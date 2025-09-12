Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 5 September 2025 to 11 September 2025
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
05/09/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
2 760
|
19.1221
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
08/09/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1 304
|
19.0781
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
09/09/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
3 994
|
19.0630
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
10/09/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
2 048
|
18.9851
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
11/09/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
3 594
|
19.1620
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
13 700
|
19.0907
|
