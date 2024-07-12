AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 5 July 2024 50 11 July 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares)

Weighted

average price

per day

Market (MIC

Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

05/07/2024

FR0013230612

2,223

22.1382

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

08/07/2024

FR0013230612

553

22.4121

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

09/07/2024

FR0013230612

553

22.4318

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

10/07/2024

FR0013230612

1,238

22.5074

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

11/07/2024

FR0013230612

2,141

22.8704

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

6,708

22.4868

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240712734213/en/

Tikehau Capital

