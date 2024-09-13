AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: NFON AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: NFON AG - from NuWays AG

13.09.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to NFON AG

     Company Name:                NFON AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A0N4N52

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        13.09.2024
     Target price:                EUR 11.70
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Philipp Sennewald

CMD feedback: Mid-term outlook and insights into AI roadmap

On Wednesday, NFON held a virtual Capital Markets Day, where management
provided investors with insights into the recent botario acquisition and the
associated upcoming AI roadmap as well as a financial mid-term guidance.
Here are the key takeaways:

Well-filled AI pipeline: CTO Andreas Wesselmann gave a sneak preview into
NFON's upcoming AI projects. This includes among others a comprehensive AI
customer assistant, which is able to provide tailor-made solutions based on
customer needs as well as a chat bot solution with live sentiment analysis,
categorization and summarization, which is seen to be a perfect fit for
NFON's contact center solutions. Regarding the go-to-market, the botario
resources should speed-up the development process, which is why we expect
the new solutions to be available over the course of 2025e. In our view,
this should serve as a competitive edge in the highly fragmented market for
integrated business communication and thus drive ARPU's and top-line growth
going forward.

Up- and cross-selling potential from botario acquisition, especially for
larger customers in NFON's partner portfolio. Moreover, botario's is opening
new customer segments to NFON, given its strong position in highly regulated
industries like health or insurance.

DTS integration in full swing. Management confirmed that the synergies
arising from the integration of Deutsche Telefon Standard should become
visible soon, as the company is currently eliminating duplicate structures
in sales, marketing, HR, etc., which should allow for further profitability
improvements going forward.

Mid-term outlook: While the FY '24e guidance was confirmed, CEO Heider also
provided a mid-term outlook. Until 2027, the company aims to achieve a
double-digit top-line CAGR with recurring revenues accounting for >90% of
sales as well as an EBITDA margin of >15%. In our view, this should be well
achievable given the existing optimization potential as well as an improved
sales mix in connection with the new AI products. Moreover, management also
provided targets for botario, which is seen to grow at a >40% CAGR going
forward and achieve EBITDA margins of >30%.

Reiterate BUY with an unchanged EUR 11.70 PT based on DCF.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/30789.pdf
For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
