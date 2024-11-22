Original-Research: NFON AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: NFON AG - from NuWays AG

22.11.2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST
Classification of NuWays AG to NFON AG

     Company Name:                NFON AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A0N4N52

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        22.11.2024
     Target price:                EUR 11.70
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Philipp Sennewald

Strongly improved Q3 beats profitability estimates; chg.

Q3 sales came in at EUR 21.7m (eNuW: EUR 21.6m), implying a 5.9% yoy increase.
This was mainly based on an improved seat base of 666k (+3.1% yoy) as well
as up-selling effects leading to an improved blended ARPU (ex SIP trunk) of
EUR 9.88 (vs EUR 9.73 in 9M '23). Further, we saw a first improvement of
nonrecurring hardware sales, which increased 6.1% yoy to EUR 1.2m (vs -12.1%
in H1 '24). Recurring sales increased by 5.9% yoy to EUR 20.5m, implying a
recurring revenue ratio of 94.9%.

Q3 adj. EBITDA improved disproportionately to EUR 3.5m (+35% yoy; eNuW: EUR
2.9m), implying a margin of 16.3% (+3.6pp yoy). This should have been partly
driven by the improved gross margin (+1.1pp yoy to 85.6%) as well as the
imposed efficiency measures in personnel (cost ratio -1.4pp yoy) and other
OpEx (-0.6pp yoy). Unadjusted EBITDA came in at EUR 3.1m, up from EUR 2.3m in
the same period last year. Despite this, FCF came in weaker than expected at
EUR 0.7m, which was mainly caused by an unfavorable WC swing in Q3. Yet FCF at
9M significantly improved yoy to EUR 2.7m (vs EUR 0.8m at 9M '23).

Against this backdrop management confirmed the FY guidance of mid-to-upper
SD-% recurring revenue growth, although specifying it to the lower end
(eNuW: +5.2% yoy), adjusted EBITDA of EUR 10-12m (eNuW: EUR 12.0m) as well as a
recurring revenue ratio of 90+%, which should be easily achieved given the
9M ratio of 94.3%. Our recurring revenue estimate hereby implies 6.1% growth
in Q4 as well as an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 2.9m, which should be in the cards
given the strong Q3 figure. Mind you, the guidance does not include the
acquisition of botario, which was closed at the end of Q3.

Speaking of which, management provided more detail on the deal, disclosing a
purchase price of EUR 18.1m implying a 34x EV/EBITDA, whereby EUR 10.9m were
paid at closing with the remainder being subject to earn-outs. While this
does not look cheap at first glance, mind you that botario is projected to
achieve 40+% top-line growth with EBITDA margins north of 30% going forward.
Moreover, it significantly enhances NFON's AI capabilities and creates
valuable cross-selling opportunities. We therefore regard the deal as
strategically highly reasonable.

Valuation continues to be attractive given that shares are trading at 7.1x
EV/adj. EBITDA '24e (5.1x '25e) and an adj. FCFY25e of 13.7%. We hence
reiterate BUY with an unchanged EUR 11.70 PT based on DCF and confirm the
stock as one of our top-picks in our NuWays Alpha List.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31415.pdf
For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
