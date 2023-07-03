AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Exclusive Networks: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From June 26 to June 30, 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Exclusive Networks (Paris:EXN):

Name of the Issuer

Identity Code of the
Issuer

Date of the
transaction

Identity code
of the
financial

instrument

Total daily
volume (in
number of
shares)

Daily
Weighted
average
purchase
price of the
shares

Market

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-26

FR0014005DA7

2855

19,247944

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-26

FR0014005DA7

8813

19,236183

XPAR

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-27

FR0014005DA7

2299

19,440705

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-27

FR0014005DA7

9390

19,432650

XPAR

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-28

FR0014005DA7

3015

19,551118

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-28

FR0014005DA7

9249

19,554542

XPAR

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-29

FR0014005DA7

3114

19,838311

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-29

FR0014005DA7

9521

19,846067

XPAR

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-30

FR0014005DA7

3180

19,685371

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-30

FR0014005DA7

9874

19,697288

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

61310

19,560856

 

Name of
the
issuer

Identity Code of the
Issuer (Legal Entity
Identifier)

Name of the
broker

Identity code of the
broker

Day/time of the
transaction

Identity
code of the
financial
instrument

Price (per
unit)

Currency

Quantity
bought

Market
(MIC
Code)

Reference
number of the
transaction

Purpose of the buyback

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T07:04:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19,140000

EUR

88

XPAR

OD_7UNoFXx-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T07:04:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

44

CCXE

OD_7UNoFnj-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T07:08:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19,200000

EUR

47

CCXE

OD_7UNpGUp-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T07:10:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19,080000

EUR

324

XPAR

OD_7UNplsB-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T07:10:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19,100000

EUR

11

CCXE

OD_7UNplra-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T07:10:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19,100000

EUR

150

CCXE

OD_7UNplrZ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T07:10:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19,100000

EUR

145

XPAR

OD_7UNplrd-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T07:10:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19,100000

EUR

218

XPAR

OD_7UNplrd-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T07:16:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,080000

EUR

52

CCXE

OD_7UNrInb-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T07:18:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,080000

EUR

43

XPAR

OD_7UNrn6m-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T07:18:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,080000

EUR

60

XPAR

OD_7UNrn6n-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T07:26:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19,080000

EUR

99

XPAR

OD_7UNtoFC-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T07:26:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19,080000

EUR

146

XPAR

OD_7UNtoFD-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T07:34:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,120000

EUR

54

XPAR

OD_7UNvptB-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T07:34:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,120000

EUR

145

XPAR

OD_7UNvptC-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T07:40:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19,080000

EUR

199

CCXE

OD_7UNxEYC-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T07:40:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19,080000

EUR

145

XPAR

OD_7UNxEYL-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T07:40:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19,080000

EUR

217

XPAR

OD_7UNxEYL-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T07:41:11Z

FR0014005DA7

19,040000

EUR

56

CCXE

OD_7UNxVQV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T07:57:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19,020000

EUR

24

XPAR

OD_7UO1Xwr-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T07:57:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19,020000

EUR

122

XPAR

OD_7UO1Xws-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T08:05:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19,020000

EUR

54

XPAR

OD_7UO3ZLK-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T08:14:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19,000000

EUR

179

XPAR

OD_7UO5pCC-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T08:17:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19,040000

EUR

61

XPAR

OD_7UO6bAA-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T08:17:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19,040000

EUR

67

XPAR

OD_7UO6bAB-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T08:17:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19,040000

EUR

7

XPAR

OD_7UO6bAC-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T08:19:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19,000000

EUR

72

CCXE

OD_7UO7EGO-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T08:25:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19,020000

EUR

116

XPAR

OD_7UO8cYM-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T08:25:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19,020000

EUR

28

XPAR

OD_7UO8cYN-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T08:33:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19,020000

EUR

44

XPAR

OD_7UOAdwi-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T08:33:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19,020000

EUR

28

XPAR

OD_7UOAdwj-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T08:33:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19,020000

EUR

52

XPAR

OD_7UOAdwj-03

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T08:45:23Z

FR0014005DA7

19,060000

EUR

45

XPAR

OD_7UODfVa-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T08:48:57Z

FR0014005DA7

19,060000

EUR

8

CCXE

OD_7UOEZBA-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T08:48:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19,040000

EUR

9

XPAR

OD_7UOEZCV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T09:00:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19,080000

EUR

47

CCXE

OD_7UOHb03-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T09:08:57Z

FR0014005DA7

19,060000

EUR

176

CCXE

OD_7UOJbEd-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T09:09:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19,060000

EUR

75

XPAR

OD_7UOJcr2-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T09:09:11Z

FR0014005DA7

19,060000

EUR

69

CCXE

OD_7UOJerh-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T09:10:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19,120000

EUR

121

XPAR

OD_7UOJsEg-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T09:16:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19,140000

EUR

9

XPAR

OD_7UOLQWd-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T09:17:01Z

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

47

CCXE

OD_7UOLdGA-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T09:17:01Z

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

32

CCXE

OD_7UOLdGB-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T09:25:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

34

XPAR

OD_7UONlQA-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T09:25:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

45

XPAR

OD_7UONlQA-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T09:25:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

287

XPAR

OD_7UONlQB-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T09:25:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

67

XPAR

OD_7UONlg8-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T09:25:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

44

XPAR

OD_7UONlg9-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T09:29:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

4

CCXE

OD_7UOOfLT-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T09:29:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

27

CCXE

OD_7UOOfLU-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T09:29:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

4

CCXE

OD_7UOOfLU-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T09:41:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

6

CCXE

OD_7UORguV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T09:45:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

79

CCXE

OD_7UOShri-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T10:20:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19,140000

EUR

64

CCXE

OD_7UObUpi-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T10:20:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19,140000

EUR

62

CCXE

OD_7UObUpR-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T10:20:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19,140000

EUR

25

CCXE

OD_7UObUpR-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T10:20:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19,140000

