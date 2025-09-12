Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 5 September 2025 to 11 September 2025

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 05/09/2025 FR0013230612 2 760 19.1221 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 08/09/2025 FR0013230612 1 304 19.0781 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 09/09/2025 FR0013230612 3 994 19.0630 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 10/09/2025 FR0013230612 2 048 18.9851 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 11/09/2025 FR0013230612 3 594 19.1620 XPAR TOTAL 13 700 19.0907

