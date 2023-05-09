AppBlogHilfe
Exclusive Networks: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From April 24 To 28, 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Exclusive Networks (Paris:EXN):

Name of the Issuer

Identity Code of the
Issuer

Date of the
transaction

Identity code
of the
financial
instrument

Total daily
volume (in
number of
shares)

Daily
Weighted

average
purchase
price of the
shares

Market

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-04-24

FR0014005DA7

1037

19.404841

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-04-24

FR0014005DA7

8994

19.392793

XPAR

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-04-25

FR0014005DA7

1055

19.338313

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-04-25

FR0014005DA7

4019

19.369460

XPAR

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-04-26

FR0014005DA7

819

19.321099

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-04-26

FR0014005DA7

3665

19.308748

XPAR

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-04-27

FR0014005DA7

888

19.700450

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-04-27

FR0014005DA7

5330

19.723298

XPAR

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-04-28

FR0014005DA7

767

19.761278

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-04-28

FR0014005DA7

5788

19.750428

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

32362

19.512746

 

 

Name of
the issuer

Identity Code
of the Issuer
(Legal
Entity
Identifier)

Name of
the broker

Identity code
of the broker

Day/time of
the transaction

Identity code of
the financial instrument

Price (per
unit)

Currency

Quantity
bought

Market
(MIC
Code)

Reference number of
the transaction

Purpose of the buyback

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T07:13:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

83

CCXE

OD_7ORTQ9m-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T07:16:38Z

FR0014005DA7

19.480000

EUR

753

XPAR

OD_7ORUDFg-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T07:16:38Z

FR0014005DA7

19.480000

EUR

1241

XPAR

OD_7ORUDFh-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T07:17:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19.480000

EUR

357

XPAR

OD_7ORUQr8-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T07:18:09Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7ORUaqn-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T07:18:09Z

FR0014005DA7

19.480000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7ORUaqo-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T07:21:01Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7ORVJdi-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T07:21:01Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

52

XPAR

OD_7ORVJdj-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T07:21:01Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

51

XPAR

OD_7ORVJdj-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T07:21:01Z

FR0014005DA7

19.480000

EUR

2

XPAR

OD_7ORVJdk-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T07:29:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

17

CCXE

OD_7ORXNDK-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T07:39:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7ORa2sr-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T07:39:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

11

XPAR

OD_7ORa2ss-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T07:41:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

9

CCXE

OD_7ORaPIY-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T07:51:06Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

76

XPAR

OD_7ORctD9-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T08:05:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

24

XPAR

OD_7ORgPmo-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T08:05:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

33

XPAR

OD_7ORgPmp-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T08:07:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

56

XPAR

OD_7ORgubn-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T08:07:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

11

XPAR

OD_7ORgubo-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T08:07:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

56

XPAR

OD_7ORgubo-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T08:07:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7ORgubp-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T08:11:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7ORi90U-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T08:20:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.340000

EUR

137

XPAR

OD_7ORkHIY-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T08:20:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

145

CCXE

OD_7ORkHI9-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T08:20:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

1

XPAR

OD_7ORkHI7-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T08:20:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

99

XPAR

OD_7ORkHI8-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T08:20:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

1

XPAR

OD_7ORkHI8-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T08:20:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7ORkHI9-03

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T08:20:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

59

XPAR

OD_7ORkHIA-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T08:20:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

41

XPAR

OD_7ORkHIM-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T08:20:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

59

XPAR

OD_7ORkHIN-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T08:20:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

41

XPAR

OD_7ORkHIT-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T08:20:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

32

XPAR

OD_7ORkHIU-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T08:21:06Z

FR0014005DA7

19.340000

EUR

125

XPAR

OD_7ORkRGW-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T08:21:06Z

FR0014005DA7

19.340000

EUR

646

XPAR

OD_7ORkRGx-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T08:21:06Z

FR0014005DA7

19.340000

EUR

92

XPAR

OD_7ORkRGX-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T10:38:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

