1,238 22.5074 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 11/07/2024 FR0013230612 2,141 22.8704 XPAR TOTAL 6,708 22.4868

