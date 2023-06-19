Exclusive Network: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares from June 12 to June 16 2023

Name of the issuer Identity Code of the Issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Name of the broker Identity code of the broker Day/time of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Price (per unit) Currency Quantity bought Market (MIC Code) Reference number of the transaction Purpose of the buyback

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T07:04:26Z FR0014005DA7 20.000000 EUR 127 CCXE OD_7T3wtQt-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T07:08:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 46 CCXE OD_7T3xtrp-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T08:01:32Z FR0014005DA7 19.980000 EUR 83 XPAR OD_7T4BGhE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T08:01:32Z FR0014005DA7 19.980000 EUR 202 XPAR OD_7T4BGhE-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T08:01:32Z FR0014005DA7 19.980000 EUR 140 XPAR OD_7T4BGhF-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T08:01:32Z FR0014005DA7 19.980000 EUR 600 XPAR OD_7T4BGhG-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T08:05:33Z FR0014005DA7 20.000000 EUR 371 XPAR OD_7T4CHOI-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T08:05:33Z FR0014005DA7 20.000000 EUR 1018 XPAR OD_7T4CHOJ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T08:08:34Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 22 CCXE OD_7T4D2X4-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T08:09:43Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 149 CCXE OD_7T4DKWu-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T08:10:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 180 CCXE OD_7T4DZbB-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T08:10:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 12 CCXE OD_7T4DZbB-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T08:10:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 8 CCXE OD_7T4DZbC-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T08:10:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 694 CCXE OD_7T4DZbW-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T08:10:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 78 XPAR OD_7T4DZbf-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T08:10:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 19 XPAR OD_7T4DZbl-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T10:50:54Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 391 XPAR OD_7T4ruIO-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T10:50:55Z FR0014005DA7 19.960000 EUR 1462 XPAR OD_7T4ruYY-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T10:53:40Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 39 XPAR OD_7T4sbWh-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T10:53:40Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 242 XPAR OD_7T4sbWw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T10:53:40Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 49 XPAR OD_7T4sbWx-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T10:53:40Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 58 XPAR OD_7T4sbWx-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T10:53:40Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 21 XPAR OD_7T4sbWy-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T10:54:52Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 174 XPAR OD_7T4suJw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T11:06:13Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 227 XPAR OD_7T4vlUz-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T11:06:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 15 CCXE OD_7T4vldC-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T11:06:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 48 XPAR OD_7T4vldC-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T11:06:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 17 XPAR OD_7T4vldD-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T11:06:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 1 XPAR OD_7T4vldE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T11:06:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 16 XPAR OD_7T4vldE-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T11:06:15Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 103 CCXE OD_7T4vluG-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T11:10:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 18 CCXE OD_7T4wxc6-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T11:10:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 990 CCXE OD_7T4wxc7-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T11:10:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 74 CCXE OD_7T4wxc8-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T11:10:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 45 XPAR OD_7T4wxcL-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T11:10:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 63 XPAR OD_7T4wxcM-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T11:11:39Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 101 CCXE OD_7T4x8Fx-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T11:31:00Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 80 XPAR OD_7T520Cp-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T11:39:00Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 55 XPAR OD_7T5414m-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T11:39:00Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 26 XPAR OD_7T5414n-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T11:47:01Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 78 XPAR OD_7T562Cu-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T11:55:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 80 XPAR OD_7T583La-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T12:03:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 81 XPAR OD_7T5A4Cs-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T12:11:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 37 XPAR OD_7T5C550-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T12:21:38Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 6 CCXE OD_7T5EkWh-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T12:21:38Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 97 CCXE OD_7T5EkWi-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T12:25:39Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 46 CCXE OD_7T5FlDl-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T12:29:39Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 46 CCXE OD_7T5Glep-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T12:33:40Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 46 CCXE OD_7T5HmLn-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T12:37:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 46 CCXE OD_7T5In31-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T12:41:42Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 46 CCXE OD_7T5Jnjx-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T13:26:43Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 35 CCXE OD_7T5V8XU-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T13:26:43Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 5 XPAR OD_7T5V8XC-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T13:26:43Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 48 XPAR OD_7T5V8XF-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T13:26:43Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 11 XPAR OD_7T5V8XG-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T13:26:43Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 183 XPAR