55

CCXE

OD_7OSIy2x-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T10:58:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7OSO10C-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T10:58:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

22

CCXE

OD_7OSO10C-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T10:58:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

92

CCXE

OD_7OSO10D-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T11:18:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

29

CCXE

OD_7OST3xP-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T11:18:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

22

CCXE

OD_7OST3xQ-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T11:18:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

14

CCXE

OD_7OST3xR-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T12:51:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

7

CCXE

OD_7OSqUrb-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T12:51:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

24

CCXE

OD_7OSqUrN-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T12:51:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

33

CCXE

OD_7OSqUrQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T12:51:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

40

CCXE

OD_7OSqUrT-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T12:51:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

11

CCXE

OD_7OSqUrT-03

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T12:51:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

628

XPAR

OD_7OSqUrR-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T12:51:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

1202

XPAR

OD_7OSqUrS-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T13:41:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

67

CCXE

OD_7OT30Ov-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T13:41:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

67

XPAR

OD_7OT30PB-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T13:41:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

3

XPAR

OD_7OT30PB-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T13:41:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

162

XPAR

OD_7OT30Qx-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T13:41:11Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

48

XPAR

OD_7OT31VD-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T13:41:11Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

132

XPAR

OD_7OT31VE-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T14:13:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

39

CCXE

OD_7OTBHC5-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T14:37:38Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

68

CCXE

OD_7OTHEXE-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T14:37:38Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

13

CCXE

OD_7OTHEXF-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T14:37:38Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

45

CCXE

OD_7OTHEXK-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T14:37:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

66

XPAR

OD_7OTHEjh-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T14:37:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

8

XPAR

OD_7OTHEji-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T14:37:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

3

XPAR

OD_7OTHEji-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T14:37:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

1

XPAR

OD_7OTHEjj-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T14:43:51Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

14

XPAR

OD_7OTIncj-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T14:43:51Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

2

XPAR

OD_7OTInck-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T14:43:51Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

23

XPAR

OD_7OTIncK-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T14:43:51Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

147

XPAR

OD_7OTIncX-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T14:46:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

27

XPAR

OD_7OTJMXg-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T14:56:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

60

XPAR

OD_7OTM1Po-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T14:56:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

6

XPAR

OD_7OTM1Pp-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T14:59:55Z

FR0014005DA7

19.340000

EUR

118

XPAR

OD_7OTMqQX-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T14:59:55Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

74

CCXE

OD_7OTMqQ8-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T14:59:55Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

5

CCXE

OD_7OTMqQ9-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T14:59:55Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

559

XPAR

OD_7OTMqQO-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T14:59:55Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

116

XPAR

OD_7OTMqQP-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T15:00:01Z

FR0014005DA7

19.340000

EUR

90

XPAR

OD_7OTMs5Y-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T15:00:01Z

FR0014005DA7

19.340000

EUR

11

XPAR

OD_7OTMs5Z-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T15:00:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.340000

EUR

20

XPAR

OD_7OTMsWn-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T15:00:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.340000

EUR

194

XPAR

OD_7OTMsWs-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T15:03:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

52

XPAR

OD_7OTNrlS-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T15:11:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

34

CCXE

OD_7OTPsgC-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T15:11:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

43

CCXE

OD_7OTPsgC-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T15:12:13Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

57

XPAR

OD_7OTPwKN-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T15:13:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

85

XPAR

OD_7OTQ9H1-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T15:29:45Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

334

XPAR

OD_7OTUM5z-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-24T15:29:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

3

XPAR

OD_7OTUN2T-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T07:14:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19.420000

EUR

83

CCXE

OD_7OXKCMf-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T07:32:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19.280000

EUR

20

CCXE

OD_7OXOqi1-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T07:32:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19.280000

EUR

40

CCXE

OD_7OXOqi2-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T07:59:37Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

172

XPAR

OD_7OXVYj8-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T07:59:37Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

50

XPAR

OD_7OXVYj9-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T10:07:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19.300000