EUR

98

XPAR

OD_7UObUpx-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T10:20:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19,140000

EUR

556

XPAR

OD_7UObUpy-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T10:20:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19,140000

EUR

51

XPAR

OD_7UObUpz-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T10:32:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19,140000

EUR

92

XPAR

OD_7UOeWhX-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T10:40:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19,140000

EUR

11

XPAR

OD_7UOgXpm-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T10:40:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19,140000

EUR

24

XPAR

OD_7UOgXpn-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T10:53:06Z

FR0014005DA7

19,140000

EUR

4

CCXE

OD_7UOjp05-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T10:53:06Z

FR0014005DA7

19,140000

EUR

29

CCXE

OD_7UOjp0C-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T11:04:10Z

FR0014005DA7

19,160000

EUR

47

XPAR

OD_7UOmbkD-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T11:04:10Z

FR0014005DA7

19,160000

EUR

130

XPAR

OD_7UOmbkE-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T11:04:10Z

FR0014005DA7

19,160000

EUR

21

XPAR

OD_7UOmbkF-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T11:04:10Z

FR0014005DA7

19,160000

EUR

28

XPAR

OD_7UOmbkF-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T11:04:10Z

FR0014005DA7

19,160000

EUR

44

XPAR

OD_7UOmbkG-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T11:05:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19,160000

EUR

12

CCXE

OD_7UOmqpD-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T11:05:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19,160000

EUR

10

CCXE

OD_7UOmqpE-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T11:05:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19,160000

EUR

3

CCXE

OD_7UOmqpF-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T11:05:10Z

FR0014005DA7

19,160000

EUR

6

CCXE

OD_7UOmrLS-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T11:05:10Z

FR0014005DA7

19,160000

EUR

10

CCXE

OD_7UOmrLT-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T11:05:10Z

FR0014005DA7

19,160000

EUR

3

CCXE

OD_7UOmrLU-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T11:29:13Z

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

4

CCXE

OD_7UOsujf-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T11:29:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

7

CCXE

OD_7UOsv03-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T11:29:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

8

CCXE

OD_7UOsvG6-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T11:41:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

10

CCXE

OD_7UOvxLP-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T11:41:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

7

CCXE

OD_7UOvxLQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T11:53:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19,200000

EUR

7

CCXE

OD_7UOyzAQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T11:57:23Z

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

7

CCXE

OD_7UP00Nl-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T12:13:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

10

CCXE

OD_7UP43QF-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T12:13:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

6

CCXE

OD_7UP43QG-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T12:13:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

8

CCXE

OD_7UP43QG-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T12:21:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,200000

EUR

31

CCXE

OD_7UP64YK-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T12:21:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,200000

EUR

11

CCXE

OD_7UP64YL-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T12:24:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19,200000

EUR

767

XPAR

OD_7UP6n2i-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T12:25:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19,240000

EUR

33

CCXE

OD_7UP75FV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T12:29:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19,280000

EUR

156

XPAR

OD_7UP7yNM-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T12:37:34Z

FR0014005DA7

19,340000

EUR

14

CCXE

OD_7UPA7b6-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T12:44:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19,320000

EUR

14

XPAR

OD_7UPBkZN-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T12:44:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19,340000

EUR

35

CCXE

OD_7UPBkYr-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T12:44:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19,340000

EUR

14

CCXE

OD_7UPBkZ7-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T12:44:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19,340000

EUR

159

CCXE

OD_7UPBkZ8-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T12:47:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19,380000

EUR

144

XPAR

OD_7UPCaIr-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T12:55:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19,380000

EUR

69

XPAR

OD_7UPEbB0-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T12:55:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19,380000

EUR

24

XPAR

OD_7UPEbB1-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T13:00:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19,360000

EUR

25

XPAR

OD_7UPFqaV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T13:00:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19,380000

EUR

136

CCXE

OD_7UPFqaF-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T13:28:46Z

FR0014005DA7

19,380000

EUR

16

CCXE

OD_7UPN0lC-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T13:28:46Z

FR0014005DA7

19,380000

EUR

17

CCXE

OD_7UPN0lD-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T13:34:48Z

FR0014005DA7

19,360000

EUR

108

CCXE

OD_7UPOWhB-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T13:34:48Z

FR0014005DA7

19,360000

EUR

8

XPAR

OD_7UPOWhN-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T13:34:48Z

FR0014005DA7

19,360000

EUR

80

XPAR

OD_7UPOWhR-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T13:34:48Z

FR0014005DA7

19,360000

EUR

394

XPAR

OD_7UPOWhS-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T13:39:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19,340000

EUR

59

CCXE

OD_7UPPbmZ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T13:39:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19,340000

EUR

81

XPAR

OD_7UPPbmo-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T13:39:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19,340000

EUR

301

XPAR

OD_7UPPbmp-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T13:53:24Z

FR0014005DA7

19,360000

EUR

38

CCXE

OD_7UPTDFz-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T13:53:24Z

FR0014005DA7

19,360000

EUR

18

CCXE

OD_7UPTDG0-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T13:57:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19,360000

EUR

21

XPAR

OD_7UPUEBg-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T13:57:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19,360000

EUR

1

XPAR

OD_7UPUEBh-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T13:59:10Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

332

XPAR

OD_7UPUfGz-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T14:15:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19,440000

EUR

417

XPAR

OD_7UPYhX3-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T14:19:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19,440000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7UPZhy0-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T14:23:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19,440000

EUR

90

XPAR

OD_7UPaiP0-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T14:25:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,440000

EUR

13

CCXE

OD_7UPbI2M-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T14:25:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,440000

EUR

21

CCXE

OD_7UPbI2N-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T14:27:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19,440000

EUR

89

XPAR

OD_7UPbipx-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T14:32:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

24

CCXE

OD_7UPd3wC-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T14:32:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

27

XPAR

OD_7UPd3wS-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T14:33:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