OD_7T5V8XJ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T13:26:43Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 17 XPAR OD_7T5V8XK-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T13:26:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 66 CCXE OD_7T5V8dt-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T13:26:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 349 CCXE OD_7T5V8du-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T13:26:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 116 XPAR OD_7T5V8e0-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T13:26:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 12 XPAR OD_7T5V8e4-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T13:26:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 11 XPAR OD_7T5V8e4-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T13:26:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 234 XPAR OD_7T5V9wa-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T13:26:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 147 XPAR OD_7T5V9wb-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T13:26:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 36 XPAR OD_7T5V9wb-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T13:26:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 215 XPAR OD_7T5V9wp-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T13:26:59Z FR0014005DA7 19.840000 EUR 76 CCXE OD_7T5VCYp-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T13:28:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 184 XPAR OD_7T5VWDw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T13:29:40Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 52 CCXE OD_7T5VsQr-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T13:29:40Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 251 XPAR OD_7T5VsR7-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T13:37:40Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 6 XPAR OD_7T5XtJc-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T13:37:40Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 82 XPAR OD_7T5XtJd-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T13:37:40Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 10 XPAR OD_7T5XtJd-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T13:55:52Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 181 XPAR OD_7T5cTOQ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T15:09:22Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 5 CCXE OD_7T5uyZ3-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-12T15:35:27Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 1 XPAR OD_7T61Xoa-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T07:04:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 75 XPAR OD_7T9nL6P-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T07:04:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 140 XPAR OD_7T9nL6Q-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T07:04:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 34 XPAR OD_7T9nL6R-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T07:04:07Z FR0014005DA7 20.000000 EUR 121 CCXE OD_7T9nL6S-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T07:08:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 104 CCXE OD_7T9oLXA-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T07:08:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 28 CCXE OD_7T9oLXB-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T07:12:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 39 CCXE OD_7T9pLy5-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T07:12:09Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 39 CCXE OD_7T9pMUU-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T07:16:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 39 CCXE OD_7T9qNBV-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T07:20:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 39 CCXE OD_7T9rNsa-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T07:20:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 135 CCXE OD_7T9rNsb-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T07:24:13Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 65 CCXE OD_7T9sOpm-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T07:24:13Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 8 CCXE OD_7T9sOpm-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T07:32:13Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 39 CCXE OD_7T9uPhn-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T08:08:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 740 XPAR OD_7TA3S3w-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T08:08:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 26 XPAR OD_7TA3S3w-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T08:20:18Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 629 CCXE OD_7TA6W7w-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T08:20:18Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 76 CCXE OD_7TA6W7w-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T08:20:18Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 922 XPAR OD_7TA6W84-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T08:20:18Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 17 XPAR OD_7TA6W8D-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T08:20:20Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 153 XPAR OD_7TA6Wew-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T08:20:20Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 182 XPAR OD_7TA6Wex-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T08:20:20Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 111 XPAR OD_7TA6Wex-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T08:20:20Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 9 XPAR OD_7TA6Wey-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T08:20:20Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 32 XPAR OD_7TA6Wkt-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T08:20:22Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 19 XPAR OD_7TA6XKM-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T08:20:22Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 131 XPAR OD_7TA6XKN-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T08:20:22Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 93 XPAR OD_7TA6XKO-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T08:20:22Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 44 XPAR OD_7TA6XK8-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T08:32:24Z FR0014005DA7 19.840000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7TA9Z5s-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T08:32:24Z FR0014005DA7 19.840000 EUR 35 XPAR OD_7TA9Z5t-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T08:36:25Z FR0014005DA7 19.840000 EUR 75 XPAR OD_7TAAZn1-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T08:37:43Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 78 CCXE OD_7TAAu56-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T08:40:25Z FR0014005DA7 19.840000 EUR 73 XPAR OD_7TABaDv-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T08:45:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 12 CCXE OD_7TACvCs-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T08:49:46Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 46 CCXE OD_7TADwA8-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T08:49:46Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 39 CCXE OD_7TADwA9-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T09:04:25Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 399 XPAR OD_7TAHcpo-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T09:08:25Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 72 XPAR