EUR

2

CCXE

OD_7OY1g4H-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T10:23:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.300000

EUR

96

CCXE

OD_7OY5lMu-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T10:23:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19.300000

EUR

2

CCXE

OD_7OY5mBL-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T10:23:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19.300000

EUR

1

CCXE

OD_7OY5mYM-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T10:56:37Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

5

XPAR

OD_7OYE7Ln-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T10:56:37Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

226

XPAR

OD_7OYE7Lo-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T10:56:42Z

FR0014005DA7

19.300000

EUR

5

CCXE

OD_7OYE8ei-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T10:56:45Z

FR0014005DA7

19.300000

EUR

1

CCXE

OD_7OYE9US-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T10:56:47Z

FR0014005DA7

19.300000

EUR

3

CCXE

OD_7OYE9vl-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T10:56:52Z

FR0014005DA7

19.300000

EUR

2

CCXE

OD_7OYEBEU-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T12:28:52Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

6

XPAR

OD_7OYbLEk-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T12:28:52Z

FR0014005DA7

19.380000

EUR

172

XPAR

OD_7OYbLEl-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T13:36:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

234

XPAR

OD_7OYsIIk-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T13:36:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

110

XPAR

OD_7OYsIIl-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T13:36:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

278

XPAR

OD_7OYsIIl-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T13:36:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7OYsIIr-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T13:36:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

30

XPAR

OD_7OYsIJ6-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T13:36:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

214

XPAR

OD_7OYsIJ7-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T13:36:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

30

XPAR

OD_7OYsIJ7-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T13:36:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

155

XPAR

OD_7OYsIJ8-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T13:36:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

16

XPAR

OD_7OYsIJC-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T13:36:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

14

XPAR

OD_7OYsJGC-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T13:36:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

37

XPAR

OD_7OYsJGC-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T13:36:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

65

XPAR

OD_7OYsJSZ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T13:36:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

2

XPAR

OD_7OYsKRl-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T13:36:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

2

XPAR

OD_7OYsKlG-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T13:36:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19.340000

EUR

3

CCXE

OD_7OYsN2l-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T13:55:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

4

CCXE

OD_7OYxAzx-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:11:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

23

CCXE

OD_7OZ1GDy-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:23:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

84

CCXE

OD_7OZ44k7-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:23:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

3

CCXE

OD_7OZ45kH-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:23:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

6

XPAR

OD_7OZ45sf-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:27:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

2

CCXE

OD_7OZ5KUg-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:28:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

47

CCXE

OD_7OZ5Kkr-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:32:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

3

CCXE

OD_7OZ6Li9-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:40:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

110

XPAR

OD_7OZ8RBk-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:40:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

4

XPAR

OD_7OZ8RBk-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:40:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

245

XPAR

OD_7OZ8RBl-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:40:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

192

XPAR

OD_7OZ8RBl-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:40:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

68

XPAR

OD_7OZ8RBm-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:40:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

260

XPAR

OD_7OZ8RBn-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:40:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

6

XPAR

OD_7OZ8RC5-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:40:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

90

XPAR

OD_7OZ8RHz-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:40:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

90

XPAR

OD_7OZ8RIP-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:40:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

34

XPAR

OD_7OZ8RMB-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:40:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

52

XPAR

OD_7OZ8RMB-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:40:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

34

XPAR

OD_7OZ8RMC-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:40:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

111

XPAR

OD_7OZ8RMD-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:40:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

9

XPAR

OD_7OZ8RYB-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:40:23Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

6

XPAR

OD_7OZ8S1T-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:40:24Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

3

XPAR

OD_7OZ8SFs-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:40:24Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

44

XPAR

OD_7OZ8SQq-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:40:24Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

1

XPAR

OD_7OZ8SQr-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:40:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

2

XPAR

OD_7OZ8Shs-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:40:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

4

XPAR

OD_7OZ8SpH-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:45:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

19

XPAR

OD_7OZ9k4I-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:45:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

