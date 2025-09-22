Werbung ausblenden

Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 15th September to 19th September 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the
financial instrument

Total daily volume
(in number of shares)

Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

15/09/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

63.7208

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

16/09/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.7848

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

17/09/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.7099

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

18/09/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.3090

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

19/09/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.6369

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

50 000

62.8323

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250922262288/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