OD_7TAIdGj-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T09:12:25Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 67 XPAR OD_7TAJdhg-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T11:50:13Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 46 CCXE OD_7TAxMlG-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T11:50:13Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 23 CCXE OD_7TAxMlH-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T11:50:13Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 1 CCXE OD_7TAxMlH-03 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T11:50:13Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 4 CCXE OD_7TAxMlI-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T11:50:13Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 181 CCXE OD_7TAxMlJ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T11:50:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 6 CCXE OD_7TAxN1U-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T11:50:15Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 1 CCXE OD_7TAxNHX-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T11:54:16Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 46 CCXE OD_7TAyNyf-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T12:00:59Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 52 CCXE OD_7TB04rK-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T12:10:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 806 CCXE OD_7TB2SQX-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T12:10:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 6 CCXE OD_7TB2SQY-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T12:10:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 58 CCXE OD_7TB2SQZ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T12:10:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 1039 XPAR OD_7TB2SQa-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T12:10:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 65 XPAR OD_7TB2SQa-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T12:10:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 123 XPAR OD_7TB2SQY-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T12:10:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 877 XPAR OD_7TB2SQZ-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T12:10:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 238 XPAR OD_7TB2SjY-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T12:11:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 56 CCXE OD_7TB2iXj-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T12:30:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 3 XPAR OD_7TB7Pcn-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T12:30:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 47 XPAR OD_7TB7PkK-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T12:30:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 105 XPAR OD_7TB7PkK-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T12:34:30Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 26 CCXE OD_7TB8Vy0-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T12:34:30Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 39 CCXE OD_7TB8Vy0-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T13:30:17Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 501 CCXE OD_7TBMYhl-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T13:30:17Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 929 XPAR OD_7TBMYhk-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T13:30:17Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 81 XPAR OD_7TBMYhk-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T13:35:16Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 287 XPAR OD_7TBNoQE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T14:23:52Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 73 XPAR OD_7TBa333-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T14:23:52Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 49 XPAR OD_7TBa334-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T14:36:01Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 173 CCXE OD_7TBd6pk-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T14:39:56Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 153 XPAR OD_7TBe5pO-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T14:39:56Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 178 XPAR OD_7TBe5pO-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T14:39:56Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 209 XPAR OD_7TBe5pP-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T14:45:53Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 213 CCXE OD_7TBfanM-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T14:46:18Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 14 CCXE OD_7TBfh5n-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T14:46:18Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 38 CCXE OD_7TBfh63-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T14:46:18Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 15 CCXE OD_7TBfh6F-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T14:48:00Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7TBg7jk-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T14:49:19Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 53 CCXE OD_7TBgSKV-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T14:49:19Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 15 CCXE OD_7TBgSMq-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T14:49:19Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 2 CCXE OD_7TBgSN1-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T14:51:52Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 392 CCXE OD_7TBh65V-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T14:51:52Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 153 CCXE OD_7TBh65W-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T14:51:53Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 6 CCXE OD_7TBh6Ie-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T14:51:53Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 62 CCXE OD_7TBh6IU-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T15:00:03Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 45 XPAR OD_7TBj9p9-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T15:00:03Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 24 XPAR OD_7TBj9p9-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T15:00:03Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 128 XPAR OD_7TBj9pA-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T15:00:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7TBjA5B-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T15:14:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 88 CCXE OD_7TBmmKG-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T15:14:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 69 CCXE OD_7TBmmKG-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T15:14:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 67 CCXE OD_7TBmmKH-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T15:14:27Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 2 CCXE OD_7TBmmaQ-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T15:29:46Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 59 XPAR OD_7TBqdln-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T15:35:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 33 XPAR OD_7TBryVw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T15:35:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 160 XPAR OD_7TBryVx-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T15:35:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 209 XPAR OD_7TBryVx-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T15:35:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 339 