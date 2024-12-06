AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Arverne Group Financial Calendar 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Arverne Group (FR001400JWR8 - ARVEN), a French industrial company specialized in the production of renewable underground resources to support the energy transition, announces its financial calendar 2025:

  • 03/26/2025: Publication of annual results 2024
  • 03/27/2025: Presentation of annual results 2024
  • 04/30/2025: Publication of the universal registration document 2024
  • 06/25/2025: General Meeting
  • 09/24/2025: Publication of half-year results 2025 and half-year financial report
  • 09/25/2025: Presentation of half-year results 2025

All dates are after Paris stock market closing time.

***

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium) and Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on the professional segment of Euronext Paris and is part of the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).

www.arverne.earth

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241206581402/en/

Media Relations
communication@arverne.earth
arvernegroup@image7.fr

Investor Relations:
investor.relations@arverne.earth
alexandre.commerot@seitosei-actifin.com

