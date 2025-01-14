CSDS RNS Physical Bitcoin - Management Fee Change

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges

14 January 2025



CoinShares Digital Securities Limited

Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of

CoinShares Digital Securities

LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83

CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Securities - Reduction of Management Fee

Jersey - 14 January 2025 - CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") announces that with effect from 14 January 2025 the Management Fee in respect of the CoinShares Physical Bitcoin class of Digital Securities will be reduced from 0.35 per cent. per annum to 0.25 per cent. per annum.







Class ISIN WKN Management Fee CoinShares Physical Bitcoin GB00BLD4ZL17 A3GPMN 0.25% p.a.

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as defined or used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated April 16, 2024.

For further information, please contact:

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited

2 Hill Street

St. Helier, Jersey,

JE2 4UA

Channel Islands

ir@coinshares.com

