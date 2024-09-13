AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 6 September 2024 to 12 September 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

06/09/2024

FR0013230612

1,276

22.1221

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

09/09/2024

FR0013230612

1,308

22.6805

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

10/09/2024

FR0013230612

2,000

22.7044

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

11/09/2024

FR0013230612

1,711

22.7872

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

12/09/2024

FR0013230612

1,150

23.0391

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

7,445

22.6711

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240913123617/en/

Tikehau Capital

