Tineco Introduces Advanced Upgrades to the PURE ONE Series

Tineco, a pioneer in floor care and smart home appliances, has added two more products to its portfolio. With the PURE ONE A50S, Tineco is introducing a smart cordless vacuum cleaner to the market. Additionally, Tineco is launching the PURE ONE STATION 5, a cleaning station specifically designed for pet owners.

PURE ONE STATION 5: Brand-new for Every Cleaning

The PURE ONE STATION 5 is a 3-in-1 cleaning station that combines the processes of storing, cleaning, and charging the vacuum cleaner in one device. The dust container has a volume of 2.5 liters, allowing it to hold dust without needing constant cleaning. The full-way self-cleaning system ensures that the brush, tube, and filter are thoroughly cleaned after each use. The device features a suction power of 175 W, enabling it to quickly pick up dust, dirt, and pet hair, thus enhancing cleaning performance.

With the brush roll rotating 3,000 times per minute, it can effortlessly remove deeply embedded dirt. The Dura-Cyclone system effectively separates dust and air, ensuring the maintenance of suction power. The integrated ClogLess system combines a unique brush head design with a wider tube and a large connection unit between the vacuum cleaner's main unit and the dust container, allowing large debris to be picked up without clogging. The V-shaped bristles of the ZeroTangle brush efficiently capture hair, fur, dust, and particles, while the dual-comb design detangles and smooths hair to prevent tangling. Both the vacuum cleaner and the base station feature a 6-stage filtration system with an efficiency of up to 99.99% for particles as small as 0.3 ¼m, which is particularly beneficial for allergy sufferers.

The PURE ONE STATION 5 is currently available for a suggested retail price of 399 euros on Amazon, as well as in the official Tineco Store and on OTTO.

PURE ONE A50S: Vacuum Cleaner for Cleaning Large Areas

The cordless vacuum cleaner PURE ONE A50S offers a suction power of 185 W. This device can also be used for 70 minutes on carpets and hard floors. In addition to the previously introduced technical features, the PURE ONE A50S also includes the new 3D-Sense-Power-Brush. The 3D-SensePowerBrush automatically adjusts the suction power according to the degree of dirt. Thanks to the integrated EdgeSense sensor, the suction power automatically increases as the device approaches an edge or wall. The integrated LightSense ensures that no dust is overlooked.

The 120° wide-angle spotlight makes dust particles as small as 0.02 mm clearly visible. With a 1-liter dust container and a suction tube that can be folded up to 180 degrees, the A50S cleans efficiently and can be used under furniture. An LED display shows the cleaning status in real-time. The wall mount allows for easy charging and storage of the vacuum.

The PURE ONE A50S is currently available for a suggested retail price of 299 euros on Amazon, as well as in the official Tineco Store and on OTTO.

