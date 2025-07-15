Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 07 July to 11 July 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 07 July to 11 July 2025

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 7/7/2025 FR0010313833 7000 61,6250 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 7/8/2025 FR0010313833 4000 61,9724 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 7/9/2025 FR0010313833 4000 64,7052 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 7/10/2025 FR0010313833 1655 64,8639 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 7/11/2025 FR0010313833 5000 64,1135 XPAR TOTAL 21 655 63,0802

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/