5

CCXE

OD_7UPdM2l-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T14:33:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

202

CCXE

OD_7UPdM2m-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T14:33:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

37

CCXE

OD_7UPdM2w-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T14:33:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

1

CCXE

OD_7UPdM37-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T14:33:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

299

XPAR

OD_7UPdM2m-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T14:41:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

24

CCXE

OD_7UPfK2L-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T14:41:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

73

CCXE

OD_7UPfK2L-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T14:51:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,380000

EUR

74

CCXE

OD_7UPhquV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T14:57:44Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

379

XPAR

OD_7UPjPQK-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T15:04:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

106

CCXE

OD_7UPlBnv-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T15:04:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

19

CCXE

OD_7UPlBoa-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T15:05:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

29

CCXE

OD_7UPlEbZ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T15:05:45Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

203

XPAR

OD_7UPlQYN-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T15:09:46Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

109

XPAR

OD_7UPmRFd-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T15:12:34Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

43

CCXE

OD_7UPn8nC-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T15:12:34Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

9

CCXE

OD_7UPn8nP-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T15:12:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19,380000

EUR

28

XPAR

OD_7UPn9N2-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T15:12:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19,380000

EUR

19

XPAR

OD_7UPn9N2-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T15:12:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19,380000

EUR

76

XPAR

OD_7UPn9N3-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T15:14:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19,380000

EUR

53

CCXE

OD_7UPnaG6-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T15:15:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19,380000

EUR

1

CCXE

OD_7UPnpQS-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T15:24:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19,460000

EUR

115

XPAR

OD_7UPqC4y-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T15:24:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19,460000

EUR

33

XPAR

OD_7UPqC4y-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T15:24:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19,460000

EUR

28

XPAR

OD_7UPqC4z-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T15:24:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19,460000

EUR

40

XPAR

OD_7UPqC50-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-26T15:24:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19,460000

EUR

40

XPAR

OD_7UPqC50-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T07:04:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

81

CCXE

OD_7UTemwQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T07:08:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

76

CCXE

OD_7UTfndI-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T07:31:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

17

XPAR

OD_7UTlXg6-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T07:31:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7UTlXgD-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T07:32:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

196

CCXE

OD_7UTlqlN-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T07:36:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19,460000

EUR

121

XPAR

OD_7UTmrCc-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T07:36:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

14

CCXE

OD_7UTmrSU-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T08:00:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

129

XPAR

OD_7UTstoO-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T08:20:34Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

856

XPAR

OD_7UTxwVV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T08:20:34Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

1102

XPAR

OD_7UTxwVW-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T08:20:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

10

CCXE

OD_7UTxxns-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T08:20:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

63

CCXE

OD_7UTxxnt-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T08:24:34Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

72

XPAR

OD_7UTywwQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T08:24:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

14

CCXE

OD_7UTyyl1-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T08:24:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

17

CCXE

OD_7UTyyl8-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T08:26:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

92

XPAR

OD_7UTzNV7-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T08:28:34Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

67

CCXE

OD_7UTzxNQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T08:28:34Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

8

CCXE

OD_7UTzxNQ-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T08:31:24Z

FR0014005DA7

19,460000

EUR

46

XPAR

OD_7UU0fh3-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T08:31:24Z

FR0014005DA7

19,460000

EUR

5

XPAR

OD_7UU0fh4-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T08:31:24Z

FR0014005DA7

19,460000

EUR

123

XPAR

OD_7UU0fhX-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T08:31:24Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

81

CCXE

OD_7UU0fgj-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T08:31:24Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

150

CCXE

OD_7UU0fgk-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T08:31:24Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7UU0fgk-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T08:43:43Z

FR0014005DA7

19,440000

EUR

9

CCXE

OD_7UU3lqu-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T09:12:35Z

FR0014005DA7

19,440000

EUR

89

CCXE

OD_7UUB2WY-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T09:12:35Z

FR0014005DA7

19,440000

EUR

140

CCXE

OD_7UUB2WZ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T09:21:53Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

80

CCXE

OD_7UUDNln-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T09:21:53Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

99

XPAR

OD_7UUDNm2-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T09:21:53Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

8

XPAR

OD_7UUDNm3-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T09:21:53Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

96

XPAR

OD_7UUDNm3-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T09:21:53Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

10

XPAR

OD_7UUDNm4-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T09:21:53Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

394

XPAR

OD_7UUDNm5-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T09:36:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19,380000

EUR

54

CCXE

OD_7UUH0vP-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T09:45:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19,460000

EUR

127

XPAR

OD_7UUJJgv-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T10:21:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19,440000

EUR

78

CCXE

OD_7UUSLee-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T10:21:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19,440000

EUR

45

CCXE

OD_7UUSLef-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T10:21:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19,440000

EUR

209

XPAR

OD_7UUSLfG-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T10:21:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19,440000

EUR

85

CCXE

OD_7UUSLvI-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T10:21:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19,440000

EUR

35

XPAR

OD_7UUSLvJ-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T10:21:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19,440000

EUR

241

XPAR

OD_7UUSLvJ-03

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T10:21:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7UUSM9b-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T10:21:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

4

XPAR

OD_7UUSM9c-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T10:21:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

78

XPAR

OD_7UUSM9M-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T11:13:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,440000

EUR

98

XPAR

OD_7UUfTWM-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T11:19:55Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

14

CCXE

OD_7UUh67c-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T11:19:55Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

111

CCXE

OD_7UUh67R-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T12:19:56Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

69

CCXE

OD_7UUwCj2-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T12:19:56Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

8

CCXE

OD_7UUwCj3-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T12:19:56Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

2

CCXE

OD_7UUwCj3-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T12:19:56Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

60

CCXE

OD_7UUwCj4-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T12:19:56Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

5

XPAR

OD_7UUwCjD-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T12:45:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

95

CCXE

OD_7UV2Wnc-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T12:45:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

144

CCXE

OD_7UV2Wnf-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T12:45:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

