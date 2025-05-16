Arverne Group: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of May 12, 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Arverne Group (ISIN code FR001400JWR8, mnemonic code ARVEN)(Paris:ARVEN), a French industrial company specialized in the production of renewable underground resources, publishes information relating to the total number of voting rights and the number of shares in its share capital at May 12, 2025, in accordance with the provisions of article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code.

Date

Total number of
shares in the capital

Total number of voting rights

05/12/2025

39 834 293

Number of theoretical voting rights: 39 834 293
Number of exercisable voting rights*: 34 786 517

* Excluding class A2, A3 and A4 preference shares and treasury shares with no voting rights

Next event: Annual general meeting, June 18, 2025

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium), 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).

www.arverne.earth

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250516718058/en/

Media Relations
communication@arverne.earth
arvernegroup@image7.fr

Investor Relations
investor.relations@arverne.earth
alexandre.commerot@seitosei-actifin.com

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
ARVERNE GROUP S.A. EO 1

onvista Premium-Artikel

Verluste nach Zoll-Schock ausgeglichen
Kann man den Aktienmärkten wieder trauen? Fünf Experten antworten14. Mai · onvista
Ein Aktienkurs ist vor einem Dollar-Schein zu sehen.
onvista Trading-Impuls
Bayer-Aktie mit Freudensprung - wieder nur ein Strohfeuer?13. Mai · onvista
Bayer-Aktie mit Freudensprung - wieder nur ein Strohfeuer?
Bitcoin, Ethereum und Co.
Sechs Mythen zu Steuern bei Kryptos12. Mai · onvista-Partners
Sechs Mythen zu Steuern bei Kryptos
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Drei Fragen an Bernecker 16.05.2025
Ist der Handelskrieg jetzt vorbei? - Bleibt Europa die erste Wahl? - Gelingt Bayer ein Comeback?heute, 11:58 Uhr · onvista
Ist der Handelskrieg jetzt vorbei? - Bleibt Europa die erste Wahl? - Gelingt Bayer ein Comeback?
Dax Tagesrückblick 14.05.2025
Dax schwächelt auf hohem Niveau - Bayer-Aktie im freien Fall14. Mai · onvista
Dax als Wort auf Chart
Dax Tagesrückblick 15.05.2025
Dax klettert noch ins Plus - Quartalsbilanzen reizen Anleger kaumgestern, 17:52 Uhr · onvista
Dax klettert noch ins Plus - Quartalsbilanzen reizen Anleger kaum
Dax Vorbörse 16.05.2025
Dax startet am Verfallstermin mit kleinem Plus in den Handelheute, 08:03 Uhr · onvista
Dax startet am Verfallstermin mit kleinem Plus in den Handel
Börse am Morgen 16.05.2025
Dax nähert sich am Vormittag dem Allzeithoch - Renk gefragtheute, 10:02 Uhr · onvista
Dax nähert sich am Vormittag dem Allzeithoch - Renk gefragt
Weitere Artikel