Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 07 July to 11 July 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 07 July to 11 July 2025

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

7/7/2025

FR0010313833

7000

61,6250

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

7/8/2025

FR0010313833

4000

61,9724

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

7/9/2025

FR0010313833

4000

64,7052

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

7/10/2025

FR0010313833

1655

64,8639

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

7/11/2025

FR0010313833

5000

64,1135

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

21 655

63,0802

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/

Arkema