XPAR OD_7TBryVy-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T15:35:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 28 XPAR OD_7TBryVy-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T15:35:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 41 XPAR OD_7TBryVz-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T15:35:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 34 XPAR OD_7TBryVz-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T15:35:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 94 XPAR OD_7TBryW0-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T15:35:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 322 XPAR OD_7TBryW0-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T15:35:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 174 XPAR OD_7TBryW1-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-13T15:35:06Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 2 XPAR OD_7TBryqR-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T07:01:35Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 37 XPAR OD_7TFdEFj-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T07:01:35Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 98 XPAR OD_7TFdEFk-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T07:01:35Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 151 XPAR OD_7TFdEFw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T07:01:35Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 137 XPAR OD_7TFdEFx-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T07:04:27Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 135 CCXE OD_7TFdx0d-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T07:08:27Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 47 CCXE OD_7TFexRf-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T07:09:35Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7TFfF8f-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T07:09:35Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 62 XPAR OD_7TFfF8g-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T07:12:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 47 CCXE OD_7TFfy8S-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T07:12:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 5 CCXE OD_7TFfy8S-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T07:12:29Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7TFfyOq-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T07:12:29Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 52 XPAR OD_7TFfyOr-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T07:16:31Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 150 XPAR OD_7TFgzMN-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T07:20:31Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 1 CCXE OD_7TFhzmm-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T07:20:32Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 175 XPAR OD_7TFi03A-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T07:24:35Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 42 XPAR OD_7TFj1GX-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T07:24:36Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 42 XPAR OD_7TFj1Wf-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T07:24:37Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 42 XPAR OD_7TFj1mv-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T07:28:39Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 42 XPAR OD_7TFk2kL-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T07:28:40Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 42 XPAR OD_7TFk309-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T07:28:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 15 XPAR OD_7TFk3GH-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T07:48:45Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 156 XPAR OD_7TFp6Tc-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T07:48:45Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 466 XPAR OD_7TFp6Td-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T07:48:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 31 CCXE OD_7TFp7KP-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T07:52:46Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 88 XPAR OD_7TFq7Al-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T07:56:47Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 83 XPAR OD_7TFr7sp-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T08:00:48Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 78 XPAR OD_7TFs8Yx-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T08:04:50Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 14 XPAR OD_7TFt9WB-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T08:04:50Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 68 XPAR OD_7TFt9WB-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T08:04:50Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 5 XPAR OD_7TFt9WC-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T08:07:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 27 CCXE OD_7TFtwCa-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T08:08:16Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 26 CCXE OD_7TFu18a-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T08:08:16Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 520 CCXE OD_7TFu18b-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T08:08:16Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 238 CCXE OD_7TFu18c-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T08:08:16Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 46 CCXE OD_7TFu18Z-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T08:08:17Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 239 XPAR OD_7TFu1Hu-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T08:12:17Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 47 CCXE OD_7TFv1nb-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T09:17:39Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 436 CCXE OD_7TGBTv3-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T09:17:39Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 197 CCXE OD_7TGBTv3-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T09:17:39Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 45 XPAR OD_7TGBTvJ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T09:17:39Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 27 XPAR OD_7TGBTvJ-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T09:17:39Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 677 XPAR OD_7TGBTvK-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T09:17:39Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 19 XPAR OD_7TGBTvL-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T09:17:39Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 1 XPAR OD_7TGBTvL-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T09:17:39Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 18 XPAR OD_7TGBTvM-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T09:17:39Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 211 XPAR OD_7TGBTvQ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T09:17:40Z FR0014005DA7 19.700000 EUR 87 XPAR OD_7TGBU9e-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T09:23:22Z FR0014005DA7 19.660000 EUR 154 XPAR OD_7TGCvDl-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T09:23:22Z FR0014005DA7 19.660000 EUR 16 XPAR OD_7TGCvDm-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T09:23:22Z FR0014005DA7 19.660000 EUR 46 XPAR OD_7TGCvDm-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T09:23:23Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 73 CCXE OD_7TGCvOv-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T11:42:54Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 352 CCXE