4

XPAR

OD_7OZ9laE-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:48:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

63

XPAR

OD_7OZAOzM-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:48:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

8

XPAR

OD_7OZAOzM-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:51:23Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

266

XPAR

OD_7OZBDw0-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:51:24Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

45

XPAR

OD_7OZBDxw-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:51:24Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

221

XPAR

OD_7OZBDyA-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:51:24Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

3

XPAR

OD_7OZBE80-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:51:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

10

CCXE

OD_7OZBEkS-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:51:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

2

CCXE

OD_7OZBFDh-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:51:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

85

CCXE

OD_7OZBG74-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:51:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

7

CCXE

OD_7OZBGEf-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:51:37Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

4

CCXE

OD_7OZBHSK-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:51:37Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

3

CCXE

OD_7OZBHSL-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:51:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

5

CCXE

OD_7OZBINJ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:52:24Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

85

CCXE

OD_7OZBTcG-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T14:52:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

3

CCXE

OD_7OZBV0p-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T15:05:56Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

192

CCXE

OD_7OZEsrP-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T15:21:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

42

CCXE

OD_7OZInDR-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T15:21:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

107

CCXE

OD_7OZInDS-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T15:25:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

19

CCXE

OD_7OZJo03-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T15:28:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

67

CCXE

OD_7OZKbwt-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T15:29:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19.340000

EUR

95

XPAR

OD_7OZKthD-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-25T15:29:52Z

FR0014005DA7

19.340000

EUR

6

XPAR

OD_7OZKuPR-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T07:10:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19.340000

EUR

53

CCXE

OD_7Od9frC-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T07:10:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19.340000

EUR

13

XPAR

OD_7Od9g4v-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T07:10:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19.340000

EUR

55

XPAR

OD_7Od9g55-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T07:10:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19.340000

EUR

132

XPAR

OD_7Od9g5A-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T07:10:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19.340000

EUR

125

XPAR

OD_7Od9g6w-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T07:10:23Z

FR0014005DA7

19.340000

EUR

43

XPAR

OD_7Od9gl5-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T07:10:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.340000

EUR

32

XPAR

OD_7Od9hK2-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T07:19:55Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

12

XPAR

OD_7OdC5b5-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T07:29:56Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

12

XPAR

OD_7OdEbnw-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T07:29:56Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

7

XPAR

OD_7OdEbnw-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T07:29:56Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

14

XPAR

OD_7OdEbnx-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T08:15:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7OdQ4by-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T08:41:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

180

CCXE

OD_7OdWdov-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T08:41:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

6

XPAR

OD_7OdWdou-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T08:41:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

27

XPAR

OD_7OdWdov-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T08:41:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

139

XPAR

OD_7OdWdp4-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T08:41:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19.360000

EUR

24

XPAR

OD_7OdWdp5-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T08:49:38Z

FR0014005DA7

19.400000

EUR

61

CCXE

OD_7OdYfsz-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T09:06:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19.340000

EUR

175

XPAR

OD_7Odcva4-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T09:06:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

200

XPAR

OD_7OdcvcN-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T09:06:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

200

XPAR

OD_7OdcvcO-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T09:06:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

176

XPAR

OD_7OdcvcO-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T09:06:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

75

XPAR

OD_7OdcvcT-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T09:06:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

104

XPAR

OD_7Odcvv8-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T09:06:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

21

XPAR

OD_7Odcy1a-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T09:06:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

32

XPAR

OD_7Odcy1c-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T09:06:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

2

XPAR

OD_7Odcy1c-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T09:06:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

44

XPAR

OD_7Odcy3u-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T09:06:46Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

128

XPAR

OD_7OdczPE-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T09:06:51Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

128

XPAR

OD_7Odd0a4-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T09:06:51Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

115

XPAR

OD_7Odd0a5-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T09:06:51Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7Odd0cp-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T09:06:52Z

FR0014005DA7

19.300000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7Odd0sj-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T09:06:52Z