426

XPAR

OD_7UV2Wnt-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T12:45:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

131

XPAR

OD_7UV2Wnt-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T12:45:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

896

XPAR

OD_7UV2Wnu-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T12:45:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19,360000

EUR

92

XPAR

OD_7UV2XES-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T13:14:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19,320000

EUR

52

CCXE

OD_7UV9ytp-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T13:14:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19,320000

EUR

72

CCXE

OD_7UV9ytq-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T13:14:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19,320000

EUR

106

XPAR

OD_7UV9yu0-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T13:14:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19,320000

EUR

95

XPAR

OD_7UV9yu1-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T13:14:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19,320000

EUR

21

XPAR

OD_7UV9yu2-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T13:14:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19,320000

EUR

151

XPAR

OD_7UV9z65-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T13:23:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19,300000

EUR

51

CCXE

OD_7UVC59B-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T13:45:01Z

FR0014005DA7

19,320000

EUR

13

CCXE

OD_7UVHcrL-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T13:54:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19,320000

EUR

11

CCXE

OD_7UVJuOC-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T14:20:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

161

XPAR

OD_7UVQbDP-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T14:20:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

60

XPAR

OD_7UVQbDQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T14:20:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

22

XPAR

OD_7UVQbDQ-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:09:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

16

CCXE

OD_7UVcnl3-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:21:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,440000

EUR

70

CCXE

OD_7UVfvWS-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:21:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,440000

EUR

21

CCXE

OD_7UVfvWT-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:21:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,440000

EUR

25

CCXE

OD_7UVfvWT-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:24:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

5

XPAR

OD_7UVgiHm-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:24:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

3

XPAR

OD_7UVgiI3-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:24:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7UVgiI9-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:24:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

34

XPAR

OD_7UVgiIV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:24:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19,440000

EUR

32

CCXE

OD_7UVgiQm-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:24:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19,440000

EUR

30

CCXE

OD_7UVgiQn-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:24:43Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

52

XPAR

OD_7UVgj8M-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:24:43Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

24

XPAR

OD_7UVgj8t-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:24:43Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

56

XPAR

OD_7UVgj8X-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:25:09Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

122

XPAR

OD_7UVgpiB-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:25:09Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

49

XPAR

OD_7UVgpiC-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:25:09Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

28

XPAR

OD_7UVgpin-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:25:09Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

27

XPAR

OD_7UVgpiX-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:27:50Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

15

XPAR

OD_7UVhVfP-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:28:10Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

66

XPAR

OD_7UVhapy-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:28:10Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

16

XPAR

OD_7UVhapz-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:28:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

117

XPAR

OD_7UVhdUg-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:29:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

14

XPAR

OD_7UVhtXf-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:29:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

144

XPAR

OD_7UVhtXn-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:29:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

120

XPAR

OD_7UVhtXP-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:29:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

17

XPAR

OD_7UVhtXQ-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:29:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

149

XPAR

OD_7UVhtXR-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:29:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

17

XPAR

OD_7UVhtXR-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:35:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

186

XPAR

OD_7UVjOUS-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:35:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

574

XPAR

OD_7UVjOUT-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:35:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

89

XPAR

OD_7UVjOUT-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:35:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

106

XPAR

OD_7UVjOUU-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:35:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

180

XPAR

OD_7UVjOUU-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:35:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

400

XPAR

OD_7UVjOUV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:35:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

84

XPAR

OD_7UVjOUV-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:35:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

65

XPAR

OD_7UVjOUW-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:35:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

90

XPAR

OD_7UVjOUW-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-27T15:35:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

113

XPAR

OD_7UVjOUX-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T07:04:23Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

76

CCXE

OD_7UZVI2g-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T07:08:24Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

73

CCXE

OD_7UZWIk0-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T07:12:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

62

CCXE

OD_7UZXJQn-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T07:20:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

101

CCXE

OD_7UZZKJO-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T07:28:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

52

CCXE

OD_7UZbLQw-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T07:29:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

809

XPAR

OD_7UZbb2s-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T07:29:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

34

XPAR

OD_7UZbb2t-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T07:29:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

111

XPAR

OD_7UZbb2u-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T07:29:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

257

XPAR

OD_7UZbb2u-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T07:32:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

59

CCXE

OD_7UZcM86-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T07:41:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

98

XPAR

OD_7UZeeG9-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T07:41:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

458

XPAR

OD_7UZeeGA-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T07:41:44Z

FR0014005DA7

19,460000

EUR

83

CCXE

OD_7UZegzA-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T07:41:44Z

FR0014005DA7

19,460000

EUR

62

CCXE

OD_7UZegzB-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T07:56:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

53

XPAR

OD_7UZiJ1S-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T08:12:09Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

320

XPAR

OD_7UZmLnW-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T08:12:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

71

CCXE

OD_7UZmN5y-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T08:12:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

59

CCXE

OD_7UZmN5z-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T08:16:50Z

FR0014005DA7

19,440000

EUR

41

CCXE

OD_7UZnWwb-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T08:17:10Z

FR0014005DA7

19,440000

EUR

24

CCXE

OD_7UZnc59-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T08:56:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

101

XPAR

OD_7UZxS8y-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T08:56:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

184

XPAR

OD_7UZxS8z-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T08:56:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

134

XPAR

OD_7UZxS8z-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T08:56:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

284

XPAR

OD_7UZxS90-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T09:04:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

34

XPAR

OD_7UZzTHJ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T09:08:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

52

XPAR

OD_7Ua0TyP-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T09:21:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

95

CCXE

OD_7Ua3kcP-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T09:21:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

191

CCXE

OD_7Ua3ksZ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T09:28:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

99

XPAR

OD_7Ua5Wvh-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T09:28:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

122

XPAR

OD_7Ua5XBY-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T09:37:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

68

CCXE

OD_7Ua7nOq-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T09:52:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

460

XPAR

OD_7UaBaqB-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T09:53:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

