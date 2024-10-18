AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 11 October 2024 to 17 October 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

11/10/2024

FR0013230612

2,021

22.5296

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

14/10/2024

FR0013230612

646

22.5387

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

15/10/2024

FR0013230612

1,586

22.5254

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

16/10/2024

FR0013230612

561

22.5581

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

17/10/2024

FR0013230612

16,600

23.0484

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

21,414

22.9325

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241018613268/en/

Tikehau Capital

