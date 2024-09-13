Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 6 September 2024 to 12 September 2024

Regulatory News:

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 06/09/2024 FR0013230612 1,276 22.1221 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 09/09/2024 FR0013230612 1,308 22.6805 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 10/09/2024 FR0013230612 2,000 22.7044 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 11/09/2024 FR0013230612 1,711 22.7872 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 12/09/2024 FR0013230612 1,150 23.0391 XPAR TOTAL 7,445 22.6711