64

CCXE

OD_7UaBqRG-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T10:00:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

95

XPAR

OD_7UaDbxu-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T10:08:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

91

XPAR

OD_7UaFd62-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T10:13:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

72

CCXE

OD_7UaGt8N-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T10:16:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

79

XPAR

OD_7UaHeUA-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T10:21:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

57

CCXE

OD_7UaIuY1-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T10:21:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

132

XPAR

OD_7UaIuYC-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T10:21:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

45

XPAR

OD_7UaIuYF-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T10:41:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

75

XPAR

OD_7UaNzpJ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T10:49:42Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

72

XPAR

OD_7UaQ0xL-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T10:57:44Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

72

XPAR

OD_7UaS2LW-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T11:05:46Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

82

XPAR

OD_7UaU3jh-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T11:13:46Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

81

XPAR

OD_7UaW4bf-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T11:57:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

396

XPAR

OD_7UahAAp-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T12:02:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19,440000

EUR

17

CCXE

OD_7UaiLBX-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T12:05:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

77

XPAR

OD_7UajB2b-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T12:13:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

57

XPAR

OD_7UalBvt-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T12:13:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

18

XPAR

OD_7UalBvu-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T12:21:52Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

85

XPAR

OD_7UanDZ3-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T12:52:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

71

CCXE

OD_7Uautcg-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T13:12:23Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

13

CCXE

OD_7Uazw3e-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T13:12:23Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

25

CCXE

OD_7Uazw3f-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T13:12:24Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

66

CCXE

OD_7UazwJj-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T13:16:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

18

CCXE

OD_7Ub0xH2-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T13:16:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

152

CCXE

OD_7Ub0xH3-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T13:18:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

604

XPAR

OD_7Ub1LjR-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T13:18:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

136

XPAR

OD_7Ub1LjS-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T13:26:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

106

XPAR

OD_7Ub3N7e-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T13:34:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

191

XPAR

OD_7Ub5NzW-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T13:38:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

119

XPAR

OD_7Ub6OQX-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T13:40:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

99

CCXE

OD_7Ub70vS-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T13:42:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

104

XPAR

OD_7Ub7P7f-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T13:44:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

230

CCXE

OD_7Ub81ca-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T13:46:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7Ub8Poo-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T13:48:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

116

CCXE

OD_7Ub92Zj-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T13:50:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

111

XPAR

OD_7Ub9QFj-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T13:59:34Z

FR0014005DA7

19,700000

EUR

229

XPAR

OD_7UbBoXD-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T14:19:37Z

FR0014005DA7

19,760000

EUR

23

XPAR

OD_7UbGrUS-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T14:23:38Z

FR0014005DA7

19,760000

EUR

410

XPAR

OD_7UbHsBX-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T14:34:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19,700000

EUR

1

XPAR

OD_7UbKYFa-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T14:34:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19,700000

EUR

48

XPAR

OD_7UbKYFc-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T14:34:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19,700000

EUR

2

XPAR

OD_7UbKYFd-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T14:34:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19,700000

EUR

3

XPAR

OD_7UbKYFY-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T14:34:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19,700000

EUR

5

XPAR

OD_7UbKYFZ-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T14:34:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19,720000

EUR

105

CCXE

OD_7UbKYFN-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T14:34:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19,720000

EUR

88

CCXE

OD_7UbKYFO-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T14:34:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19,720000

EUR

56

CCXE

OD_7UbKYFP-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T14:34:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19,720000

EUR

119

CCXE

OD_7UbKYFQ-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T14:34:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19,720000

EUR

21

XPAR

OD_7UbKYFP-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T14:34:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19,720000

EUR

5

XPAR

OD_7UbKYFQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T14:34:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19,720000

EUR

34

XPAR

OD_7UbKYFR-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T14:34:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19,720000

EUR

27

XPAR

OD_7UbKYFR-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T14:34:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19,720000

EUR

241

XPAR

OD_7UbKYFS-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T14:34:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19,720000

EUR

28

XPAR

OD_7UbKYFS-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T14:34:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19,700000

EUR

75

CCXE

OD_7UbKYYn-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T14:34:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19,700000

EUR

10

XPAR

OD_7UbKYYv-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T14:34:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19,700000

EUR

156

XPAR

OD_7UbKYe7-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T14:37:51Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

72

XPAR

OD_7UbLS3u-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T14:46:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19,600000

EUR

175

XPAR

OD_7UbNZeQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T14:46:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19,600000

EUR

98

XPAR

OD_7UbNZeR-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T14:46:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19,620000

EUR

54

CCXE

OD_7UbNZeR-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T15:11:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19,700000

EUR

1123

XPAR

OD_7UbToZF-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T15:12:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

214

CCXE

OD_7UbUDHR-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T15:15:24Z

FR0014005DA7

19,680000

EUR

85

CCXE

OD_7UbUuId-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-28T15:15:24Z

FR0014005DA7

19,680000

EUR

102

CCXE

OD_7UbUuIe-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T07:04:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19,760000

EUR

21

XPAR

OD_7UfLlpZ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T07:04:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19,960000

EUR

74

CCXE

OD_7UfLlpG-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T07:04:13Z

FR0014005DA7

19,760000

EUR

11

XPAR

OD_7UfLm5d-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T07:04:13Z

FR0014005DA7

19,760000

EUR

2

XPAR

OD_7UfLm5e-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T07:08:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19,880000

EUR

78

CCXE

OD_7UfMmGP-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T07:12:13Z

FR0014005DA7

19,880000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7UfNmxL-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T07:20:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19,880000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7UfPoLY-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T07:20:16Z

FR0014005DA7

19,880000

EUR

81

CCXE

OD_7UfPobi-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T07:32:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19,860000

EUR

102

XPAR

OD_7UfSpOb-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T07:32:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19,860000

EUR

24

XPAR

OD_7UfSpOc-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T07:46:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19,820000

EUR

92

CCXE

OD_7UfWK8V-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T07:48:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19,880000