FR0014005DA7

19.300000

EUR

82

XPAR

OD_7Odd0sk-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T09:24:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.220000

EUR

57

CCXE

OD_7OdhLED-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T11:31:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19.300000

EUR

75

CCXE

OD_7OeDT1c-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T11:31:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19.300000

EUR

42

CCXE

OD_7OeDT1d-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T11:31:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19.300000

EUR

7

CCXE

OD_7OeDT1d-03

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T12:20:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.300000

EUR

58

CCXE

OD_7OePjwq-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T13:39:44Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

112

CCXE

OD_7Oejhyy-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T13:39:44Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

29

CCXE

OD_7Oejhyz-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T14:30:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19.260000

EUR

6

XPAR

OD_7OewQcl-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T14:30:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19.260000

EUR

282

XPAR

OD_7OewQd0-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T14:30:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19.260000

EUR

6

XPAR

OD_7OewQd1-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T14:30:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19.260000

EUR

282

XPAR

OD_7OewQd2-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T14:30:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19.260000

EUR

6

XPAR

OD_7OewQd2-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T14:30:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19.260000

EUR

276

XPAR

OD_7OewQd3-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T14:30:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.260000

EUR

167

XPAR

OD_7OewQzR-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T14:33:24Z

FR0014005DA7

19.300000

EUR

56

CCXE

OD_7OexDeV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T14:33:24Z

FR0014005DA7

19.300000

EUR

89

CCXE

OD_7OexDeW-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T14:59:52Z

FR0014005DA7

19.300000

EUR

46

XPAR

OD_7Of3soq-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T14:59:52Z

FR0014005DA7

19.300000

EUR

16

XPAR

OD_7Of3soV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T15:27:34Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

59

XPAR

OD_7OfArHF-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T15:28:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

61

XPAR

OD_7OfB22r-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-26T15:29:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19.320000

EUR

35

XPAR

OD_7OfBMrO-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T07:15:11Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

1

CCXE

OD_7Oj1QOL-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T07:15:11Z

FR0014005DA7

19.460000

EUR

77

CCXE

OD_7Oj1QOL-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T07:41:57Z

FR0014005DA7

19.480000

EUR

82

CCXE

OD_7Oj8ABo-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T07:44:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.480000

EUR

23

XPAR

OD_7Oj8ghu-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T07:44:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.480000

EUR

125

XPAR

OD_7Oj8ghu-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T07:44:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.480000

EUR

892

XPAR

OD_7Oj8ghv-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T07:52:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19.480000

EUR

106

XPAR

OD_7OjAiMs-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T08:07:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

141

XPAR

OD_7OjEYDO-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T08:12:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

59

XPAR

OD_7OjFl3u-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T08:16:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.480000

EUR

4

CCXE

OD_7OjGkBZ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T08:16:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19.480000

EUR

95

XPAR

OD_7OjGlkV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T08:20:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

37

XPAR

OD_7OjHktF-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T08:20:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

85

XPAR

OD_7OjHktF-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T08:20:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19.480000

EUR

6

CCXE

OD_7OjHl8h-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T08:21:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.440000

EUR

65

CCXE

OD_7OjI0Ds-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T08:45:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19.660000

EUR

91

XPAR

OD_7OjO3Ra-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T08:45:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19.660000

EUR

12

XPAR

OD_7OjO3Rb-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T08:47:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

91

XPAR

OD_7OjOg7v-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T08:55:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

9

XPAR

OD_7OjQhm1-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T08:55:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

26

XPAR

OD_7OjQhm2-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T08:59:45Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

5

CCXE

OD_7OjRkXt-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T08:59:45Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

56

CCXE

OD_7OjRkXt-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T09:03:38Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7OjSjAE-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T09:30:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

31

CCXE

OD_7OjZNOq-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T09:38:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19.840000

EUR

23

XPAR

OD_7Ojbcg3-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T09:51:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

388

XPAR

OD_7Ojef1E-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T09:59:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

