Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 11 October 2024 to 17 October 2024
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
11/10/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,021
|
22.5296
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
14/10/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
646
|
22.5387
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
15/10/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,586
|
22.5254
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
16/10/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
561
|
22.5581
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
17/10/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
16,600
|
23.0484
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
21,414
|
22.9325
|
