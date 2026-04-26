On the 56th China-Italy diplomatic anniversary, the exchange of civilizations gains new momentum. Milan Design Week, known as the "Olympics" of the global design community, has always embraced diverse cultural expressions.

On April 20, the China Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) Crafts Exhibition opened at the Milan University. Co-curated by Italian curator Davide Rampello and Sun Ruoxi, Director of the Pattern R&D Center of the China National Arts and Crafts Society, the exhibition debuted videos and an art installation themed on Chinese ICH captured from the first-person perspective of AI wearable device - Qwen AI Glasses. It became a Design Week highlight, drawing great global attention.

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Qwen AI Glasses Witness Grand Opening of China Intangible Cultural Heritage Crafts Exhibition at Milan Design Week

For the first time, the exhibition adopts a first-person perspective recording method using AI glasses, capturing the exquisite craftsmanship of ICH artisans at zero distance. By saying "Hello, Qwen," visitors could activate functions such as AI image recognition and video recording. The glasses also support real-time translation in 89 languages and debut AI voice cloning for simultaneous interpretation.

Lead curator Davide Rampello partnered with Qwen AI Glasses to release the world's first documentary shot with AI glasses, Qwen AI Glasses See China. With a 12-MP camera, 3K to 4K image quality, and AI dual anti-shake technology, the documentary replaces traditional camera angles, using an immersive, human-eye perspective to take audiences "inside" the creative process of ICH.

TREEZO Group's installation "Harmony" became a focal point. Using traditional Chinese mortise-and-tenon structures as a framework and oracle bone script motifs as veins, it reshapes the form of a sail through modern lighting technology, showcasing the millennium-old wisdom and contemporary confidence of Chinese wood culture.

The concurrent forum featured discussions on dialogue between Chinese and Italian ICH, along with their global innovation and dissemination. Sun Ruoxi reviewed traditional Chinese patterns' significance and value for life, elaborated on modernization, branding, and IP transformation, and globally unveiled the "Traditional Chinese Zodiac Horse Motif" to promote worldwide dissemination.

This event is co-hosted by First Italy and Unicorn Creates Together Brand Organization, with the Pattern R&D Center of the China National Arts and Crafts Society as supporting partners. Qwen AI Glasses is the exclusive AI partner, and TREEZO is a strategic partner. Invited ICH inheritor-led brands YOUJI and Zhu Chan Ji provide friendship support.

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Qianwen Zhilian Artificial Intelligence

Jie Peng

jesse.pj@alibaba-inc.com