12

XPAR

OD_7OjggPO-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T09:59:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

51

XPAR

OD_7OjggPP-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T10:03:38Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

99

XPAR

OD_7Ojhpfm-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T10:03:38Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

924

XPAR

OD_7Ojhpfn-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T10:11:06Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

88

XPAR

OD_7OjjiEr-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T10:23:06Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

76

XPAR

OD_7OjmjXS-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T10:26:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

56

CCXE

OD_7OjnTL7-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T10:26:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

114

XPAR

OD_7OjnTLF-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T10:55:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

80

XPAR

OD_7OjumEw-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T11:07:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

76

XPAR

OD_7OjxnHa-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T11:11:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

16

CCXE

OD_7OjyniY-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T11:11:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

4

CCXE

OD_7OjyniZ-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T11:19:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

5

CCXE

OD_7Ok0q8z-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T11:23:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

87

XPAR

OD_7Ok1pHn-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T11:39:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

60

XPAR

OD_7Ok5rXi-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T11:39:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

27

XPAR

OD_7Ok5rXj-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T11:41:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

71

CCXE

OD_7Ok6QH6-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T11:41:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

111

XPAR

OD_7Ok6QHE-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T13:30:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

55

CCXE

OD_7OkXmlE-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T13:30:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

64

CCXE

OD_7OkXmlF-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T13:30:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

72

XPAR

OD_7OkXmls-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T13:30:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

324

XPAR

OD_7OkXmlt-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T13:30:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

23

XPAR

OD_7OkXmlT-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T13:30:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

348

XPAR

OD_7OkXmlt-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T13:34:01Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

101

XPAR

OD_7OkYnVX-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T13:38:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

40

XPAR

OD_7OkZoCc-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T13:38:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

42

XPAR

OD_7OkZoCc-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T13:50:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

47

XPAR

OD_7Okcq1l-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T13:50:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

51

XPAR

OD_7Okcq1l-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T14:02:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

148

XPAR

OD_7Okfrao-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T14:09:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

126

CCXE

OD_7Okho71-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T15:01:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19.700000

EUR

4

CCXE

OD_7Okupj9-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T15:15:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

89

CCXE

OD_7OkyOOZ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T15:15:42Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

47

CCXE

OD_7OkyOea-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T15:15:42Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

24

CCXE

OD_7OkyOeb-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T15:26:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

2

XPAR

OD_7Ol134K-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-27T15:26:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

24

XPAR

OD_7Ol134K-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T07:11:55Z

FR0014005DA7

19.840000

EUR

57

CCXE

OD_7Oor7xV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T07:12:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

385

XPAR

OD_7OorDwj-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T07:23:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

25

XPAR

OD_7Ootwt7-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T07:33:57Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

70

CCXE

OD_7Oowfs4-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T07:52:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

28

XPAR

OD_7Op1IYa-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T07:52:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

400

XPAR

OD_7Op1IYZ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T07:52:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

30

XPAR

OD_7Op1Ioh-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T07:52:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

47

XPAR

OD_7Op1J4p-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T07:52:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

47

XPAR

OD_7Op1JKx-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T08:44:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19.840000

EUR

382

XPAR

OD_7OpEQYK-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T08:44:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19.840000

EUR

400

XPAR

OD_7OpEQYK-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T08:50:47Z

FR0014005DA7

19.840000

EUR

6

CCXE

OD_7OpG18u-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T08:50:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19.840000

EUR

5

CCXE

OD_7OpG1fA-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T08:54:51Z

FR0014005DA7

19.840000

EUR

92

CCXE

OD_7OpH2cO-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T09:19:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

17

CCXE

OD_7OpN85d-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T09:23:06Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

5

CCXE

OD_7OpO9Z8-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T09:31:09Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

60

CCXE

OD_7OpQBDd-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T09:48:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

34

XPAR

OD_7OpUTpr-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T09:48:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

1

XPAR

OD_7OpUTps-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T09:48:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

