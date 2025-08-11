Werbung ausblenden

Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 07th August to 07th August 2025

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Weekly report on share repurchases from 07th August to 07th August 2025
 

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

07/08/2025

FR0014000MR3

1 542

64.7054

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

1 542

64.7054

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250811273194/en/

Eurofins

On Holding
Eurofins Scientific
