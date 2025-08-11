Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 07th August to 07th August 2025
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
|
Weekly report on share repurchases from 07th August to 07th August 2025
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identify code of the Issuer
|
Transaction day
|
Identify code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
07/08/2025
|
FR0014000MR3
|
1 542
|
64.7054
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
1 542
|
64.7054
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
