Original-Research: Aiforia Technologies Oyj (von NuWays AG): BUY

23.10.2025
23.10.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Classification of NuWays AG to Aiforia Technologies Oyj

     Company Name:                Aiforia Technologies Oyj
     ISIN:                        FI4000507934

     Reason for the research:     Initiation
     Recommendation:              BUY
     from:                        23.10.2025
     Target price:                EUR 3.50
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Julius Neittamo

Disrupting the pathology playbook with AI; INITIATE with BUY

The supply-demand dynamics in cancer diagnostics are increasingly
imbalanced. While the number of new cancer cases is projected to rise by 50%
until 2040, the number of pathologists continues to decline. Bridging this
gap requires the digitalisation of pathology workflows and the adoption of
artificial intelligence (AI); enabling faster, more accurate diagnoses and
ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Aiforia sits at the forefront of this transformation. The company has
developed a leading AI-powered image analysis platform that automates key
tasks within the pathology workflow, helping laboratories and hospitals
dramatically increase efficiency and diagnostic accuracy. For instance, a
research study evaluated how well Aiforia's AI fared against pathologists,
in measuring cell growth in gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors. This
study found that Aiforia's AI model outperformed pathologists in both
accuracy and reliability.

Market leadership for a reason. Aiforia has won 100% of the European
clinical tenders it has entered (>30% market share), reflecting its
exceptional competitive quality. Its platform currently covers 60% of known
cancer types (target of >80% within the next few years), with half of its
models already holding regulatory approval, more than any other competitor.
Aiforia's AI delivers granular, cellular-level insights, enabling more
precise and reliable diagnoses. With a strong research pedigree, including
collaborations with leading universities, Aiforia is consistently the
solution of choice in academic studies and published research.

Digital pathology is reaching a critical inflection point, with global
adoption for disease diagnosis set to accelerate from 22% in 2024 to 50% by
2029. This rapid market transformation, combined with Aiforia's unique
positioning, underpins the company's ability to outpace the broader
pathology AI market, which is expected to grow at 21% CAGR, while Aiforia is
projected to achieve a 52% CAGR (FY29e EUR 23m sales, eNuW) over the same
period. This growth is driven by both an increasing customer base and a
sharp rise in the number of slides processed for existing clients.

Leveraging a capital-light, software-based model, the company offers
excellent scalability with minimal client churn in a maturing market. Like
other leading healthcare technology firms, Aiforia is expected to deliver
strong operating leverage, converting top-line growth into sustainable
profitability, with EBIT margins projected at 27-32% at maturity (eNuW).

We see Aiforia as a structural growth story with a clear pathway to scale
and profitability. Its technology directly addresses one of healthcare's
most pressing challenges, the diagnostic capacity gap, while offering
investors exposure to the broader theme of AI-enabled medical automation. We
initiate coverage with a BUY rating and a EUR 3.50 price target based on our
DCF valuation.



Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

