Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 13th October to 17th October 2025

Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

13/10/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

61.6609

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

14/10/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

61.7272

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

15/10/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.0699

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

16/10/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.4281

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

17/10/2025

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.4329

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

50 000

62.0638

 

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251020799280/en/

Eurofins

