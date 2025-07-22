Werbung ausblenden

Eurofins: Purchases of Own Shares From July 14th to July 18th 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identity code of the Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

14/07/2025

FR0014000MR3

10,000

60.3283

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

15/07/2025

FR0014000MR3

20,000

60.5952

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

16/07/2025

FR0014000MR3

20,000

60.6016

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

17/07/2025

FR0014000MR3

10,000

60.5680

XPAR

EUROFINS

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

18/07/2025

FR0014000MR3

10,000

61.1337

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

70,000

60.6319

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250722904885/en/

Eurofins

