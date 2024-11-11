AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (von First Berlin Equit...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Infrastruktur
    ^
Original-Research: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG - from First Berlin
Equity Research GmbH

11.11.2024 / 16:21 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Telefónica
Deutschland Holding AG

     Company Name:                Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A1J5RX9

     Reason for the research:     Q3 Update
     Recommendation:              Kaufen
     from:                        11.11.2024
     Target price:                EUR3
     Target price on sight of:    12 Monate
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Kevin Sheil

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Telefonica
Deutschland Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9) veröffentlicht. Analyst Kevin
Sheil bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR
3,00.

Zusammenfassung:
Telefónica SA, die Muttergesellschaft der Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG,
hat letzte Woche die Ergebnisse für Q3/24 veröffentlicht. Die
Hauptkennzahlen für das Deutschlandgeschäft zeigen weiterhin eine robuste
operative Performance mit einer soliden AEBITDA-Marge von 33%. Angetrieben
von einer soliden Performance der Eigenmarken entsprach der Umsatz in
Deutschland mit EUR2,10 Mrd. (-1,6 % J/J) unseren Schätzungen (EUR2,13 Mrd.;
-1,5%). Der Umsatz wurde jedoch aufgrund der Halbierung der Mobile
Termination Rates (MTR) ab Januar 2024 auf EUR0,20 und die Änderungen des
1&1-Vertrags beeinträchtigt. Unserer Ansicht nach bleibt die Marke O2 in
Deutschland in einem weiterhin rationalen Telekommunikationsmarkt stark. Wir
stufen Telefónica Deutschland Holding weiterhin mit Kaufen und einem
Kursziel von EUR3 ein.

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Telefonica
Deutschland Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9). Analyst Kevin Sheil reiterated
his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 3.00 price target.

Abstract:
Telefónica SA, the parent of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, published
Q3/24 results last week. Headline numbers for the Germany business continued
to show robust operating performance with a solid 33% AEBITDA margin. Driven
by solid own brand performance, German revenue of EUR2.10bn (-1.6% Y/Y) was
in-line with FBe (EUR2.13bn; -1.5%). However, the topline figure was offset by
headwinds, due to the halving of mobile termination rates (MTR) from January
2024 to EUR0.20 and the changes to the 1&1 contract. In our view, the O2 brand
remains strong in Germany in what continues to be a rational
telecommunications market. We maintain our Buy rating and EUR3 target price.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses
siehe die vollständige Analyse.


You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31273.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2027267 11.11.2024 CET/CEST

°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Telefonica Deutschland

onvista Premium-Artikel

Chartzeit Wochenausgabe vom 10.11.2024
Bullische Aussichten: Märkte setzen auf Wachstumgestern, 19:00 Uhr · onvista
Bullische Aussichten: Märkte setzen auf Wachstum
Renditen deutlich gestiegen
Anleihen: Lohnen sie sich jetzt wieder?gestern, 09:00 Uhr · onvista-Partners
Anleihen: Lohnen sie sich jetzt wieder?
Kolumne von Stefan Riße 09.11.2024
Trumps Wahlsieg: Ein Weckruf für Europa09. Nov. · Acatis
Trumps Wahlsieg: Ein Weckruf für Europa
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden