Arverne Group - Combined General Meeting of June 18, 2025: Approval of all Resolutions in Accordance with the Recommendations of the Board of Directors

Uhr

Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of shareholders of Arverne Group (ISIN code: FR001400JWR8, mnemonic code ARVEN) was held on June 18, 2025 at 2 rue Saint Florentin, 75001 Paris, under the chairmanship of Pierre Brossollet, Chairman and CEO.

Shareholders were able to cast their votes electronically via the VOTACCESS secure voting platform, as well as by post or by appointing the Chairman as their proxy by post. Shareholders present at the meeting were also able to vote. The thirty-six resolutions put to the vote were adopted in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors.

Pierre Brossollet presented the Group's 2024 achievements and 2025 objectives to shareholders. Concluding the Annual General Meeting, Pierre Brossollet said: "I would like to thank our shareholders for their confidence and for their overwhelming support for the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors. Convinced that geothermal energy is a key lever for meeting the major challenges of decarbonization and energy sovereignty today, all our teams are fully mobilized to accelerate its development at the heart of our territories."

Next event: September 24, 2025, H1 2025 results

About Arverne Group Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.
Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium), 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).
A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).
www.arverne.earth

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250618751989/en/

Media Relations
communication@arverne.earth
arvernegroup@image7.fr

Investor Relations
investor.relations@arverne.earth
alexandre.commerot@seitosei-actifin.com