OD_7TGm3BV-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T11:42:54Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 462 CCXE OD_7TGm3BW-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T11:42:54Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 413 XPAR OD_7TGm3Bt-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T11:42:54Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 200 XPAR OD_7TGm3Bv-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T11:42:54Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 282 XPAR OD_7TGm3Bw-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T11:42:54Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 105 XPAR OD_7TGm3C2-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T11:42:54Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 50 XPAR OD_7TGm3C3-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T11:42:54Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 21 XPAR OD_7TGm3CQ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T11:42:54Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 4 XPAR OD_7TGm3CQ-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T11:42:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 51 XPAR OD_7TGm45z-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T11:42:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 153 XPAR OD_7TGm4G2-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T11:42:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 80 XPAR OD_7TGm4G3-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T11:42:59Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 77 XPAR OD_7TGm4ZK-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T11:57:31Z FR0014005DA7 19.620000 EUR 29 XPAR OD_7TGpjIe-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T11:57:36Z FR0014005DA7 19.620000 EUR 34 XPAR OD_7TGpkfm-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T11:57:40Z FR0014005DA7 19.620000 EUR 14 XPAR OD_7TGplft-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T11:57:40Z FR0014005DA7 19.620000 EUR 155 XPAR OD_7TGplfu-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T12:39:27Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 14 XPAR OD_7TH0Hpc-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T12:39:56Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 13 CCXE OD_7TH0POZ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T12:54:51Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 15 XPAR OD_7TH4A7j-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T12:55:19Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 98 XPAR OD_7TH4HQE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T13:05:17Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 150 XPAR OD_7TH6n2t-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T13:05:22Z FR0014005DA7 19.580000 EUR 136 XPAR OD_7TH6oRU-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T13:05:22Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 1 CCXE OD_7TH6oR7-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T13:05:22Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 16 CCXE OD_7TH6oR8-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T13:05:22Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 191 CCXE OD_7TH6oR9-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T13:05:22Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 245 CCXE OD_7TH6oR9-03 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T13:05:22Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 30 XPAR OD_7TH6oRM-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T13:05:22Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 43 XPAR OD_7TH6oRM-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T13:05:22Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 453 XPAR OD_7TH6oRN-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T13:05:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.520000 EUR 12 CCXE OD_7TH6pOw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T13:05:30Z FR0014005DA7 19.520000 EUR 36 CCXE OD_7TH6qUu-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T13:30:34Z FR0014005DA7 19.520000 EUR 113 XPAR OD_7THD9p9-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T13:30:34Z FR0014005DA7 19.520000 EUR 251 XPAR OD_7THD9p9-04 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T13:30:45Z FR0014005DA7 19.520000 EUR 12 CCXE OD_7THDCRp-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T13:40:55Z FR0014005DA7 19.520000 EUR 12 CCXE OD_7THFlBm-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T14:53:16Z FR0014005DA7 19.520000 EUR 156 XPAR OD_7THXyUN-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T14:53:16Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 59 CCXE OD_7THXyUL-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T14:53:16Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 141 CCXE OD_7THXyUM-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T14:53:16Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 160 CCXE OD_7THXyVF-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T14:53:17Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 40 CCXE OD_7THXyjt-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T14:53:17Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 160 CCXE OD_7THXyju-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T14:53:17Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 200 CCXE OD_7THXyjv-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T14:53:21Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 27 CCXE OD_7THXzoZ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T14:53:23Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 24 CCXE OD_7THY0Fo-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T14:53:25Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 53 CCXE OD_7THY0rh-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T14:53:27Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 12 CCXE OD_7THY1Sf-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T14:53:36Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 84 CCXE OD_7THY3gj-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T14:53:36Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 70 CCXE OD_7THY3gk-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T14:53:52Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 5 CCXE OD_7THY82I-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T14:53:55Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 195 CCXE OD_7THY8bP-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T14:53:59Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 31 CCXE OD_7THY9e4-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T14:54:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 12 CCXE OD_7THYBxg-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T14:54:59Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 5 CCXE OD_7THYPFt-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T14:58:59Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 1 CCXE OD_7THZPgs-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T15:04:17Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 12 CCXE OD_7THakY7-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T15:04:32Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 139 CCXE OD_7THaoPO-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T15:04:32Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 55 CCXE OD_7THaoPO-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T15:04:32Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 200 CCXE OD_7THaoPP-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T15:09:43Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 5 CCXE OD_7THc7BR-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T15:10:56Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 27 CCXE OD_7THcQBa-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T15:10:56Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 4 CCXE OD_7THcQBK-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T15:10:56Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 191 CCXE OD_7THcQBZ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T15:11:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 167 XPAR OD_7THcT7w-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T15:11:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 12 XPAR OD_7THcTC4-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T15:11:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 189 XPAR OD_7THcTDi-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T15:11:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 132 XPAR OD_7THcTDj-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T15:11:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 26 XPAR OD_7THcTDj-03 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T15:11:12Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 26 XPAR OD_7THcULE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T15:11:12Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 12 XPAR OD_7THcUXX-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-14T15:35:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 1 XPAR OD_7THibCL-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T07:04:25Z FR0014005DA7 19.700000 EUR 133 CCXE OD_7TLUSuy-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T07:08:25Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 96 CCXE OD_7TLVTLv-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T07:16:27Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 93 CCXE OD_7TLXUk8-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T07:23:12Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 287 XPAR OD_7TLZC71-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T07:23:12Z FR0014005DA7 19.620000 EUR 365 CCXE OD_7TLZC6q-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T07:23:12Z FR0014005DA7 19.620000 EUR 1132 XPAR OD_7TLZC71-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T07:35:57Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 93 CCXE OD_7TLcP75-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T07:35:57Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 14 CCXE OD_7TLcP76-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T07:38:21Z FR0014005DA7 19.520000 EUR 295 XPAR OD_7TLd0jQ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T07:43:59Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 48 CCXE OD_7TLeQVG-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T07:48:01Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 61 CCXE OD_7TLfRSV-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T07:52:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 62 CCXE OD_7TLgS9n-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T08:00:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 107 CCXE OD_7TLiTXs-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T08:08:05Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 10 CCXE OD_7TLkUfs-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T08:32:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 296 CCXE OD_7TLqYan-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T08:33:23Z FR0014005DA7 19.580000 EUR 88 XPAR OD_7TLqrb5-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T08:33:23Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 111 CCXE OD_7TLqraQ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T08:33:23Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 1156 XPAR OD_7TLqrab-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T09:23:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.560000 EUR 52 CCXE OD_7TM3OCh-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T09:23:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.560000 EUR 289 CCXE OD_7TM3OCi-03 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T09:23:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.560000 EUR 55 XPAR OD_7TM3OCw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T09:23:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.560000 EUR 160 XPAR OD_7TM3OCx-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T09:23:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.580000 EUR 163 XPAR OD_7TM3OCh-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T09:23:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.580000 EUR 385 XPAR OD_7TM3OCi-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T09:47:13Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 31 CCXE OD_7TM9S1f-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T09:48:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.520000 EUR 200 XPAR OD_7TM9lUH-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T10:15:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.580000 EUR 105 XPAR OD_7TMGgmD-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T10:31:17Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 97 CCXE OD_7TMKXqm-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T10:31:17Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 266 CCXE OD_7TMKXqn-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T10:31:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.620000 EUR 98 CCXE OD_7TMKe6H-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T10:31:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.620000 EUR 609 XPAR OD_7TMKe6S-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T11:02:05Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 69 CCXE OD_7TMSIay-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T11:05:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 52 CCXE OD_7TMT3tL-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T11:05:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 68 CCXE OD_7TMT3tM-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T11:05:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 53 XPAR OD_7TMT3tW-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T11:05:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 117 XPAR OD_7TMT3tX-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T11:05:46Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 216 XPAR OD_7TMTE9w-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T11:27:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 50 CCXE OD_7TMYbUa-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T12:02:32Z FR0014005DA7 19.700000 EUR 12 CCXE OD_7TMhW9m-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T12:02:32Z FR0014005DA7 19.700000 EUR 37 CCXE OD_7TMhW9o-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T12:02:32Z FR0014005DA7 19.700000 EUR 148 CCXE OD_7TMhW9v-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T12:02:32Z FR0014005DA7 19.700000 EUR 327 XPAR OD_7TMhW9n-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T12:05:33Z FR0014005DA7 19.700000 EUR 80 XPAR OD_7TMiHEX-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T12:13:33Z FR0014005DA7 19.700000 EUR 20 XPAR OD_7TMkI6q-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T12:17:34Z FR0014005DA7 19.700000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7TMlIns-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T12:29:09Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 50 CCXE OD_7TMoDb1-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T12:33:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 77 CCXE OD_7TMpEIL-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T12:35:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.680000 EUR 112 CCXE OD_7TMpkYx-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T12:35:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.680000 EUR 98 XPAR OD_7TMpkYw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T12:35:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.680000 EUR 351 XPAR OD_7TMpkYy-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T12:46:35Z FR0014005DA7 19.620000 EUR 53 XPAR OD_7TMsbga-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T14:00:00Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 76 XPAR OD_7TNB5ee-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T14:04:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7TNC6bs-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T14:04:43Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 103 CCXE OD_7TNCHGw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T14:08:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 47 CCXE OD_7TNDHxx-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T14:24:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 247 XPAR OD_7TNHExX-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T14:24:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 1032 CCXE OD_7TNHExN-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T14:24:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 1959 XPAR OD_7TNHExW-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T14:35:31Z FR0014005DA7 19.680000 EUR 83 CCXE OD_7TNK1y2-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T14:35:31Z FR0014005DA7 19.680000 EUR 66 XPAR OD_7TNK1y6-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T14:35:31Z FR0014005DA7 19.680000 EUR 207 XPAR OD_7TNK1y6-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T14:35:35Z FR0014005DA7 19.680000 EUR 79 CCXE OD_7TNK38k-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T14:48:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.660000 EUR 100 CCXE OD_7TNNPz0-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T14:48:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.660000 EUR 174 XPAR OD_7TNNPz4-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T14:48:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.660000 EUR 108 XPAR OD_7TNNPz5-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T15:01:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 38 XPAR OD_7TNQSJB-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T15:01:03Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7TNQSZV-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T15:05:05Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7TNRTWU-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T15:09:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 45 XPAR OD_7TNSUTl-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T15:09:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 95 XPAR OD_7TNSUjt-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T15:17:09Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 29 XPAR OD_7TNUVru-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T15:21:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7TNVWpF-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T15:21:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 31 XPAR OD_7TNVWpG-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T15:21:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 52 XPAR OD_7TNVWpH-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-15T15:21:12Z FR0014005DA7 19.700000 EUR 55 CCXE OD_7TNVX3d-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T07:04:25Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 89 CCXE OD_7TRKzZp-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T07:08:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 97 CCXE OD_7TRM0Gu-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T07:14:13Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 76 XPAR OD_7TRNSXy-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T07:22:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 502 XPAR OD_7TRPTgJ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T07:22:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 328 XPAR OD_7TRPTgK-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T07:24:27Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 282 CCXE OD_7TRQ2Gw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T07:26:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 115 XPAR OD_7TRQU79-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T07:30:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 106 XPAR OD_7TRRUY6-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T07:32:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 106 CCXE OD_7TRS2sm-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T07:34:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7TRSUyv-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T07:38:16Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 49 XPAR OD_7TRTVwB-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T07:40:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 46 CCXE OD_7TRU3kg-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T07:46:17Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 82 XPAR OD_7TRVX4D-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T08:00:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 28 CCXE OD_7TRZ5vV-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T08:02:18Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7TRZZ4E-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T08:02:18Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 55 XPAR OD_7TRZZ4F-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T08:44:32Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 9 CCXE OD_7TRkCGw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T09:23:18Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 5 XPAR OD_7TRtxJE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T10:03:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 10 XPAR OD_7TS44Pt-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T11:06:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 139 CCXE OD_7TSJrG5-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T11:06:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 30 CCXE OD_7TSJrGN-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T11:06:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 896 XPAR OD_7TSJrFq-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T11:06:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 1358 XPAR OD_7TSJrFr-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T11:06:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 200 XPAR OD_7TSJrFs-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T11:06:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 9 XPAR OD_7TSJrFt-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T11:06:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 34 XPAR OD_7TSJrFu-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T11:06:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 508 XPAR OD_7TSJrFu-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T11:06:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 400 XPAR OD_7TSJrFv-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T11:08:46Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 1567 CCXE OD_7TSKVZZ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T11:14:12Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 96 XPAR OD_7TSLsNt-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T11:14:53Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 17 CCXE OD_7TSM309-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T11:14:53Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 82 CCXE OD_7TSM309-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T11:14:53Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 110 XPAR OD_7TSM30O-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T11:15:16Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 19 XPAR OD_7TSM94l-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T11:15:16Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 