EUR

165

XPAR

OD_7UfWr8P-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T07:48:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19,880000

EUR

6

XPAR

OD_7UfWr8Q-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T07:48:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19,900000

EUR

159

CCXE

OD_7UfWsgy-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T07:56:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19,900000

EUR

53

CCXE

OD_7UfYtp3-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T08:08:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19,900000

EUR

994

XPAR

OD_7UfbtJG-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T08:08:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19,900000

EUR

237

XPAR

OD_7UfbtJG-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T08:08:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19,900000

EUR

124

XPAR

OD_7UfbtJH-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T08:08:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19,900000

EUR

369

XPAR

OD_7UfbtJH-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T08:08:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19,900000

EUR

24

XPAR

OD_7UfbtJI-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T08:08:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19,920000

EUR

85

XPAR

OD_7UfbtZM-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T08:11:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19,860000

EUR

60

XPAR

OD_7Ufccdw-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T08:14:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,860000

EUR

151

CCXE

OD_7UfdTmH-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T08:14:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,860000

EUR

19

XPAR

OD_7UfdTm1-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T08:14:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,860000

EUR

142

XPAR

OD_7UfdTm2-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T08:14:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,860000

EUR

18

XPAR

OD_7UfdTm2-03

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T08:14:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,860000

EUR

37

XPAR

OD_7UfdTm3-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T08:14:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,860000

EUR

18

XPAR

OD_7UfdTmO-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T08:31:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19,860000

EUR

75

CCXE

OD_7Ufhgcy-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T08:31:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19,860000

EUR

111

XPAR

OD_7Ufhgd2-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T09:11:09Z

FR0014005DA7

19,860000

EUR

468

XPAR

OD_7UfrjNP-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T09:11:09Z

FR0014005DA7

19,860000

EUR

240

XPAR

OD_7UfrjNQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T09:17:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19,860000

EUR

104

CCXE

OD_7UftKbJ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T09:17:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19,860000

EUR

134

CCXE

OD_7UftKbJ-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T09:17:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19,860000

EUR

139

XPAR

OD_7UftKbQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T09:17:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19,860000

EUR

44

XPAR

OD_7UftKbT-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T09:17:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19,840000

EUR

51

CCXE

OD_7UftLtp-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T11:08:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19,860000

EUR

11

CCXE

OD_7UgLOaO-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T11:18:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19,880000

EUR

65

XPAR

OD_7UgNkGt-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T11:18:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19,880000

EUR

196

XPAR

OD_7UgNkGu-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T12:22:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19,900000

EUR

27

XPAR

OD_7UgdrUU-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T12:22:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19,900000

EUR

207

XPAR

OD_7UgdrUV-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T12:22:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19,900000

EUR

199

XPAR

OD_7UgdrUW-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T12:22:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19,900000

EUR

22

XPAR

OD_7UgdrUW-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T12:22:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19,900000

EUR

423

XPAR

OD_7UgdrUX-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T12:24:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,860000

EUR

564

CCXE

OD_7UgeOvy-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T12:24:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,860000

EUR

188

XPAR

OD_7UgeOw5-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T12:24:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,860000

EUR

671

XPAR

OD_7UgeOw6-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T12:46:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19,780000

EUR

75

XPAR

OD_7UgjxDu-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T12:46:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19,780000

EUR

23

XPAR

OD_7UgjxDu-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T12:46:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19,780000

EUR

56

XPAR

OD_7UgjxDv-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T12:50:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,780000

EUR

53

XPAR

OD_7Ugkxuu-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T12:52:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19,780000

EUR

14

CCXE

OD_7UglSc8-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T13:00:34Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

9

CCXE

OD_7UgnUGH-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T13:06:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

222

XPAR

OD_7Ugoz8W-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T13:12:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

77

XPAR

OD_7UgqRPM-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T13:14:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19,780000

EUR

209

CCXE

OD_7UgqzsY-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T13:14:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19,780000

EUR

194

XPAR

OD_7Ugr1BO-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T13:30:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

11

CCXE

OD_7Ugv2GQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T13:31:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

119

XPAR

OD_7UgvOdj-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T13:34:34Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

16

CCXE

OD_7Ugw2xm-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T13:35:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

135

XPAR

OD_7UgwP4j-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T13:38:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

11

CCXE

OD_7Ugx3ut-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T13:38:37Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

12

CCXE

OD_7Ugx4At-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T13:39:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

61

XPAR

OD_7UgxJWi-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T13:39:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

27

XPAR

OD_7UgxJWi-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T13:39:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

20

XPAR

OD_7UgxJWj-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T13:42:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

14

CCXE

OD_7Ugy581-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T13:43:38Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

101

XPAR

OD_7UgyKTs-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T13:47:38Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

63

XPAR

OD_7UgzKus-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T13:47:38Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

47

XPAR

OD_7UgzKut-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T13:51:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

114

XPAR

OD_7Uh0Lbw-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T13:55:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19,820000

EUR

76

XPAR

OD_7Uh1M2v-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T14:01:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

363

CCXE

OD_7Uh2i2p-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T14:01:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

121

XPAR

OD_7Uh2i2s-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T14:23:38Z

FR0014005DA7

19,820000

EUR

9

XPAR

OD_7Uh8Opc-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T14:23:38Z

FR0014005DA7

19,820000

EUR

43

XPAR

OD_7Uh8Opc-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T14:23:38Z

FR0014005DA7

19,820000

EUR

222

XPAR

OD_7Uh8Opd-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T14:23:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19,820000

EUR

142

XPAR

OD_7Uh8P5r-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T14:23:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19,820000

EUR

166

XPAR

OD_7Uh8P5s-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T14:32:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

117

CCXE

OD_7UhAVHd-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T14:32:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

38

CCXE

OD_7UhAVHe-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T14:32:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

56

CCXE

OD_7UhAWaJ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T14:34:48Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

