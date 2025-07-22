Eurofins: Purchases of Own Shares From July 14th to July 18th 2025
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identity code of the Issuer
|
Day of the transaction
|
Identity code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
14/07/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10,000
|
60.3283
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
15/07/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20,000
|
60.5952
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
16/07/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20,000
|
60.6016
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
17/07/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10,000
|
60.5680
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
18/07/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10,000
|
61.1337
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
70,000
|
60.6319
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
