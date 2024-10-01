AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Ikonisys Announces the Results of its Ordinary Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of September 30, 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Adoption of all resolutions submitted to the vote

Regulatory News:

Ikonisys SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancers through a unique, fully automated solution for medical analysis laboratories, announces that all the resolutions submitted to the Ordinary Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (the "CGM") have been adopted by the shareholders, in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors, and in particular the resolutions relating to the approval of the parent company and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2023 and the financial delegations to the Board of Directors.

With a quorum of 57.36%, i.e. 6,189,295 shares to with are attached 12,101,512 voting rights, the Ikonisys Annual General Meeting was validly held under the chairmanship of Mr. Mario Mauri, in his capacity as Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors.

About Ikonisys Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20® platform, a fully-automated solution designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare and very rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.Ikonisys.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241001979770/en/

Ikonisys
Alessandro Mauri
CFO
investors@ikonisys.com

NewCap
Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Aurélie Manavarere
Investor Relations
ikonisys@newcap.eu
Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap
Nicolas Merigeau
Media Relations
Ikonisys@newcap.eu
Tel.:+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

