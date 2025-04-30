Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 25 April 2025 to 30 April 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 25 April 2025 to 30 April 2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

 

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

25/04/2025

FR0013230612

3,104

18.4588

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

28/04/2025

FR0013230612

995

18.6033

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

29/04/2025

FR0013230612

1,067

18.7678

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

30/04/2025

FR0013230612

1,804

18.8305

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

6,970

18.6229

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250430104180/en/

Tikehau Capital

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Tikehau Capital

onvista Premium-Artikel

onvista Trading-Impuls
VW-Aktie vor dem nächsten Rücksetzer? An diesem Widerstand winkt eine Short-Chanceheute, 16:26 Uhr · onvista
VW-Aktie vor dem nächsten Rücksetzer? An diesem Widerstand winkt eine Short-Chance
Sell in may and go away?
Den großen US-Indizes stehen wichtige Tage bevorgestern, 15:02 Uhr · onvista
Den großen US-Indizes stehen wichtige Tage bevor
Diese Depotkandidaten gibt es
Mehr als nur SAP: Diese Alternativen zu US-Tech-Giganten bietet Europa24. Apr. · onvista
Mehr als nur SAP: Diese Alternativen zu US-Tech-Giganten bietet Europa
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

onvista Mahlzeit 30.04.2025
Starbucks weiter schwach, Visa und DHL im Fokusheute, 12:35 Uhr · onvista
Starbucks weiter schwach, Visa und DHL im Fokus
Wall Street
New York Ausblick: Kursverluste an der Nasdaq zu erwartenheute, 14:33 Uhr · dpa-AFX
New York Ausblick: Kursverluste an der Nasdaq zu erwarten
Nach negativer Einstufung von Morgan Stanley
Zalando-Aktie unter Druckheute, 09:17 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Zalando-Aktie unter Druck
Mutter von Steyr Motors
Mutares bekommt Bilanz nicht fertiggestern, 17:37 Uhr · Reuters
Mutares bekommt Bilanz nicht fertig
PayPal mit Quartalsgewinn über Erwartungengestern, 13:59 Uhr · Reuters
PayPal mit Quartalsgewinn über Erwartungen
Weitere Artikel