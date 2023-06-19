AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Exclusive Network: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares from June 12 to June 16 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Exclusive Network (Paris:EXN):

Name of the Issuer

Identity Code of the Issuer

Date of the transaction

Identity code of the
financial instrument

Total daily volume
(in number of shares)

Daily Weighted
average purchase price
of the shares

Market

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-12

FR0014005DA7

3455

19.915068

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-12

FR0014005DA7

7551

19.934835

XPAR

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-13

FR0014005DA7

4750

19.823263

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-13

FR0014005DA7

9897

19.818149

XPAR

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-14

FR0014005DA7

5140

19.640167

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-14

FR0014005DA7

7477

19.676357

XPAR

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-15

FR0014005DA7

4496

19.663074

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-15

FR0014005DA7

9577

19.654259

XPAR

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-16

FR0014005DA7

5163

19.796177

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-16

FR0014005DA7

9411

19.773136

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

66917

19.765268

Name of the issuer

Identity Code of the Issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)

Name of the broker

Identity code of the broker

Day/time of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Price (per unit)

Currency

Quantity bought

Market (MIC Code)

Reference number of the transaction

Purpose of the buyback

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T07:04:26Z

FR0014005DA7

20.000000

EUR

127

CCXE

OD_7T3wtQt-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T07:08:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7T3xtrp-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T08:01:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19.980000

EUR

83

XPAR

OD_7T4BGhE-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T08:01:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19.980000

EUR

202

XPAR

OD_7T4BGhE-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T08:01:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19.980000

EUR

140

XPAR

OD_7T4BGhF-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T08:01:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19.980000

EUR

600

XPAR

OD_7T4BGhG-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T08:05:33Z

FR0014005DA7

20.000000

EUR

371

XPAR

OD_7T4CHOI-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T08:05:33Z

FR0014005DA7

20.000000

EUR

1018

XPAR

OD_7T4CHOJ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T08:08:34Z

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

22

CCXE

OD_7T4D2X4-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T08:09:43Z

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

149

CCXE

OD_7T4DKWu-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T08:10:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

180

CCXE

OD_7T4DZbB-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T08:10:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

12

CCXE

OD_7T4DZbB-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T08:10:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

8

CCXE

OD_7T4DZbC-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T08:10:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

694

CCXE

OD_7T4DZbW-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T08:10:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

78

XPAR

OD_7T4DZbf-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T08:10:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

19

XPAR

OD_7T4DZbl-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T10:50:54Z

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

391

XPAR

OD_7T4ruIO-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T10:50:55Z

FR0014005DA7

19.960000

EUR

1462

XPAR

OD_7T4ruYY-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T10:53:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

39

XPAR

OD_7T4sbWh-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T10:53:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

242

XPAR

OD_7T4sbWw-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T10:53:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

49

XPAR

OD_7T4sbWx-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T10:53:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

58

XPAR

OD_7T4sbWx-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T10:53:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

21

XPAR

OD_7T4sbWy-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T10:54:52Z

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

174

XPAR

OD_7T4suJw-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T11:06:13Z

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

227

XPAR

OD_7T4vlUz-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T11:06:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

15

CCXE

OD_7T4vldC-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T11:06:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

48

XPAR

OD_7T4vldC-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T11:06:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

17

XPAR

OD_7T4vldD-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T11:06:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

1

XPAR

OD_7T4vldE-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T11:06:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

16

XPAR

OD_7T4vldE-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T11:06:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

103

CCXE

OD_7T4vluG-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T11:10:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

18

CCXE

OD_7T4wxc6-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T11:10:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

990

CCXE

OD_7T4wxc7-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T11:10:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

74

CCXE

OD_7T4wxc8-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T11:10:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

45

XPAR

OD_7T4wxcL-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T11:10:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

63

XPAR

OD_7T4wxcM-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T11:11:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

101

CCXE

OD_7T4x8Fx-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T11:31:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

80

XPAR

OD_7T520Cp-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T11:39:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

55

XPAR

OD_7T5414m-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T11:39:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

26

XPAR

OD_7T5414n-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T11:47:01Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

78

XPAR

OD_7T562Cu-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T11:55:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

80

XPAR

OD_7T583La-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T12:03:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

