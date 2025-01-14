Werbung ausblenden

CSDS RNS Physical Bitcoin - Management Fee Change

14.01.2025

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
CSDS RNS Physical Bitcoin - Management Fee Change

14.01.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

14 January 2025


CoinShares Digital Securities Limited

Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of

CoinShares Digital Securities

LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83

CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Securities - Reduction of Management Fee

Jersey - 14 January 2025 - CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") announces that with effect from 14 January 2025 the Management Fee in respect of the CoinShares Physical Bitcoin class of Digital Securities will be reduced from 0.35 per cent. per annum to 0.25 per cent. per annum.


ClassISINWKNManagement Fee
CoinShares Physical BitcoinGB00BLD4ZL17A3GPMN0.25% p.a.

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as defined or used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated April 16, 2024.

For further information, please contact:

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited

2 Hill Street

St. Helier, Jersey,

JE2 4UA

Channel Islands

ir@coinshares.com

Ende der Adhoc-Mitteilung

Sprache:Deutsch
Unternehmen:CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
2 Hill Street
JE2 4UA St Helier
Jersey Guernsey
Telefon:+44 1534513100
E-Mail:physical@coinshares.com
Internet:https://coinshares.com/
ISIN:GB00BMY36D37
Börsen:Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
Bitcoin (USD)
Bitcoin Kurs in Euro