66

CCXE

OD_7UhBD3F-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T14:34:48Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

145

XPAR

OD_7UhBD3U-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T14:34:48Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

96

XPAR

OD_7UhBD3V-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T14:34:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19,780000

EUR

21

XPAR

OD_7UhBDPa-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T14:34:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19,780000

EUR

123

XPAR

OD_7UhBDPb-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T14:34:49Z

FR0014005DA7

19,780000

EUR

144

XPAR

OD_7UhBDPc-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T14:43:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19,780000

EUR

51

CCXE

OD_7UhDLgb-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T14:43:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19,780000

EUR

182

XPAR

OD_7UhDLgN-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T15:04:47Z

FR0014005DA7

19,820000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7UhIl7z-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T15:13:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

86

CCXE

OD_7UhKtJU-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T15:13:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

163

CCXE

OD_7UhKtJV-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T15:13:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

100

XPAR

OD_7UhKtJT-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T15:13:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19,800000

EUR

1086

XPAR

OD_7UhKtJU-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T15:19:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19,840000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7UhMRbg-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T15:19:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19,840000

EUR

30

CCXE

OD_7UhMRbh-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T15:19:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19,840000

EUR

28

CCXE

OD_7UhMRbh-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-29T15:19:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19,840000

EUR

9

CCXE

OD_7UhMRbm-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T07:13:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19,780000

EUR

54

CCXE

OD_7UlEVfG-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T07:13:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19,780000

EUR

83

CCXE

OD_7UlEVfH-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T07:13:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19,780000

EUR

13

CCXE

OD_7UlEVfI-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T07:13:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19,780000

EUR

44

CCXE

OD_7UlEVfJ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T07:13:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19,780000

EUR

132

CCXE

OD_7UlEVfK-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T07:13:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19,780000

EUR

31

XPAR

OD_7UlEVfL-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T07:13:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19,780000

EUR

309

XPAR

OD_7UlEVfM-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T07:36:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19,820000

EUR

4

CCXE

OD_7UlKPJB-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T07:56:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19,900000

EUR

858

XPAR

OD_7UlPRkO-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T07:56:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19,920000

EUR

298

XPAR

OD_7UlPS0W-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T07:56:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19,920000

EUR

85

XPAR

OD_7UlPS0W-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T07:56:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,940000

EUR

73

CCXE

OD_7UlPSWX-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T07:56:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,940000

EUR

8

CCXE

OD_7UlPSWX-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T08:00:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19,880000

EUR

224

XPAR

OD_7UlQNAL-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T08:00:07Z

FR0014005DA7

19,880000

EUR

66

XPAR

OD_7UlQNAM-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T08:00:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19,940000

EUR

113

XPAR

OD_7UlQSha-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T08:00:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19,940000

EUR

93

XPAR

OD_7UlQShZ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T08:01:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19,920000

EUR

17

CCXE

OD_7UlQb4K-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T08:04:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,940000

EUR

85

XPAR

OD_7UlRTOf-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T08:04:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19,940000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7UlRTuj-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T08:04:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19,940000

EUR

3

CCXE

OD_7UlRTuj-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T08:04:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19,940000

EUR

4

CCXE

OD_7UlRUB5-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T08:04:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,940000

EUR

6

CCXE

OD_7UlRURD-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T08:08:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19,940000

EUR

40

XPAR

OD_7UlSTZU-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T08:16:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,940000

EUR

125

XPAR

OD_7UlUUha-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T08:16:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19,940000

EUR

288

CCXE

OD_7UlUWWI-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T08:24:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,960000

EUR

228

XPAR

OD_7UlWVZY-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T08:28:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,960000

EUR

65

XPAR

OD_7UlXW0S-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T08:32:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,960000

EUR

67

XPAR

OD_7UlYWRT-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T08:36:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,960000

EUR

71

XPAR

OD_7UlZWsh-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T08:40:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,960000

EUR

70

XPAR

OD_7UlaXJa-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T08:40:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19,960000

EUR

136

CCXE

OD_7UlaaBA-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T08:40:46Z

FR0014005DA7

19,920000

EUR

15

CCXE

OD_7Ulabn8-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T08:45:44Z

FR0014005DA7

19,900000

EUR

146

XPAR

OD_7UlbrKl-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T08:56:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19,960000

EUR

111

XPAR

OD_7UleZJQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T08:56:41Z

FR0014005DA7

19,960000

EUR

68

CCXE

OD_7UlecAb-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T09:04:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,960000

EUR

119

XPAR

OD_7UlgZvP-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T09:08:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19,960000

EUR

68

XPAR

OD_7Ulhach-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T09:08:42Z

FR0014005DA7

19,960000

EUR

61

CCXE

OD_7UlhdkD-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T09:12:09Z

FR0014005DA7

19,920000

EUR

51

CCXE

OD_7UliVaY-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T09:12:09Z

FR0014005DA7

19,920000

EUR

211

XPAR

OD_7UliVaZ-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T09:21:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19,980000

EUR

185

XPAR

OD_7Ulku58-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T09:22:53Z

FR0014005DA7

19,900000

EUR

73

CCXE

OD_7UllCyY-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T09:42:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19,860000

EUR

127

XPAR

OD_7Ulq9pa-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T09:42:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19,860000

EUR

16

XPAR

OD_7Ulq9pa-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T09:43:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19,840000

EUR

83

CCXE

OD_7UlqHpo-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T09:43:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19,860000

EUR

148

XPAR

OD_7UlqHpE-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T09:43:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19,860000

EUR

3

XPAR

OD_7UlqHpW-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T09:49:52Z

FR0014005DA7

19,820000

EUR

52

XPAR

OD_7Uls0Lp-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T09:52:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19,720000

EUR

51

CCXE

OD_7UlsYIS-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T09:52:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19,740000

EUR

51

XPAR

OD_7UlsYIM-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T10:02:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19,700000

EUR

53

XPAR

OD_7UlvBPh-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T10:06:01Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

