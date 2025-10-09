OPM Publishes Its 2025 Half-Yearly Report

Regulatory News:

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM) (ISIN: FR001400CM63; Mnemonic: ALOPM), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine for the treatment of resistant and metastatic cancers, announces today that its half-yearly financial report as of June 30, 2025 has been filed with the Financial Markets Authority.

The report includes:

The statement by the responsible person;

The management report;

The consolidated financial statements;

The various reports by the statutory auditors.

It also includes the company's cash position. As of June 30, 2025, OPM had cash of ¬2.45 million. This amount does not include the ¬1.10 million research tax credit refund received in July 2025, nor the ¬0.22 million in repayable advances granted for the OncoSNIPE project.

This cash position does not take into account future revenues relating to potential future revenues, milestones and up-fronts for its products developed in existing or future partnerships, nor the amounts of public funding still to be received. Without any funding inflows in the coming weeks, OPM's cash horizon is December 2025. However, several discussions are underway with potential partners, particularly regarding OPM-201.

The report is available (French only) on the OPM website, www.oncodesign.com, under the Investors / Regulated Information section.

About Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM)

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM), founded in 2022, is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine, dedicated to discovering treatments for resistant and metastatic cancers.

OPM currently has two kinase inhibitors in clinical phase: OPM-101, intended for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory digestive diseases and immuno-oncology, has demonstrated a significant therapeutic margin and absence of toxicity in its phase I healthy volunteers, with the start of phase 1b/2a in Oncology scheduled for September 2025. OPM-201, initially licensed to Servier and intended for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, completed its phase I trial in healthy volunteers at the end of 2024, and was reintegrated into OPM's portfolio.

Both molecules come from the Nanocyclix® technology platform, which enables the design and selection of small, highly effective and selective macrocyclic kinase inhibitors. We now have 12,000 molecules in our library and will be using AI to accelerate the discovery of drug candidates while reducing the cost of this phase.

OPM's other two technology platforms are:

- OncoSNIPER, for the selection of therapeutic targets using artificial intelligence, on which we have a partnership with Servier for the search for targets in pancreatic cancer,

- PROMETHE® for the design and selection of radiolabeled biological molecules for systemic radiotherapy, on which we are currently discussing partnerships with vectorization manufacturers.

OPM, co-founded by Philippe Genne, Jan Hoflack and Karine Lignel, is based in Dijon, at the heart of the university and hospital cluster, and employs 14 people.

More info at: oncodesign.com

Forward-looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, strategy, plans and future performance of the Company and the market in which it operates. Some of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be identified by the use of words such as, without limitation, "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "projects", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will" and "continue" and other similar expressions. They include all matters that are not historical facts. Such statements, forecasts and estimates are based on various assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were believed to be reasonable when they were made but which may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend on factors beyond the Company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, may differ materially from future results, performance or achievements as expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates. Given these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date of publication of this document. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these statements, forecasts or estimates are based, except as required by French law.