81

XPAR

OD_7T5A4Cs-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T12:11:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

37

XPAR

OD_7T5C550-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T12:21:38Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

6

CCXE

OD_7T5EkWh-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T12:21:38Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

97

CCXE

OD_7T5EkWi-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T12:25:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7T5FlDl-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T12:29:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7T5Glep-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T12:33:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7T5HmLn-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T12:37:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7T5In31-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T12:41:42Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7T5Jnjx-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T13:26:43Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

35

CCXE

OD_7T5V8XU-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T13:26:43Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

5

XPAR

OD_7T5V8XC-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T13:26:43Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

48

XPAR

OD_7T5V8XF-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T13:26:43Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

11

XPAR

OD_7T5V8XG-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T13:26:43Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

183

XPAR

OD_7T5V8XJ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T13:26:43Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

17

XPAR

OD_7T5V8XK-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T13:26:44Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

66

CCXE

OD_7T5V8dt-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T13:26:44Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

349

CCXE

OD_7T5V8du-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T13:26:44Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

116

XPAR

OD_7T5V8e0-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T13:26:44Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

12

XPAR

OD_7T5V8e4-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T13:26:44Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

11

XPAR

OD_7T5V8e4-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T13:26:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

234

XPAR

OD_7T5V9wa-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T13:26:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

147

XPAR

OD_7T5V9wb-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T13:26:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

36

XPAR

OD_7T5V9wb-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T13:26:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

215

XPAR

OD_7T5V9wp-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T13:26:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19.840000

EUR

76

CCXE

OD_7T5VCYp-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T13:28:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

184

XPAR

OD_7T5VWDw-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T13:29:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

52

CCXE

OD_7T5VsQr-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T13:29:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

251

XPAR

OD_7T5VsR7-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T13:37:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

6

XPAR

OD_7T5XtJc-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T13:37:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

82

XPAR

OD_7T5XtJd-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T13:37:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

10

XPAR

OD_7T5XtJd-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T13:55:52Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

181

XPAR

OD_7T5cTOQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T15:09:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

5

CCXE

OD_7T5uyZ3-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-12T15:35:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

1

XPAR

OD_7T61Xoa-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T07:04:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

75

XPAR

OD_7T9nL6P-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T07:04:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

140

XPAR

OD_7T9nL6Q-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T07:04:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

34

XPAR

OD_7T9nL6R-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T07:04:07Z

FR0014005DA7

20.000000

EUR

121

CCXE

OD_7T9nL6S-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T07:08:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

104

CCXE

OD_7T9oLXA-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T07:08:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

28

CCXE

OD_7T9oLXB-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T07:12:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

39

CCXE

OD_7T9pLy5-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T07:12:09Z

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

39

CCXE

OD_7T9pMUU-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T07:16:10Z

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

39

CCXE

OD_7T9qNBV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T07:20:11Z

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

39

CCXE

OD_7T9rNsa-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T07:20:11Z

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

135

CCXE

OD_7T9rNsb-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T07:24:13Z

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

65

CCXE

OD_7T9sOpm-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T07:24:13Z

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

8

CCXE

OD_7T9sOpm-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T07:32:13Z

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

39

CCXE

OD_7T9uPhn-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T08:08:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

740

XPAR

OD_7TA3S3w-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T08:08:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

26

XPAR

OD_7TA3S3w-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T08:20:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

629

CCXE

OD_7TA6W7w-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T08:20:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

76

CCXE

OD_7TA6W7w-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T08:20:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

922

XPAR

OD_7TA6W84-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T08:20:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

17

XPAR

OD_7TA6W8D-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T08:20:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

153

XPAR

OD_7TA6Wew-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T08:20:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

182

XPAR

OD_7TA6Wex-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T08:20:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

111

XPAR

OD_7TA6Wex-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T08:20:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

9

XPAR

OD_7TA6Wey-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T08:20:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

32

XPAR

OD_7TA6Wkt-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T08:20:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19.880000

EUR

19

XPAR

OD_7TA6XKM-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T08:20:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19.880000

EUR

131

XPAR

OD_7TA6XKN-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T08:20:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19.880000

EUR

93

XPAR

OD_7TA6XKO-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T08:20:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

44

XPAR

OD_7TA6XK8-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T08:32:24Z

FR0014005DA7

19.840000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7TA9Z5s-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T08:32:24Z

FR0014005DA7

19.840000

EUR

35

XPAR

OD_7TA9Z5t-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T08:36:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.840000

EUR

75

XPAR

OD_7TAAZn1-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T08:37:43Z

FR0014005DA7

19.880000

EUR

78

CCXE

OD_7TAAu56-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T08:40:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.840000

EUR

73

XPAR

OD_7TABaDv-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T08:45:44Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

12

CCXE

OD_7TACvCs-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T08:49:46Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7TADwA8-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T08:49:46Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

39

CCXE

OD_7TADwA9-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T09:04:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

399

XPAR

OD_7TAHcpo-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T09:08:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

72

XPAR

OD_7TAIdGj-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T09:12:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

67

XPAR

OD_7TAJdhg-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T11:50:13Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7TAxMlG-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T11:50:13Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

23

CCXE

OD_7TAxMlH-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T11:50:13Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

1

CCXE

OD_7TAxMlH-03

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T11:50:13Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

4

CCXE

OD_7TAxMlI-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T11:50:13Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

181

CCXE

OD_7TAxMlJ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T11:50:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

6

CCXE

OD_7TAxN1U-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T11:50:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

1

CCXE

OD_7TAxNHX-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T11:54:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7TAyNyf-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T12:00:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

52

CCXE

OD_7TB04rK-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T12:10:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

806

CCXE

OD_7TB2SQX-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T12:10:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

6

CCXE

OD_7TB2SQY-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T12:10:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

58

CCXE

OD_7TB2SQZ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T12:10:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

1039

XPAR

OD_7TB2SQa-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T12:10:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

65

XPAR

OD_7TB2SQa-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T12:10:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

123

XPAR

OD_7TB2SQY-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T12:10:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

877

XPAR

OD_7TB2SQZ-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T12:10:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

238

XPAR

OD_7TB2SjY-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T12:11:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

56

CCXE

OD_7TB2iXj-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T12:30:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

3

XPAR

OD_7TB7Pcn-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T12:30:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

47

XPAR

OD_7TB7PkK-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T12:30:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

105

XPAR

OD_7TB7PkK-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T12:34:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

26

CCXE

OD_7TB8Vy0-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T12:34:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

39

CCXE

OD_7TB8Vy0-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T13:30:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

501

CCXE

OD_7TBMYhl-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T13:30:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

929

XPAR

OD_7TBMYhk-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T13:30:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

81

XPAR

OD_7TBMYhk-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T13:35:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

287

XPAR

OD_7TBNoQE-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T14:23:52Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

73

XPAR

OD_7TBa333-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T14:23:52Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

49

XPAR

OD_7TBa334-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T14:36:01Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

173

CCXE

OD_7TBd6pk-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T14:39:56Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

153

XPAR

OD_7TBe5pO-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T14:39:56Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

178

XPAR

OD_7TBe5pO-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T14:39:56Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

209

XPAR

OD_7TBe5pP-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T14:45:53Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

213

CCXE

OD_7TBfanM-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T14:46:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

14

CCXE

OD_7TBfh5n-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T14:46:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

38

CCXE

OD_7TBfh63-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T14:46:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

15

CCXE

OD_7TBfh6F-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T14:48:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7TBg7jk-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T14:49:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

53

CCXE

OD_7TBgSKV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T14:49:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

15

CCXE

OD_7TBgSMq-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T14:49:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

2

CCXE

OD_7TBgSN1-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T14:51:52Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

392

CCXE

OD_7TBh65V-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T14:51:52Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

153

CCXE

OD_7TBh65W-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T14:51:53Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

6

CCXE

OD_7TBh6Ie-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T14:51:53Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

62

CCXE

OD_7TBh6IU-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T15:00:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

45

XPAR

OD_7TBj9p9-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T15:00:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

24

XPAR

OD_7TBj9p9-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T15:00:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

128

XPAR

OD_7TBj9pA-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T15:00:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7TBjA5B-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T15:14:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

88

CCXE

OD_7TBmmKG-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T15:14:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

69

CCXE

OD_7TBmmKG-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T15:14:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

67

CCXE

OD_7TBmmKH-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T15:14:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

2

CCXE

OD_7TBmmaQ-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T15:29:46Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

59

XPAR

OD_7TBqdln-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T15:35:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

33

XPAR

OD_7TBryVw-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T15:35:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

160

XPAR

OD_7TBryVx-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T15:35:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

209

XPAR

OD_7TBryVx-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T15:35:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

339

XPAR

OD_7TBryVy-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T15:35:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

28

XPAR

OD_7TBryVy-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T15:35:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

41

XPAR

OD_7TBryVz-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T15:35:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

34

XPAR

OD_7TBryVz-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T15:35:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

94

XPAR

OD_7TBryW0-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T15:35:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

322

XPAR

OD_7TBryW0-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T15:35:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

174

XPAR

OD_7TBryW1-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-13T15:35:06Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

2

XPAR

OD_7TBryqR-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T07:01:35Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

37

XPAR

OD_7TFdEFj-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T07:01:35Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

98

XPAR

OD_7TFdEFk-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T07:01:35Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

151

XPAR

OD_7TFdEFw-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T07:01:35Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

137

XPAR

OD_7TFdEFx-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T07:04:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

135

CCXE

OD_7TFdx0d-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T07:08:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

47

CCXE

OD_7TFexRf-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T07:09:35Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7TFfF8f-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T07:09:35Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

62

XPAR

OD_7TFfF8g-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T07:12:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

47

CCXE

OD_7TFfy8S-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T07:12:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

5

CCXE

OD_7TFfy8S-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T07:12:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7TFfyOq-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T07:12:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

52

XPAR

OD_7TFfyOr-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T07:16:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

150

XPAR

OD_7TFgzMN-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T07:20:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

1

CCXE

OD_7TFhzmm-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T07:20:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

175

XPAR

OD_7TFi03A-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T07:24:35Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

42

XPAR

OD_7TFj1GX-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T07:24:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

42

XPAR

OD_7TFj1Wf-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T07:24:37Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

42

XPAR

OD_7TFj1mv-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T07:28:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

42

XPAR

OD_7TFk2kL-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T07:28:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

42

XPAR

OD_7TFk309-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T07:28:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

15

XPAR

OD_7TFk3GH-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T07:48:45Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

156

XPAR

OD_7TFp6Tc-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T07:48:45Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

466

XPAR

OD_7TFp6Td-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T07:48:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

31

CCXE

OD_7TFp7KP-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T07:52:46Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

88

XPAR

OD_7TFq7Al-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T07:56:47Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

83

XPAR

OD_7TFr7sp-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T08:00:48Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

78

XPAR

OD_7TFs8Yx-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T08:04:50Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

14

XPAR

OD_7TFt9WB-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T08:04:50Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

68

XPAR

OD_7TFt9WB-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T08:04:50Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

5

XPAR

OD_7TFt9WC-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T08:07:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

27

CCXE

OD_7TFtwCa-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T08:08:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

26

CCXE

OD_7TFu18a-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T08:08:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

520

CCXE

OD_7TFu18b-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T08:08:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

238

CCXE

OD_7TFu18c-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T08:08:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7TFu18Z-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T08:08:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

239

XPAR

OD_7TFu1Hu-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T08:12:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

47

CCXE

OD_7TFv1nb-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T09:17:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

436

CCXE

OD_7TGBTv3-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T09:17:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

197

CCXE

OD_7TGBTv3-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T09:17:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

45

XPAR

OD_7TGBTvJ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T09:17:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

27

XPAR

OD_7TGBTvJ-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T09:17:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

677

XPAR

OD_7TGBTvK-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T09:17:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

19

XPAR

OD_7TGBTvL-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T09:17:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

1

XPAR

OD_7TGBTvL-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T09:17:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

18

XPAR

OD_7TGBTvM-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T09:17:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

211

XPAR

OD_7TGBTvQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T09:17:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19.700000

EUR

87

XPAR

OD_7TGBU9e-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T09:23:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19.660000

EUR

154

XPAR

OD_7TGCvDl-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T09:23:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19.660000

EUR

16

XPAR

OD_7TGCvDm-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T09:23:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19.660000

EUR

46

XPAR

OD_7TGCvDm-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T09:23:23Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

73

CCXE

OD_7TGCvOv-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T11:42:54Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

352

CCXE

OD_7TGm3BV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T11:42:54Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

462

CCXE

OD_7TGm3BW-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T11:42:54Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

413

XPAR

OD_7TGm3Bt-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T11:42:54Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

200

XPAR

OD_7TGm3Bv-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T11:42:54Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

282

XPAR

OD_7TGm3Bw-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T11:42:54Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

105

XPAR

OD_7TGm3C2-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T11:42:54Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

50

XPAR

OD_7TGm3C3-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T11:42:54Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

21

XPAR

OD_7TGm3CQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T11:42:54Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

4

XPAR

OD_7TGm3CQ-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T11:42:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

51

XPAR

OD_7TGm45z-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T11:42:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

153

XPAR

OD_7TGm4G2-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T11:42:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

80

XPAR

OD_7TGm4G3-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T11:42:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

77

XPAR

OD_7TGm4ZK-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T11:57:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

29

XPAR

OD_7TGpjIe-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T11:57:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

34

XPAR

OD_7TGpkfm-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T11:57:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

14

XPAR

OD_7TGplft-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T11:57:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

155

XPAR

OD_7TGplfu-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T12:39:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

14

XPAR

OD_7TH0Hpc-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T12:39:56Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

13

CCXE

OD_7TH0POZ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T12:54:51Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

15

XPAR

OD_7TH4A7j-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T12:55:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

98

XPAR

OD_7TH4HQE-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T13:05:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

150

XPAR

OD_7TH6n2t-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T13:05:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19.580000

EUR

136

XPAR

OD_7TH6oRU-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T13:05:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

1

CCXE

OD_7TH6oR7-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T13:05:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

16

CCXE

OD_7TH6oR8-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T13:05:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

191

CCXE

OD_7TH6oR9-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T13:05:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

245

CCXE

OD_7TH6oR9-03

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T13:05:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

30

XPAR

OD_7TH6oRM-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T13:05:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

43

XPAR

OD_7TH6oRM-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T13:05:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

453

XPAR

OD_7TH6oRN-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T13:05:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.520000

EUR

12

CCXE

OD_7TH6pOw-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T13:05:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19.520000

EUR

36

CCXE

OD_7TH6qUu-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T13:30:34Z

FR0014005DA7

19.520000

EUR

113

XPAR

OD_7THD9p9-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T13:30:34Z

FR0014005DA7

19.520000

EUR

251

XPAR

OD_7THD9p9-04

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T13:30:45Z

FR0014005DA7

19.520000

EUR

12

CCXE

OD_7THDCRp-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T13:40:55Z

FR0014005DA7

19.520000

EUR

12

CCXE

OD_7THFlBm-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T14:53:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19.520000

EUR

156

XPAR

OD_7THXyUN-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T14:53:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

59

CCXE

OD_7THXyUL-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T14:53:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

141

CCXE

OD_7THXyUM-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T14:53:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

160

CCXE

OD_7THXyVF-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T14:53:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

40

CCXE

OD_7THXyjt-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T14:53:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

160

CCXE

OD_7THXyju-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T14:53:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

200

CCXE

OD_7THXyjv-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T14:53:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

27

CCXE

OD_7THXzoZ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T14:53:23Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

24

CCXE

OD_7THY0Fo-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T14:53:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

53

CCXE

OD_7THY0rh-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T14:53:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

12

CCXE

OD_7THY1Sf-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T14:53:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

84

CCXE

OD_7THY3gj-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T14:53:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

70

CCXE

OD_7THY3gk-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T14:53:52Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

5

CCXE

OD_7THY82I-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T14:53:55Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

195

CCXE

OD_7THY8bP-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T14:53:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

31

CCXE

OD_7THY9e4-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T14:54:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

12

CCXE

OD_7THYBxg-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T14:54:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

5

CCXE

OD_7THYPFt-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T14:58:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

1

CCXE

OD_7THZPgs-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T15:04:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

12

CCXE

OD_7THakY7-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T15:04:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

139

CCXE

OD_7THaoPO-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T15:04:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

55

CCXE

OD_7THaoPO-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T15:04:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

200

CCXE

OD_7THaoPP-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T15:09:43Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

5

CCXE

OD_7THc7BR-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T15:10:56Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

27

CCXE

OD_7THcQBa-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T15:10:56Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

4

CCXE

OD_7THcQBK-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T15:10:56Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

191

CCXE

OD_7THcQBZ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T15:11:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

167

XPAR

OD_7THcT7w-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T15:11:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

12

XPAR

OD_7THcTC4-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T15:11:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

189

XPAR

OD_7THcTDi-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T15:11:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

132

XPAR

OD_7THcTDj-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T15:11:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

26

XPAR

OD_7THcTDj-03

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T15:11:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

26

XPAR

OD_7THcULE-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T15:11:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

12

XPAR

OD_7THcUXX-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-14T15:35:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

1

XPAR

OD_7THibCL-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T07:04:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.700000

EUR

133

CCXE

OD_7TLUSuy-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T07:08:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

96

CCXE

OD_7TLVTLv-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T07:16:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

93

CCXE

OD_7TLXUk8-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T07:23:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

287

XPAR

OD_7TLZC71-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T07:23:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

365

CCXE

OD_7TLZC6q-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T07:23:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

1132

XPAR

OD_7TLZC71-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T07:35:57Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

93

CCXE

OD_7TLcP75-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T07:35:57Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

14

CCXE

OD_7TLcP76-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T07:38:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19.520000

EUR

295

XPAR

OD_7TLd0jQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T07:43:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

48

CCXE

OD_7TLeQVG-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T07:48:01Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

61

CCXE

OD_7TLfRSV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T07:52:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

62

CCXE

OD_7TLgS9n-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T08:00:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

107

CCXE

OD_7TLiTXs-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T08:08:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

10

CCXE

OD_7TLkUfs-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T08:32:10Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

296

CCXE

OD_7TLqYan-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T08:33:23Z

FR0014005DA7

19.580000

EUR

88

XPAR

OD_7TLqrb5-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T08:33:23Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

111

CCXE

OD_7TLqraQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T08:33:23Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

1156

XPAR

OD_7TLqrab-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T09:23:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

52

CCXE

OD_7TM3OCh-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T09:23:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

289

CCXE

OD_7TM3OCi-03

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T09:23:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

55

XPAR

OD_7TM3OCw-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T09:23:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19.560000

EUR

160

XPAR

OD_7TM3OCx-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T09:23:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19.580000

EUR

163

XPAR

OD_7TM3OCh-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T09:23:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19.580000

EUR

385

XPAR

OD_7TM3OCi-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T09:47:13Z

FR0014005DA7

19.540000

EUR

31

CCXE

OD_7TM9S1f-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T09:48:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19.520000

EUR

200

XPAR

OD_7TM9lUH-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T10:15:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19.580000

EUR

105

XPAR

OD_7TMGgmD-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T10:31:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

97

CCXE

OD_7TMKXqm-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T10:31:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

266

CCXE

OD_7TMKXqn-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T10:31:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

98

CCXE

OD_7TMKe6H-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T10:31:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

609

XPAR

OD_7TMKe6S-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T11:02:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

69

CCXE

OD_7TMSIay-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T11:05:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

52

CCXE

OD_7TMT3tL-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T11:05:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

68

CCXE

OD_7TMT3tM-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T11:05:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

53

XPAR

OD_7TMT3tW-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T11:05:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

117

XPAR

OD_7TMT3tX-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T11:05:46Z

FR0014005DA7

19.640000

EUR

216

XPAR

OD_7TMTE9w-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T11:27:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.600000

EUR

50

CCXE

OD_7TMYbUa-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T12:02:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19.700000

EUR

12

CCXE

OD_7TMhW9m-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T12:02:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19.700000

EUR

37

CCXE

OD_7TMhW9o-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T12:02:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19.700000

EUR

148

CCXE

OD_7TMhW9v-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T12:02:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19.700000

EUR

327

XPAR

OD_7TMhW9n-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T12:05:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19.700000

EUR

80

XPAR

OD_7TMiHEX-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T12:13:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19.700000

EUR

20

XPAR

OD_7TMkI6q-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T12:17:34Z

FR0014005DA7

19.700000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7TMlIns-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T12:29:09Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

50

CCXE

OD_7TMoDb1-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T12:33:10Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

77

CCXE

OD_7TMpEIL-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T12:35:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19.680000

EUR

112

CCXE

OD_7TMpkYx-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T12:35:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19.680000

EUR

98

XPAR

OD_7TMpkYw-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T12:35:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19.680000

EUR

351

XPAR

OD_7TMpkYy-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T12:46:35Z

FR0014005DA7

19.620000

EUR

53

XPAR

OD_7TMsbga-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T14:00:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

76

XPAR

OD_7TNB5ee-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T14:04:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7TNC6bs-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T14:04:43Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

103

CCXE

OD_7TNCHGw-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T14:08:44Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

47

CCXE

OD_7TNDHxx-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T14:24:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

247

XPAR

OD_7TNHExX-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T14:24:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

1032

CCXE

OD_7TNHExN-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T14:24:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

1959

XPAR

OD_7TNHExW-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T14:35:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19.680000

EUR

83

CCXE

OD_7TNK1y2-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T14:35:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19.680000

EUR

66

XPAR

OD_7TNK1y6-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T14:35:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19.680000

EUR

207

XPAR

OD_7TNK1y6-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T14:35:35Z

FR0014005DA7

19.680000

EUR

79

CCXE

OD_7TNK38k-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T14:48:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19.660000

EUR

100

CCXE

OD_7TNNPz0-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T14:48:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19.660000

EUR

174

XPAR

OD_7TNNPz4-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T14:48:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19.660000

EUR

108

XPAR

OD_7TNNPz5-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T15:01:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

38

XPAR

OD_7TNQSJB-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T15:01:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7TNQSZV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T15:05:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7TNRTWU-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T15:09:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

45

XPAR

OD_7TNSUTl-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T15:09:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

95

XPAR

OD_7TNSUjt-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T15:17:09Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

29

XPAR

OD_7TNUVru-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T15:21:11Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7TNVWpF-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T15:21:11Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

31

XPAR

OD_7TNVWpG-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T15:21:11Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

52

XPAR

OD_7TNVWpH-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-15T15:21:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19.700000

EUR

55

CCXE

OD_7TNVX3d-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T07:04:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

89

CCXE

OD_7TRKzZp-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T07:08:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

97

CCXE

OD_7TRM0Gu-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T07:14:13Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

76

XPAR

OD_7TRNSXy-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T07:22:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

502

XPAR

OD_7TRPTgJ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T07:22:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

328

XPAR

OD_7TRPTgK-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T07:24:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

282

CCXE

OD_7TRQ2Gw-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T07:26:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

115

XPAR

OD_7TRQU79-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T07:30:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

106

XPAR

OD_7TRRUY6-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T07:32:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

106

CCXE

OD_7TRS2sm-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T07:34:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7TRSUyv-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T07:38:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

49

XPAR

OD_7TRTVwB-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T07:40:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7TRU3kg-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T07:46:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

82

XPAR

OD_7TRVX4D-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T08:00:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

28

CCXE

OD_7TRZ5vV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T08:02:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7TRZZ4E-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T08:02:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

55

XPAR

OD_7TRZZ4F-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T08:44:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

9

CCXE

OD_7TRkCGw-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T09:23:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

5

XPAR

OD_7TRtxJE-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T10:03:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

10

XPAR

OD_7TS44Pt-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T11:06:11Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

139

CCXE

OD_7TSJrG5-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T11:06:11Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

30

CCXE

OD_7TSJrGN-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T11:06:11Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

896

XPAR

OD_7TSJrFq-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T11:06:11Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

1358

XPAR

OD_7TSJrFr-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T11:06:11Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

200

XPAR

OD_7TSJrFs-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T11:06:11Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

9

XPAR

OD_7TSJrFt-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T11:06:11Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

34

XPAR

OD_7TSJrFu-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T11:06:11Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

508

XPAR

OD_7TSJrFu-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T11:06:11Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

400

XPAR

OD_7TSJrFv-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T11:08:46Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

1567

CCXE

OD_7TSKVZZ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T11:14:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

96

XPAR

OD_7TSLsNt-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T11:14:53Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

17

CCXE

OD_7TSM309-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T11:14:53Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

82

CCXE

OD_7TSM309-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T11:14:53Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

110

XPAR

OD_7TSM30O-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T11:15:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

19

XPAR

OD_7TSM94l-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T11:15:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

75

XPAR

OD_7TSM94m-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T11:42:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

28

CCXE

OD_7TST0Ms-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T11:46:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

45

CCXE

OD_7TSU1K6-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T11:50:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

22

XPAR

OD_7TSV8Wx-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T11:58:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

32

CCXE

OD_7TSX3PP-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T11:58:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

8

CCXE

OD_7TSX3PR-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T12:02:37Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

47

CCXE

OD_7TSY46V-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T12:18:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

38

CCXE

OD_7TSc6Mc-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T12:18:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

32

CCXE

OD_7TSc6Md-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T12:18:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

60

CCXE

OD_7TSc6Md-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T12:26:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

52

CCXE

OD_7TSe7km-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T12:34:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

49

CCXE

OD_7TSg8cl-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T12:34:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

6

CCXE

OD_7TSg8cl-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T12:34:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

1

CCXE

OD_7TSg8cm-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T12:46:42Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7TSjABm-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T12:46:42Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

3

CCXE

OD_7TSjABn-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T12:46:42Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

3

CCXE

OD_7TSjABo-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T12:47:01Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

17

XPAR

OD_7TSjF8m-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T13:40:52Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

40

XPAR

OD_7TSwne4-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T13:50:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

3

CCXE

OD_7TSzIyA-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T13:50:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

38

CCXE

OD_7TSzIyA-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T13:50:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

11

CCXE

OD_7TSzIyB-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T13:50:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

2

CCXE

OD_7TSzIyB-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T13:50:50Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

45

CCXE

OD_7TSzJEH-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T13:54:51Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

38

CCXE

OD_7TT0JvZ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T13:59:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

97

CCXE

OD_7TT1Rsk-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T13:59:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

17

CCXE

OD_7TT1Rsr-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T13:59:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

671

CCXE

OD_7TT1SAA-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T13:59:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

22

XPAR

OD_7TT1S9p-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T13:59:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

32

XPAR

OD_7TT1S9s-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T13:59:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

556

XPAR

OD_7TT1S9t-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T13:59:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

288

XPAR

OD_7TT1S9t-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T13:59:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7TT1S9u-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T13:59:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

49

XPAR

OD_7TT1SA4-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T13:59:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

2

XPAR

OD_7TT1SA5-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T13:59:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

768

XPAR

OD_7TT1SA9-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T13:59:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

219

XPAR

OD_7TT1SAI-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T13:59:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19.700000

EUR

99

XPAR

OD_7TT1SKj-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T13:59:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19.700000

EUR

31

XPAR

OD_7TT1SKQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T13:59:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19.700000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7TT1SKR-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T13:59:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19.700000

EUR

30

XPAR

OD_7TT1SKS-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T14:34:45Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

18

CCXE

OD_7TTAMiH-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T14:34:45Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

11

CCXE

OD_7TTAMiI-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T14:35:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

5

XPAR

OD_7TTAWLH-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T14:35:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

3

XPAR

OD_7TTAWLI-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T14:41:55Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

372

CCXE

OD_7TTCAXF-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T14:41:56Z

FR0014005DA7

19.720000

EUR

47

CCXE

OD_7TTCAqN-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T14:43:23Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

32

XPAR

OD_7TTCXTP-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T14:43:23Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

47

XPAR

OD_7TTCXTP-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T14:43:23Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

29

XPAR

OD_7TTCXTQ-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T14:43:23Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

507

XPAR

OD_7TTCXTR-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T14:43:23Z

FR0014005DA7

19.740000

EUR

177

XPAR

OD_7TTCXTR-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T14:43:24Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

27

XPAR

OD_7TTCXjW-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T14:43:24Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

53

XPAR

OD_7TTCXjX-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T14:43:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.760000

EUR

1

XPAR

OD_7TTCXzc-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T15:18:50Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

36

CCXE

OD_7TTLSna-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T15:18:51Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

69

CCXE

OD_7TTLT3i-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T15:19:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19.780000

EUR

650

XPAR

OD_7TTLbuK-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T15:24:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

272

XPAR

OD_7TTN0nR-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-16T15:29:57Z

FR0014005DA7

19.960000

EUR

746

CCXE

OD_7TTOGJd-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

 

Exclusive Network