52

CCXE

OD_7Ulw4N8-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T10:20:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19,640000

EUR

5

CCXE

OD_7UlzaXI-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T10:40:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19,640000

EUR

59

CCXE

OD_7Um4kkB-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T10:40:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19,640000

EUR

87

XPAR

OD_7Um4kkC-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T10:40:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19,640000

EUR

309

XPAR

OD_7Um4kkD-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T10:41:32Z

FR0014005DA7

19,640000

EUR

58

CCXE

OD_7Um50ca-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T10:42:03Z

FR0014005DA7

19,640000

EUR

11

XPAR

OD_7Um58lP-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T11:42:09Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

58

XPAR

OD_7UmKGtw-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T11:42:10Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

27

XPAR

OD_7UmKH9y-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T11:50:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

57

XPAR

OD_7UmMIYD-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T11:54:13Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

54

XPAR

OD_7UmNJFJ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T11:56:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

182

CCXE

OD_7UmO0AJ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T11:58:13Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

55

XPAR

OD_7UmOJgH-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T12:02:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

57

XPAR

OD_7UmPKNM-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T12:14:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

137

XPAR

OD_7UmSLgJ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T12:14:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

88

XPAR

OD_7UmSLgK-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T12:14:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

59

XPAR

OD_7UmSLwM-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T12:16:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

67

CCXE

OD_7UmT2Lk-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T12:18:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

57

XPAR

OD_7UmTMta-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T12:59:34Z

FR0014005DA7

19,620000

EUR

109

XPAR

OD_7UmdlIX-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T12:59:34Z

FR0014005DA7

19,620000

EUR

800

XPAR

OD_7UmdlIY-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T12:59:35Z

FR0014005DA7

19,620000

EUR

59

CCXE

OD_7UmdlRt-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T12:59:35Z

FR0014005DA7

19,620000

EUR

153

CCXE

OD_7UmdlRt-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T12:59:35Z

FR0014005DA7

19,620000

EUR

99

XPAR

OD_7UmdlSP-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T13:19:55Z

FR0014005DA7

19,560000

EUR

93

XPAR

OD_7UmistQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T13:20:23Z

FR0014005DA7

19,540000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7Umj06G-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T13:21:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19,540000

EUR

61

CCXE

OD_7Umj9so-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T13:21:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19,540000

EUR

204

XPAR

OD_7Umj9sx-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T13:35:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

21

CCXE

OD_7UmmlHj-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T13:39:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

257

XPAR

OD_7Umni5E-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T13:43:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

5

CCXE

OD_7Umom9g-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T13:47:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

220

XPAR

OD_7Umpix4-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T13:47:20Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

21

CCXE

OD_7Umpmqu-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T13:51:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

119

XPAR

OD_7UmqjOK-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T13:55:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

84

CCXE

OD_7UmrjpV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T13:55:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

178

CCXE

OD_7UmrjpV-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T13:55:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

111

XPAR

OD_7Umrjp5-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:04:53Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

141

XPAR

OD_7UmuCnD-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:08:54Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

86

XPAR

OD_7UmvDU1-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:09:24Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

4

CCXE

OD_7UmvLHc-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:12:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

7

CCXE

OD_7Umw9rf-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:16:54Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

151

XPAR

OD_7UmxEM0-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:17:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

3

CCXE

OD_7UmxMfr-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:20:54Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

77

XPAR

OD_7UmyEnA-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:21:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7UmyNd7-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:23:54Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

2

XPAR

OD_7UmyzcO-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:25:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7UmzOaQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:25:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

107

CCXE

OD_7UmzOaR-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:25:31Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

29

XPAR

OD_7UmzOii-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:28:56Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

11

XPAR

OD_7Un0GBB-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:28:56Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

40

XPAR

OD_7Un0GBC-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:28:57Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

86

XPAR

OD_7Un0GRW-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:32:57Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

75

XPAR

OD_7Un1Gsl-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:34:46Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

5

XPAR

OD_7Un1jHd-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:37:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

67

CCXE

OD_7Un2QgD-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:37:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

8

CCXE

OD_7Un2QgE-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:37:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

4

CCXE

OD_7Un2QgE-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:44:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

221

XPAR

OD_7Un4IRH-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:45:34Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

4

CCXE

OD_7Un4Rnc-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:48:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

78

XPAR

OD_7Un5IsG-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:49:34Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

9

CCXE

OD_7Un5SEa-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:52:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

73

XPAR

OD_7Un6JZP-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:53:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

3

CCXE

OD_7Un6TBv-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:53:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

16

CCXE

OD_7Un6TBw-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:57:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

71

XPAR

OD_7Un7KGg-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:58:56Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

520

XPAR

OD_7Un7oKa-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:58:56Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

14

XPAR

OD_7Un7oKb-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T14:58:56Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

304

XPAR

OD_7Un7oL2-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T15:01:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

74

XPAR

OD_7Un8KhQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T15:01:37Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

5

CCXE

OD_7Un8UK0-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T15:05:38Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

6

CCXE

OD_7Un9V1H-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T15:09:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

12

CCXE

OD_7UnAVy9-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T15:09:47Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

53

CCXE

OD_7UnAXl1-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T15:11:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

26

CCXE

OD_7UnAxlw-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T15:11:27Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

39

CCXE

OD_7UnAxlx-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T15:11:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

182

CCXE

OD_7UnAy3K-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T15:11:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

10

CCXE

OD_7UnAy3S-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T15:11:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

107

XPAR

OD_7UnAy3T-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T15:11:28Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

40

XPAR

OD_7UnAy3U-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T15:11:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

9

CCXE

OD_7UnAyA4-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T15:11:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

131

XPAR

OD_7UnAyAD-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T15:13:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

352

XPAR

OD_7UnBWEP-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T15:13:55Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

76

CCXE

OD_7UnBaLV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-30T15:13:55Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

74

CCXE

OD_7UnBaLV-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

 

Exclusive Networks

