Werbung ausblenden

Arverne: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights in the Share Capital as of September 30, 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Artikel teilen:

Regulatory News:

Arverne (FR001400JWR8 - ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, publishes information relating to the total number of voting rights and the number of shares in its share capital at September 30, 2025, in accordance with the provisions of article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code.

Date

Total number of shares in the capital

Total number of voting rights

09/30/2025

42 076 081

Number of theoretical voting rights: 42 076 081

Number of exercisable voting rights*: 37 028 305

* Excluding class A2, A3 and A4 preference shares and treasury shares with no voting rights

About ARVERNE

ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.

It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.

www.arverne.earth

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251010430024/en/

Media relations: communication@arverne.earth / arvernegroup@image7.fr
Investor relations: investor.relations@arverne.earth

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
ARVERNE GROUP S.A. EO 1

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Drei Fragen an Bernecker 10.10.2025
Bringt der OpenAI-Deal AMD in Schwung? Lohnt sich Ottobock? Droht Gold eine Korrektur?heute, 14:00 Uhr · onvista
Bringt der OpenAI-Deal AMD in Schwung? Lohnt sich Ottobock? Droht Gold eine Korrektur?
Börse am Morgen 10.10.2025
Rheinmetall trotz guter Nachrichten im Minus - Dax tritt auf der Stelleheute, 10:00 Uhr · onvista
Dax ausgeschrieben vor leuchtendem Hintergrund
Bilanzanalyse zum IPO
Ottobock gehört auf die Watchlist – nicht ins Depotgestern, 12:15 Uhr · onvista
Jemand gewöhnt sich an eine Prothese
Weitere Artikel
Premium-Beiträge
Bilanzanalyse zum IPO
Ottobock gehört auf die Watchlist – nicht ins Depotgestern, 12:15 Uhr · onvista
Alle Premium-News
Werbung ausblenden