75 XPAR OD_7TSM94m-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T11:42:31Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 28 CCXE OD_7TST0Ms-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T11:46:33Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 45 CCXE OD_7TSU1K6-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T11:50:59Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 22 XPAR OD_7TSV8Wx-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T11:58:36Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 32 CCXE OD_7TSX3PP-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T11:58:36Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 8 CCXE OD_7TSX3PR-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T12:02:37Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 47 CCXE OD_7TSY46V-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T12:18:39Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 38 CCXE OD_7TSc6Mc-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T12:18:39Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 32 CCXE OD_7TSc6Md-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T12:18:39Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 60 CCXE OD_7TSc6Md-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T12:26:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 52 CCXE OD_7TSe7km-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T12:34:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 49 CCXE OD_7TSg8cl-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T12:34:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 6 CCXE OD_7TSg8cl-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T12:34:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 1 CCXE OD_7TSg8cm-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T12:46:42Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 46 CCXE OD_7TSjABm-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T12:46:42Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 3 CCXE OD_7TSjABn-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T12:46:42Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 3 CCXE OD_7TSjABo-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T12:47:01Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 17 XPAR OD_7TSjF8m-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T13:40:52Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 40 XPAR OD_7TSwne4-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T13:50:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 3 CCXE OD_7TSzIyA-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T13:50:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 38 CCXE OD_7TSzIyA-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T13:50:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 11 CCXE OD_7TSzIyB-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T13:50:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 2 CCXE OD_7TSzIyB-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T13:50:50Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 45 CCXE OD_7TSzJEH-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T13:54:51Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 38 CCXE OD_7TT0JvZ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T13:59:20Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 97 CCXE OD_7TT1Rsk-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T13:59:20Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 17 CCXE OD_7TT1Rsr-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T13:59:21Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 671 CCXE OD_7TT1SAA-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T13:59:21Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 22 XPAR OD_7TT1S9p-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T13:59:21Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 32 XPAR OD_7TT1S9s-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T13:59:21Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 556 XPAR OD_7TT1S9t-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T13:59:21Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 288 XPAR OD_7TT1S9t-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T13:59:21Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7TT1S9u-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T13:59:21Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 49 XPAR OD_7TT1SA4-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T13:59:21Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 2 XPAR OD_7TT1SA5-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T13:59:21Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 768 XPAR OD_7TT1SA9-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T13:59:21Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 219 XPAR OD_7TT1SAI-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T13:59:22Z FR0014005DA7 19.700000 EUR 99 XPAR OD_7TT1SKj-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T13:59:22Z FR0014005DA7 19.700000 EUR 31 XPAR OD_7TT1SKQ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T13:59:22Z FR0014005DA7 19.700000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7TT1SKR-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T13:59:22Z FR0014005DA7 19.700000 EUR 30 XPAR OD_7TT1SKS-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T14:34:45Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 18 CCXE OD_7TTAMiH-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T14:34:45Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 11 CCXE OD_7TTAMiI-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T14:35:22Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 5 XPAR OD_7TTAWLH-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T14:35:22Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 3 XPAR OD_7TTAWLI-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T14:41:55Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 372 CCXE OD_7TTCAXF-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T14:41:56Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 47 CCXE OD_7TTCAqN-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T14:43:23Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 32 XPAR OD_7TTCXTP-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T14:43:23Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 47 XPAR OD_7TTCXTP-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T14:43:23Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 29 XPAR OD_7TTCXTQ-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T14:43:23Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 507 XPAR OD_7TTCXTR-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T14:43:23Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 177 XPAR OD_7TTCXTR-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T14:43:24Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 27 XPAR OD_7TTCXjW-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T14:43:24Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 53 XPAR OD_7TTCXjX-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T14:43:25Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 1 XPAR OD_7TTCXzc-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T15:18:50Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 36 CCXE OD_7TTLSna-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T15:18:51Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 69 CCXE OD_7TTLT3i-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T15:19:25Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 650 XPAR OD_7TTLbuK-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06-16T15:24:59Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 272 XPAR OD_7TTN0nR-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth