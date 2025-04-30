Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 25 April 2025 to 30 April 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 25 April 2025 to 30 April 2025 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 25/04/2025 FR0013230612 3,104 18.4588 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 28/04/2025 FR0013230612 995 18.6033 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 29/04/2025 FR0013230612 1,067 18.7678 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 30/04/2025 FR0013230612 1,804 18.8305 XPAR TOTAL 6,970 18.6229

