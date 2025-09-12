Werbung ausblenden

Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 5 September 2025 to 11 September 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

05/09/2025

FR0013230612

2 760

19.1221

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

08/09/2025

FR0013230612

1 304

19.0781

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

09/09/2025

FR0013230612

3 994

19.0630

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

10/09/2025

FR0013230612

2 048

18.9851

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

11/09/2025

FR0013230612

3 594

19.1620

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

13 700

19.0907

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250912920139/en/

Tikehau Capital

