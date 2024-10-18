Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 11 October 2024 to 17 October 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 11/10/2024 FR0013230612 2,021 22.5296 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 14/10/2024 FR0013230612 646 22.5387 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 15/10/2024 FR0013230612 1,586 22.5254 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 16/10/2024 FR0013230612 561 22.5581 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 17/10/2024 FR0013230612 16,600 23.0484 XPAR TOTAL 21,414 22.9325

