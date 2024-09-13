Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 6 September 2024 to 12 September 2024
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
06/09/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,276
|
22.1221
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
09/09/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,308
|
22.6805
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
10/09/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
22.7044
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
11/09/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,711
|
22.7872
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
12/09/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,150
|
23.0391
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
7,445
|
22.6711
|
Tikehau Capital