252

XPAR

OD_7OpUTpV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T09:48:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

255

XPAR

OD_7OpUTpW-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T09:48:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

222

XPAR

OD_7OpUTpW-03

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T09:48:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

99

XPAR

OD_7OpUUAO-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T09:56:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

77

XPAR

OD_7OpWW2e-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T10:04:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

23

XPAR

OD_7OpYXAf-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T10:51:55Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

81

CCXE

OD_7OpkVsl-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T10:52:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

87

XPAR

OD_7OpkeTJ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T10:52:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

44

XPAR

OD_7OpkeTK-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T10:52:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

99

XPAR

OD_7OpkejU-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T10:52:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

162

XPAR

OD_7OpkejU-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T11:04:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

86

XPAR

OD_7OpngIl-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T11:16:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

76

XPAR

OD_7OpqhrX-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T11:28:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

75

XPAR

OD_7Optjgg-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T11:40:34Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

75

XPAR

OD_7OpwlFq-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T11:52:35Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

77

XPAR

OD_7Opzmq4-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T12:00:38Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

56

CCXE

OD_7Oq1oSk-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T12:04:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

78

XPAR

OD_7Oq2oNl-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T12:16:37Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

21

XPAR

OD_7Oq5pwn-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T12:16:37Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

63

XPAR

OD_7Oq5pwn-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T12:24:37Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

65

XPAR

OD_7Oq7qox-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T12:32:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

19

XPAR

OD_7Oq9sCt-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T12:32:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

66

XPAR

OD_7Oq9sT3-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T12:40:42Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

34

XPAR

OD_7OqBtrI-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T12:40:42Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

34

XPAR

OD_7OqBtrJ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T12:40:42Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

32

XPAR

OD_7OqBtrJ-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T12:48:43Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

74

XPAR

OD_7OqDuza-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T12:50:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

55

XPAR

OD_7OqELy5-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T12:58:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

33

CCXE

OD_7OqGMuM-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T12:58:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

20

CCXE

OD_7OqGMuN-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T13:27:48Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

51

CCXE

OD_7OqNl14-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T13:27:48Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

70

XPAR

OD_7OqNl1C-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T13:28:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

30

XPAR

OD_7OqNok9-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T13:28:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

122

XPAR

OD_7OqNokB-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T13:28:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

193

XPAR

OD_7OqNokB-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T13:44:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

69

CCXE

OD_7OqS0U0-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T13:44:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

117

XPAR

OD_7OqS0U8-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T13:44:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

155

XPAR

OD_7OqS0U8-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T13:44:42Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

30

XPAR

OD_7OqS0nk-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T13:44:42Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

46

XPAR

OD_7OqS0nk-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T13:44:42Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

95

XPAR

OD_7OqS0nL-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T13:57:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

112

XPAR

OD_7OqV8sf-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T13:57:09Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

17

XPAR

OD_7OqV97i-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T13:57:09Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

68

XPAR

OD_7OqV97j-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T14:21:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19.580000

EUR

50

XPAR

OD_7OqbBVH-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T14:25:09Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

367

XPAR

OD_7OqcCBp-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T14:31:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

42

CCXE

OD_7OqdjOn-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T14:39:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

66

CCXE

OD_7Oqfkmy-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T14:58:38Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

37

CCXE

OD_7Oqkck3-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T15:06:47Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

54

XPAR

OD_7Oqmfum-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T15:19:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

1

XPAR

OD_7OqppBF-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T15:19:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

18

XPAR

OD_7OqpvB6-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T15:19:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

20

XPAR

OD_7OqpvB7-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T15:25:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7OqrGDl-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T15:25:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

61

XPAR

OD_7OqrGDm-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T15:25:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

1

XPAR

OD_7OqrHC2-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T15:25:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

1

XPAR

OD_7OqrLtL-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T15:27:57Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

1

XPAR

OD_7Oqs0Cu-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-04-28T15:29:47Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

30

XPAR

OD_7OqsT1v-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

 

Exclusive Networks

