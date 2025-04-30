Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 25 April 2025 to 30 April 2025
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 25 April 2025 to 30 April 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
25/04/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
3,104
|
18.4588
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
28/04/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
995
|
18.6033
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
29/04/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,067
|
18.7678
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
30/04/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,804
|
18.8305
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
6,970
|
18.6229
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250430104180/en/
Tikehau Capital